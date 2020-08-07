Imagi International : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT 0 08/07/2020 | 06:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 意 馬 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司* (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 585) POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT This announcement is made by Imagi International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the positive profit alert announcement of the Company dated 13 July 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Board wishes to provide further information to the Shareholders and potential investors that, during the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Period, the Group expects to record an unaudited profit after tax for the Period of not less than HK$80 million instead of HK$65 million that was disclosed in the Announcement. The aforementioned turnaround of the Group's results was mainly attributable to (i) recognisation of the difference between the fair value gain at initial recognition and the transaction price of the acquisition of equity instruments of Oshidori International Holdings Limited pursuant to a share swap agreement dated 6 April 2020; (ii) the reversal of impairment allowances on loans receivable; and (iii) finalisation of the carrying amounts of film rights. * for identification purpose only - 1 - The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Period. The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary review and assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available including the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Period, which have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee of the Company and may therefore be subject to further adjustment(s). Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the Period which is expected to be published in August 2020 and the subsequent publication of the 2020 interim report of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. By order of the Board Imagi International Holdings Limited Kitchell Osman Bin Acting Chairman Hong Kong, 7 August 2020 At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors: Executive directors: Independent non-executive directors: Mr. Kitchell Osman Bin (Acting Chairman) Dr. Santos Antonio Maria Mr. Shimazaki Koji Mr. Miu Frank H. Ms. Choi Ka Wing Ms. Liu Jianyi Mr. Chan Hak Kan - 2 - Attachments Original document

