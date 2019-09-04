Imagi International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 0 09/04/2019 | 09:42am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 意 馬 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司* (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 585) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 References is made to the annual report of Imagi International Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as they are defined in the 2018 Annual Report. In addition to the information provided in the 2018 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide below further information of major held-for-trading investments regarding (i) investment cost of the major held-for-trading investments held by the Group as at 31 December 2018; (ii) the percentage of the fair value of the major held-for-trading investments held by the Group as at 31 December 2018 as compared to the Group's total assets as at 31 December 2018; (iii) the dividends received from the major held-for-trading investments during the year ended 31 December 2018; and (iv) the Group's strategy for future investments and the Group's assessment of the prospects of the Group's major investments. * for identification purpose only - 1 - Approximate % to the Group's Dividend income total assets as at recognised during Stock 31 December Investment the Year under code Stock name 2018 cost Review HK$'000 HK$'000 622 Enerchina Holdings Limited (currently known 2.67% 17,095 14 as Oshidori International Holdings Limited) 708 Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited 30.21% 190,703 - 718 Tai United Holdings Limited 2.79% 64,400 20,006 887 Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited 1.63% 16,345 313 996 Carnival Group International Holdings Limited 3.54% 144,580 - 997 Chinlink International Holdings Limited 4.75% 40,000 - 1031 Kingston Financial Group Limited 7.32% 57,164 178 1224 C C Land Holdings Limited 14.45% 97,062 66 1332 China Touyun Tech Group Limited 1.89% 37,500 - 6060 ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. 1.75% 14,100 - One of the principal business of the Group is the integrated financial services business and proprietary trading is a key component of the aforementioned business. The Group's proprietary trading activity is undertaken by its indirect wholly owned subsidiary. As at 31 December 2018, the aggregate value of the Group's proprietary trading portfolio is approximately HK$549 million, accounting for 77% of the Group's total assets. The Group's principal investment strategy for proprietary trading is to pursue potential capital appreciation while providing additional liquidity reserve for the Group to take advantage of profitable opportunities whenever suitable investments and/or acquisitions opportunities arise. While the Group maintains flexibility in making potential investments and will consider investments in different industry sectors, the Group's principal focus is on companies with the bulk of their operations in the Greater China area. The Group views that the finance and property industries are two important economic pillars for both Hong Kong and China and as such, expects long term prospects for companies in these two sectors to be promising. In addition to investing in companies operating in the finance and/or property sector, the Group considers that the high tech development in China is growing at a fast pace and the Group intends to capture any potential gain which may be derived from such growth via making investments in listed companies in these sectors. By order of the Board Imagi International Holdings Limited Kitchell Osman Bin Acting Chairman Hong Kong, 4 September 2019 - 2 - At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors: Executive directors: Independent non-executive directors: Mr. Kitchell Osman Bin (Acting Chairman) Dr. Santos Antonio Maria Mr. Shimazaki Koji Mr. Miu Frank H. Ms. Choi Ka Wing Ms. Liu Jianyi Mr. Chan Hak Kan Mr. Ngai Wai Kin - 3 - Attachments Original document

