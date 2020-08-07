Imagi International : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
意 馬 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*
POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by Imagi International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the positive profit alert announcement of the Company dated 13 July 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The Board wishes to provide further information to the Shareholders and potential investors that, during the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Period, the Group expects to record an unaudited profit after tax for the Period of not less than HK$80 million instead of HK$65 million that was disclosed in the Announcement. The aforementioned turnaround of the Group's results was mainly attributable to (i) recognisation of the difference between the fair value gain at initial recognition and the transaction price of the acquisition of equity instruments of Oshidori International Holdings Limited pursuant to a share swap agreement dated 6 April 2020; (ii) the reversal of impairment allowances on loans receivable; and (iii) finalisation of the carrying amounts of film rights.
