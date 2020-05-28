Log in
IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

(IME)
Imagin Medical : Financial Statement – Q2 2020

05/28/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2020

and

March 31, 2019

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Corporate Head Office

Suite 600, 890 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 1L9

1

NOTICE

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have

been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management

2

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31,

September 30,

2020

2019

$

$

A S S E T S

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

904,174

Amounts receivable and prepaids (Note 4)

152,374

Security deposit

-

1,056,548

Equipment

-

Intangible asset (Note 5)

166,210

1,222,758

L I A B I L I T I E S & S H A R E H O L D E R S ' E Q U I T Y

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 & 7)

331,635

331,635

Shareholders' equity

2,272,770

77,188

-

2,349,958

-

144,615

2,494,573

382,384

382,384

Share capital (Notes 8 & 10)

Share-based payment reserve

Deficit

Nature and continuance operations (Note 1)Basis of presentation (Note 2)

17,310,362

2,961,063

(19,380,302)

891,123

1,222,758

15,487,514

2,899,990

(16,275,315)

2,112,189

2,494,573

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"John Vacha", Director

"Robin Atlas", Director

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three

Three

Six

Six

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

General and administrative expenses:

Amortization of intangible asset

5,775

5,011

11,550

10,022

Amortization of equipment

-

105

-

105

Bank charges and interest

2,401

1,654

4,373

3,652

Business development (Note 7)

-

29,857

17,697

47,846

Consulting fees

90,876

141,333

155,167

334,796

Corporate and administration fees

5,950

6,000

12,660

15,715

Directors' fees (Note 7)

4,500

3,000

7,500

6,000

Filing and transfer agent fees

10,478

6,462

16,975

21,469

Legal & accounting fees (Note 7)

108,011

100,492

202,329

235,489

Management fees (Note 7)

152,880

148,823

301,481

348,818

Office, rent and insurance

25,239

28,964

50,682

61,953

Product development

1,207,381

439,404

1,846,559

793,804

Shareholders' communication, & promotion

192,015

41,534

380,194

69,527

Travel, meals & entertainment

32,384

18,106

72,661

45,657

(1,837,890)

(970,745)

(3,079,828)

(1,994,958)

Other items:

Interest income

5,192

18,152

8,952

30,798

Foreign exchange

(3,653)

26,523

(172)

26,504

(33,939)

-

(33,939)

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average - number of shares outstanding

(1,870,290)

(926,070)

(3,104,987)

(1,937,656)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

168,927,091

139,060,278

153,912,081

138,824,614

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Cash provided by (used for):

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

Adjustments which do not affect cash: Amortization of intangible asset Amortization of equipment Stock-based compensation

Net changes in non-cash working capital items: Amounts receivable and prepaids Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Investing activities

Purchase of intangible asset

Financing activities

Issue of share capital (net)

Increase (decrease) in cash

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

Supplementary disclosures:

Note 9 - Non-cash transactions

2020

2019

$

$

(,3,104,987)

(1,937,656)

11,550

10,022

-

210

33,939

-

(3,059,498)

(1,927,424)

(75,186)

115,813

(50,749)

13,353

(3,185,433)

(1,798,258)

(33,145)

(33,148)

-

-

1,849,982

524,454

-

524,454

(1,368,596)

(1,306,952)

2,272,770

5,818,840

904,174

4,511,888

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Share-Based

Obligation

Issued Share Capital

Payment

to Issue

Deficit

Total

Reserve

Shares

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, September 30, 2018

133,854,438

14,962,227

2,847,939

-

(11,817,993)

5,992,173

Exercise of warrants

5,205,840

524,454

-

-

-

524,454

Fair value of warrants exercised

-

833

(833)

-

-

-

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,937,656)

(1,937,656)

Balance, March 31, 2019

139,060,278

15,487,514

2,847,106

-

(13,755,649)

4,578,972

Fair value of options granted

-

-

52,884

-

-

52,884

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,519,666)

(2,519,666)

Balance, September 30, 2019

139,060,278

15,487,514

2,899,990

-

(16,275,315)

2,112,189

Private placement $0.05

38,280,000

1,914,000

-

-

-

1,914,000

Share issue costs

(64,018)

(64,018)

Fair value of finders' warrants

(27,134)

27,134

-

Fair value of options granted

33,939

33,939

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,104,987)

(3,104,987)

Balance, March 31, 2020

177,340,278

17,310,362

2,961,063

-

(19,380,302)

891,123

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

6

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

1.NATURE AND CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS

Imagin Medical Inc. is incorporated in the Province of British Columbia. On February 9, 2016, the Company completed the acquisition of BSS Life Sciences Inc. ("BSS"). BSS holds the intellectual property rights to a proprietary imaging technology developed for extremely accurate visualization of cancers. In connection with the acquisition, the Company changed its name to Imagin Medical Inc. and now focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. For accounting purposes, the acquisition of BSS was treated as a reverse asset acquisition as the shareholders of BSS acquired control of the consolidated entity. BSS is considered the acquiring and continuing entity, and Imagin Medical Inc. was the acquired entity.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue on a going-concern basis. The ability of the Company to continue as a going-concern depends upon its capacity in the near-term to raise additional equity financing and ultimately to develop profitable commercial operations.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to continue to raise funds in the future in which case the Company may be unable to meet its obligations. Should the Company be unable to realize on its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, the net realizable value of its assets may be materially less than the amounts recorded on the statement of financial position.

2.SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of Presentation

The Company's consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with and using accounting policies in full compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.

The policies applied in these consolidated financial statements are based on IFRS issued and outstanding as of May 12, 2020the date the Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements.

These consolidated financial statements are presented in the Company's functional currency (which is the Canadian dollar) on a historical cost basis.

Statement of compliance to International Financial Reporting Standards

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). Therefore, these financial statements comply with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "interim Financial Reporting".

This interim financial report does not include all of the information required of a full annual financial report and is intended to provide users with an update in relation to events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Company since the end of the last annual reporting period. It is therefore recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2019.

7

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

2.SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Adoption of new and revised standards and interpretations

Accounting standards adopted during the period

IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments

This is the first part of a new standard on classification and measurement of financial assets that will replace IAS 39, 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement'. IFRS 9 has two measurement categories: amortized cost and fair value. All equity instruments are measured at fair value. A debt instrument is recorded at amortized cost only if the entity is holding it to collect contractual cash flows and the cash flows represent principal and interest. Otherwise it is measured at fair value with changes in fair value through profit or loss. In addition, this new standard has been updated to include guidance on financial liabilities and de-recognition of financial instruments and to include guidance on hedge accounting and allowing entities to early adopt the requirement to recognize changes in fair value attributable to changes in an entity's own credit risk, from financial liabilities designated under the fair value option, in other comprehensive income.

Effective October 1, 2018, the Company adopted IFRS 9 retrospectively without restatement.

The Company also completed an assessment of its financial instruments as at October 1, 2018 and determined that no change was required in classification identified from the original classification under IAS 39 to IFRS 9.

Accounting standards issued but not yet effective

Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019:

IFRS 16 - Leases

The Company has not early adopted this new standard to existing standards and does not expect the impact of this standard on the Company's consolidated financial statements to be material.

3.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2019

$

$

Canadian chartered bank

- Deposits in Canadian banks

29,174

322,770

- Guaranteed Investment Certificate

875,000

1,950,000

904,174

2,272,770

4.

AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND PREPAIDS

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2019

$

$

GST receivable

4,503

1,934

Interest receivable

319

34,395

Prepaid expenses

147,552

40,859

Trust account

-

-

152,374

77,188

8

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

5.INTANGIBLE ASSET

On June 22, 2015, BSS and Lawrence Livermore National Security ("LLNS") entered into a license agreement, whereby the Company has exclusive right to develop, manufacture and sell a medical imaging device designed to complement white light endoscopy by adding fluorescent imaging for more accurate detection and treatment of various conditions, including the detection and treatment of cancer.

As consideration for the license agreement, BSS is required to pay a non-refundable license issue fee of US$100,000 due on the effective date and payable as follows:

  • US$10,000 (paid) due on execution of the agreement;
  • US$30,000 (paid) due within five months after the effective date;
  • US$30,000 (paid) due within seven months after the effective date; and
  • US$30,000 (paid) due within nine months after the effective date.

In addition, BSS is required to pay to LLNS a non-refundable US Maintenance Patent Fee of US$45,000 as follows:

  • US$15,000 (paid) to be paid on or before February 28, 2016;
  • US$15,000 (paid) to be paid on or before February 28, 2019; and
  • US$15,000 to be paid on or before February 28, 2023.

In addition, BSS is required to pay to LLNS minimum annual royalty payments as follows:

  • US$5,000 (paid) to be paid on or before February 28, 2017;
  • US$10,000 (paid) to be paid on or before February 28, 2018;
  • US$10,000 (paid) to be paid on or before February 28, 2019; and
  • US$25,000 (paid) to be paid on or before February 28, 2020, and every February 28ththereafter.

In the event that the Company grants a sublicense to a third party, the Company will pay to LLNS 50% of any issue fee from this sublicensing. The sublicensing fee charged by the Company to the third party must be equal to or greater than the license issue fee disclosed above (US$100,000).

In addition, the Company will pay LLNS an earned royalty of 3% on net sales.

The license agreement will remain in effect until the expiration or abandonment of the last of the patent rights and are being depreciated on a straight line basis over the remaining life of the patent rights.

9

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

5.

INTANGIBLE ASSET (continued)

Continuity of the intangible asset is as follows:

Patent License

Cost

Balance, September 30, 2017

$

161,954

Additions for the year

12,757

Balance, September 30, 2018

174,711

Additions for the year

33,148

Balance, September 30, 2019

$

207,859

Additions for the period

33,145

Balance, March 31, 2020

$

241,004

Accumulated depreciation

Balance, September 30, 2017

$

26,762

Depreciation for the year

13,381

Balance, September 30, 2018

40,143

Depreciation for the year

23,101

Balance, September 30, 2019

$

63,244

Depreciation for the period

11,550

Balance, March 31, 2020

$

74,794

Carrying amounts

Balance, September 30, 2017

$

135,192

Balance, September 30, 2018

134,568

Balance, September 30, 2019

$

144,615

Balance, March 31, 2020

$

166,210

6.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABLITIES

March 21, 2020

September 30, 2019

$

$

Trade accounts payable

302,135

330,536

Accrued liabilities

22,000

40,000

Due to related parties

7,500

11,848

331,635

382,384

7.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the six months ended March 31, 2020, the Company paid or accrued $477,573 (September 30, 2019 - $590,394) to directors and officers or companies controlled by directors and officers of the Company, for management, accounting, directors and consulting fees incurred by the Company.

The Company did not grant any stock options to key management during the six months ended March 31, 2020.

10

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

7.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)

Included in accounts payable are fees and expenses due to directors and officers in the amount of $7,500 (September 30, 2019 - $6,000), which are non-interest bearing, unsecured, and payable on demand. Fair value cannot be reliably determined.

Related party transactions are measured at the exchange amount, which is the amount of consideration established and agreed to by the related parties.

8.SHARE CAPITAL

  1. Authorized: Unlimited number of common shares
  2. Issued:

As at March 31, 2020, the Company reported issued and outstanding shares of 177,340,278 (September 30, 2019

- 139,060,278).

During the six months ended March 31, 2020, the Company closed its non-brokered private placement, issuing 38,280,000 units ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,914,000. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at $0.15 for a period of 24 months, provided that in the event the closing price of the Company's Shares is equal to or greater than $0.25 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the Warrant holders (which notice may be by way of general news release), reduce the remaining exercise period of the Warrants to not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.

Total finders' fees were paid in the form of cash in the amount of $52,790 and 1,055,800 finders' warrants (exercisable at $0.05 per Share for 24 months). The fair value for the finders warrants using the Black-Scholesoption-pricing model was determined to be $0.0257 per warrant.

c) Stock options:

A summary of the Company's stock option activity is presented below:

Weighted average

Number of options

exercise price

Outstanding at September 30, 2018

10,100,000

$

0.26

Options granted

900,000

0.10

Outstanding at September 30, 2018

11,000,000

$

0.24

Options granted

600,000

0.06

Outstanding at March 31, 2020

11,600,000

$

0.23

On January 10, 2020, the Company granted certain service providers 600,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.06 per option. The options are fully vested and will expire of January 10, 2025.

11

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

8.SHARE CAPITAL (continued)

  1. Stock options(continued):

The continuity of share purchase options is as follows:

Expired/

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

30-Sep-19

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

31-Mar-20

09-Feb-21

0.15

1,200,000

-

-

-

1,200,000

30-Jun-21

0.15

1,150,000

-

-

-

1,150,000

14-Dec-21

0.15

300,000

-

-

-

300,000

26-Oct-22

0.18

1,350,000

-

-

-

1,350,000

30-Oct-22

0.19

100,000

-

-

-

100,000

28-Nov-22

0.25

700,000

-

-

-

700,000

17-Jan-23

0.40

2,100,000

-

-

-

2,100,000

18-Apr-23

0.31

2,750,000

-

-

-

2,750,000

25-Jul-23

0.16

450,000

-

-

-

450,000

24-Jun-24

0.10

900,000

-

-

-

900,000

10-Jan-20

0.06

600,000

-

-

600,000

10,100,000

-

-

-

11,600,000

Weighted average exercise price

$

0.24

$

0.06

-

-

$

0.23

Expired/

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

30-Sep-18

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

31-Mar-19

09-Feb-21

0.15

1,200,000

-

-

-

1,200,000

30-Jun-21

0.15

1,150,000

-

-

-

1,150,000

14-Dec-21

0.15

300,000

-

-

-

300,000

26-Oct-22

0.18

1,350,000

-

-

-

1,350,000

30-Oct-22

0.19

100,000

-

-

-

100,000

28-Nov-22

0.25

700,000

-

-

-

700,000

17-Jan-23

0.40

2,100,000

-

-

-

2,100,000

18-Apr-23

0.31

2,750,000

-

-

-

2,750,000

25-Jul-23

0.16

450,000

-

-

-

450,000

10,100,000

-

-

-

10,100,000

Weighted average exercise price

$

0.26

-

-

-

$

0.26

  1. Share purchase warrants

A summary of the Company's share purchase warrant activity is presented below:

Weighted average

Number of warrants

exercise price

Outstanding at September 30, 2018

29,280,877

$

0.29

Finance warrants exercised

(5,205,840)

0.10

Finance warrants expired

(5,038,107)

0.16

Outstanding at September 30, 2019

19,036,930

$

0.38

Finance warrants issued

38,280,000

0.15

Finders' warrants issued

1,055,800

0.15

Outstanding at March 31, 2020

58,372,730

$

0.20

12

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

8.

SHARE CAPITAL (continued)

The continuity of share purchase warrants is as follows:

Expired/

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

30-Sep-19

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

31-Mar-20

12-Apr-20

0.38

12,468,329

-

-

-

12,468,329

19-Apr-20

0.38

6,568,601

-

-

-

6,568,601

21-Jan-20

0.15

39,335,800

-

-

39,335,800

19,036,930

39,335,800

-

-

58,372,730

Weighted average exercise price

$

0.38

$

0.15

-

-

$

0.20

Expired/

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

30-Sep-18

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

31-Mar-19

9-Feb-19

0.15

1,100,000

-

-

(1,100,000)

-

18-Oct-18

0.12

582,500

-

(25,000)

