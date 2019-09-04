Imagi International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
意 馬 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 585)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
References is made to the annual report of Imagi International Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as they are defined in the 2018 Annual Report.
In addition to the information provided in the 2018 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide below further information of major held-for-trading investments regarding (i) investment cost of the major held-for-trading investments held by the Group as at 31 December 2018; (ii) the percentage of the fair value of the major held-for-trading investments held by the Group as at 31 December 2018 as compared to the Group's total assets as at 31 December 2018; (iii) the dividends received from the major held-for-trading investments during the year ended 31 December 2018; and (iv) the Group's strategy for future investments and the Group's assessment of the prospects of the Group's major investments.
