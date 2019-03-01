Log in
Imageware : Technical Support Representative II

03/01/2019 | 07:29pm EST

Are you ready to join the company that's disrupting the IT Security industry with biometrics? Did you know that the our average employee tenure is over 7 years?

ImageWare Systems provides a fun, challenging, fast-paced team environment and stands out as a leader in cutting-edge, identity management solutions driven by biometric technology. We provide end-to-end digital identity proofing, authentication and management solutions as a cloud SaaS and on premises.

Our Digital Identity Platform provides customers and partners with access to its patented technology for ultra-scalable and anonymous biometrics using nearly any vendors' biometrics. We solve the problem that is responsible for over 80% of corporate data breaches by replacing or strengthening passwords with your choice of biometrics and other multi-factor authentication methods providing the highest level of user assurance, security and user convenience. If you answered a resounding YES to the above, then we want you consider a career at ImageWare.

As a Technical Support Representative II, you are responsible for day-to-day troubleshooting of user systems and managing help desk activity. You will work closely with the technical support team tasked with the critical job of supporting and assisting ImageWare customers via inbound phone and email queues. The selected candidate will have a combination of hardware and software support skills, SQL server skills, MSSQL scripting skills, exceptional customer service skills, and a track-record of creating a positive rapport with the customer. There will be some shift rotation to days, evenings, and/or weekends and holidays may be required from time-to-time, and travel may also be required.

Key Responsibilities Include:

  • Provides technical assistance with the installation and operation of ImageWare products.
  • Reproduces reported problems and determines alternative solutions. Reports product defects and makes suggestions to Engineering using established defect tracking procedure.
  • Investigates and fixes SQL database scripting problems, takes initiative to solve any database related issues or needs, and works closely with the Engineering team on database and other issues.
  • Migrates SQL data from one SQL server to another using MSSQL backup and recovery/restore methods.
  • Works with the Engineering team and other IWS resources to facilitate training of the Technical Support team on new or changed applications or projects.
  • Interfaces with the Project Implementation team in deployment, documentation, repair, and troubleshooting of systems. Ensures that project data including configuration, remote connection and contact data is shared with other members of the Technical Support team.
  • Participates in testing and Quality Assurance/Quality Control of products released by ImageWare.
  • Participates in compatibility testing of various hardware/software components with ImageWare products. This may include developing procedures, obtaining equipment, coordinating and executing tests and communication with third-party vendors. Also ensuring that the information is properly recorded and conveyed to other IWS resources such as Engineering or Product Implementation.
  • Provides any and all input, to the appropriate supervisor, that might serve to improve any IWS products, services or processes.
  • Calibrates camera capture stations (using a pan & tilt camera) and configures lighting.
  • This position may require shift rotation and/or cell phone duty.
  • Performs other job-related duties and responsibilities as may be defined or assigned from time to time.

Minimum Experience and Education:

  • A technical degree or certification from a trade school or college; or equivalent experience.
  • Minimum of three years technical support experience in handling inbound phone support to end-user/customer.
  • Minimum of two years demonstrated database management and client-server system experience.
  • In-depth knowledge of MSSQL script writing with regards to stored procedure creation.
  • Client-Server base networking problem solving experience.
  • Demonstrated ability to manage activities related to compatibility testing, Quality Assurance and Quality Control.
  • Knowledge of C++, Visual Basic, WEB development and/or Java a plus.

Skills, Knowledge and Ability:

  • Able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with customers, Technical Support team, and other company personnel.
  • Exhibits meticulous attention to detail and is committed to producing accurate and high-quality work.
  • Capacity to understand, interpret and explain complex technical systems.
  • A proven track record of exemplary customer service and customer retention.
  • Ability to cover on-call responsibilities during off-hours.
  • Highly motivated individual who is eager to succeed and must be able to work in a rapidly evolving environment and effectively adapt to changing needs and requirements.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.
  • Knowledge of database engines such as Access, SQL, Oracle.
  • Knowledge of micro-computing technology (software, drivers, peripherals, hardware, compatibility).

We offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, flexible spending accounts and 401K in addition to LTD, and LIFE/AD&D insurance. Employees enjoy ten paid holidays per year, in addition to a generous paid-time-off policy.

To apply please submit your resume to: careers@iwsinc.com
Please no 3rd parties

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer

