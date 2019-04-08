Imaging3, Inc. Update - Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. Confirms its Intention to Complete its Previously Announced Reverse acquisition of Imaging3, Inc.

Encino, CA, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imaging3, Inc. (OTCQB:IGNG), (“Imaging3” or the “Company”), a development stage company focused on the introduction of disruptive technologies in the medical imaging industry, is updating its prior announcement regarding the execution of a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to be acquired in a reverse acquisition (the “Acquisition”) by a privately held Los Angeles based cannabis company.

As originally announced by the Company on March 13, 2019 in both a current report on Form 8-K and a press release the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent to be acquired by a California based, California licensed cannabis company subsequently identified as Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. (“GBI”) in a reverse acquisition (the “Acquisition”) which would result in post transaction IGNG being owned approximately 80% by the current shareholders of GBI and 20% by the currently existing IGNG shareholders as of the date of the Acquisition. Since that time, IGNG management, IGNG counsel and GBI management have been working toward completion of a definitive share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) by and among IGNG, GBI and GBI’s shareholders whereby the Acquisition, intended to be tax free exchange pursuant to Section 368(a)(1)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1968, as amended, would be effectuated.

All potential obstacles preventing execution of the SPA have been eliminated save for one, that being the settlement of a judgment held by Alpha Capital Anstalt, based in Vaduz, Lichtenstein (“Alpha”) and Brio Capital Master Fund (“Brio”) against IGNG in the aggregate amount of approximately $1,463,734 (the “Judgment”). From November 2, 2018 when John Hollister, IGNG CEO sent an email Alpha’s Yosef Milgrom with an offer to settle the Judgment through the March 13, 2019 IGNG press release referred to above Hollister and Milgrom communicated intermittently about IGNG’s plans to obtain financing and pay the judgment. After those several months of low key negotiation between the Company and Alpha, Alpha, without any notice, on March 26, 2019, after the original IGNG/GBI press release and concomitant rise in the price of IGNG’s common stock, caused Joshua P. Friedman (Friedman”), a local collections attorney in Calabasas, California retained by Alpha, to deliver a letter to IGNG, a copy of which letter is attached as Exhibit #1 hereto, which disingenuously threatens to bring a legally unsupportable petition for a receiver against IGNG, which letter, within its four corners, is admittedly intended to be detrimental to the interests of the thousands of IGNG shareholders. In response to this letter, negotiations in earnest commenced between IGNG and Alpha/Brio concerning settlement of the Judgment which negotiations culminated in an offer on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4:39 PDT by IGNG to Alpha and Brio which very closely met the terms of the last settlement offer transmitted to IGNG by Alpha and Brio.

On Friday, April 5, 2015 IGNG, in a surprise to IGNG management given the rapid pace of negotiations for the ten previous days, received no further response to the Thursday IGNG offer. However, as has been the case throughout the period from the day of the first IGNG announcement concerning the IGNG/GBI acquisition to Friday April 5, 2019, IGNG has observed unusual trading patterns in its stock, especially around the market close, indicating that short sellers have been attempting to suppress the price of IGNG stock. Of course, a lower price on the IGNG stock would be beneficial to Alpha and Brio and detrimental to IGNG in connection with establishing a price at which Alpha and Brio could convert the dollar amount of the Judgment to shares of common stock. Furthermore, on Friday April 5, 2019 at 12:32 PM PDT, John Hollister, CEO of IGNG received an unsolicited phone call from a long time IGNG investor and shareholder (the “Investor”) (who had invested side by side with Alpha and Brio in multiple investments between 2013 and 2017 in the purchase of the securities (the Original Investment), the alleged breach of the terms of which led to Alpha and Brio obtaining the Judgment, but had refrained from joining Alpha and Brio as plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit by which the judgment was obtained, despite the Alpha and Brio attempts to persuade the Investor to join the lawsuit as a plaintiff ). In this phone call the Investor informed Hollister that Yosef Milgrom, the Alpha employee responsible for the IGNG account, had just called the Investor and Milgrom suggested that the Investor and other similarly positioned persons had rights to file a “lawsuit” against IGNG based on the Investor’s participation in the Original Investment despite the fact that no such legal right to file such a “lawsuit” against IGNG presently exists. These displays of bad faith, the possible short selling of IGNG common stock and the attempt to persuade an IGNG shareholder to bring an unwarranted lawsuit against IGNG during the pendency of negotiations between IGNG and Alpha and Brio are not surprising in light of Alpha’s recent admission of its participation in a long running far reaching scheme to defraud the public.