(557,500)

-

9-Dec-18

0.12

2,016,315

-

(39,500)

(1,976,815)

-

05-Oct-18

0.10

3,169,300

-

(3,169,300)

-

-

16-Oct-18

0.10

2,588,800

-

(1,972,040)

(616,760)

-

01-Nov-18

0.25

400,000

-

-

(400,000)

-

19-Dec-18

0.12

240,365

-

-

(240,365)

-

23-Feb-19

0.12

146,667

-

-

(146,667)

-

12-Apr-20

0.38

12,468,329

-

-

-

12,468,329

19-Apr-20

0.38

6,568,601

-

-

-

6,568,601

29,280,877

-

(5,205,840)

(5,038,107)

19,036,930

Weighted average exercise price

$

0.29

-

$

0.10

$

0.16

$

0.38

9.

NON CASH TRANSACATIONS

The following non-cash transactions were recorded:

31-Mar-20

31-Mar-19

Financing activities:

Brokers warrants issued in connection with the private placements

$

27,134

$

-

10.CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

  1. Capital Management Objectives

The Company considers the components of shareholders' equity, as well as its cash as capital. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk of characteristics of the underlying assets. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may issue equity, sell assets, or return capital to shareholders as well as issue or repay debt. The Board of Directors has not established quantitative capital structure criteria management, but will review on a regular basis the capital structure of the Company to ensure its appropriateness to the stage of development of the business.

Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the company, is reasonable.

13

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

10.CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

  1. Capital Management Objectives(continued)

In order to facilitate the management of its capital requirements, the Company prepares annual expenditure budgets, which are updated as necessary and are reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, the Company may issue new equity, incur additional debt, or dispose of certain assets. When applicable, the Company's investment policy is to hold cash in interest bearing accounts at high credit quality financial institutions to maximize liquidity. In order to maximize ongoing development efforts, the Company does not pay dividends. The Company expects to continue to raise funds, from time to time, to continue meeting its capital management objectives.

There were no changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the six months ended March 31, 2020.

  1. Carrying Amounts and Fair Values of Financial Instruments

The fair value of a financial instrument is the price at which a party would accept the rights and/or obligations of the financial instruments from an independent third party. Given the varying influencing factors, the reported fair values are only indicators of the prices that may actually be realized for these financial instruments.

Financial instruments measured at fair value are classified into one of three levels in the fair value hierarchy according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are:

Level 1-Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2-Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability either directly or indirectly; and Level 3-Inputs that are not based on observable market data

The following table illustrates the classification of the Company's financial instruments within the fair value hierarchy as at March 31, 2020.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Cash and cash equivalents

$

904,174

$

-

$

-

$

904,174

The following table illustrates the classification of the Company's financial instruments within the fair value hierarchy as at September 30, 2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,272,770

$

-

$

-

$

2,272,770

14

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

11.SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Subsequent to the period, the following warrants were expected to expire:

Number of warrants

$

Expiry Date

Warrants from April 12, 2018 Financing

Finance warrants expired

11,722,783

0.38

12-Apr-20

Finders' warrants expired

745,546

0.38

12-Apr-20

Total

12,468,329

Warrants from April 19, 2018 Financing

Finance warrants expired

6,197,037

0.38

19-Apr-20

Finders' warrants expired

371,564

0.38

19-Apr-20

Total

6,568,601

Total warrants expiring

19,036,930

On April 9, 2020, the Company announced that the Board of Directors approved an amendment of 17,919,820 finance warrants. The exercise price was amended to $0.05 with an expiry date of June 30, 2020. The 1,117,110 finders' warrants as per CSE regulations were not amended and expired on April 12 and 19, 2020.

On April 23, 2020, 900,000 incentive stock options granted to a service provider expired. The options had an exercise price of $0.10 expiring June 24, 2024.

On May 26, 2020, 1,000,000 share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.05 were exercised for total proceeds of $50,000.

15

Imagin Medical Inc. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 21:25:07 UTC