On September 7, 2018, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a Complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York charging Alpha and 19 other defendants characterized by the SEC in its associated press release (a copy of which is attached as Exhibit #2 hereto) as “a group of prolific south Florida based microcap fraudsters led by Barry Honig” with operating from 2013 to 2018 classic pump-and-dump schemes. The SEC continued “Honig and his associates engaged in brazen market manipulation that advanced their financial interests while fleecing innocent investors and undermining the integrity of our securities markets.”

On February 6, 2019, as a result of its involvement in the above schemes to defraud the public, Alpha entered into a consent decree with the SEC by which it agreed to a permanent injunction from future violations of the federal securities laws and agreed to pay disgorgement of $708,407.07 as well as prejudgment interest of $149,788.44 for a total of $858,195.51in connection with its involvement in the aforementioned schemes. (see, Exhibit #3 hereto)

Bradley Yourist, an accomplished litigator and CEO of GBI stated, “While we are disappointed by the delay of execution of the SPA caused by the above articulated bad faith antics of Brio and Alpha lead by Brio’s partner Alpha, in connection with our attempts to settle the Judgment, GBI fully intends to stay the course, settle the Judgment, execute the Agreement, complete the reverse acquisition of IGNG, proceed with our previously announced debt and equity financings and execute our business plan for the benefit of the existing and soon to be new IGNG shareholders. Alpha cannot not be permitted to bully IGNG into accepting a settlement which is not reasonable to all the parties including the public stakeholders by causing an IGNG investor to file a frivolous lawsuit against IGNG for the purpose of sweetening the terms of the IGNG/Alpha/Brio Judgment settlement .”

John Hollister, IGNG’s CEO stated, “ as we signaled to our shareholders in our press release of March 18, 2019, we had concerns that negotiating a reasonable settlement with Alpha and Brio would be challenging given the environment they are familiar with operating in, in which they have huge leverage over their debtors and routinely impose toxic terms upon their debtors. Yosef Milgrom’s behavior, as articulated herein, is particularly troubling in light of the fact that Alpha, in its February 6, 2019 Consent Decree with the SEC was enjoined from and undertook to refrain from engaging in any deceptive or manipulative behavior in connection with securities transactions. This Consent Decree was entered into less than 60 days ago, nevertheless Milgrom has exhibited the behavior articulated herein in the last two weeks. In the current situation, IGNG has all the leverage since it is clear to all the world that if we fail to reach a settlement such as the reasonable one offered to Alpha and Brio on Thursday April 4, 2019, which met essentially all their terms, the failure of the Acquisition to occur as contemplated by all the interested parties and the ensuing damages to the IGNG shareholders and losses to the Alpha and Brio fund stake holders will be laid at the doorstep of Yosef Milgrom and his counterpart at Brio. We sincerely hope and believe that with this detailed public airing of the circumstances surrounding the parties’ attempts to negotiate a mutually beneficial settlement, visible not only to the IGNG shareholders but also to Alpha’s owner/partners, Austria’s Bank fur Arbeit und Wirtschaft, known as Bawag, and Austrian Billionaire Martin Schlaff and investors as well as Brio’s investors, a final accommodation, acceptable to all the parties, can be quickly reached.

Potential investors in IGNG’s common shares are cautioned that there can be no assurances that the reverse acquisition of IGNG by GBI will ever be closed and that even if it is, there can be no assurance that the Company will thereafter be able to obtain the financing necessary to achieve its articulated goals and further that even if such financing is obtained that it will be sufficient for the Company to achieve its ultimate goals.

About Imaging3, Inc.

Imaging3, Inc., founded in 1993, has developed a patented medical imaging technology, called the Dominion SmartScan™, that produces 3D X-ray images, effectively in real time. The SmartScan technology has the potential to allow healthcare professionals to perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures more quickly and accurately, which may result in higher throughput for the clinicians and fewer safety risks for patients. Imaging3’s technology exposes patients to less harmful radiation than current equivalent imaging technologies such as CT scans. The company believes this will allow scans to be used in many settings where scanning is currently limited by concerns about radiation exposure. The technology also notably allows for reasonably convenient portability, easier installation and use-readiness, and a significantly reduced cost burden suitable for novel settings and for healthcare systems across varied global settings. Imaging3 plans to submit a 510(k) application to FDA during 2019 and or 2020 to gain marketing authorization for initial applications for the SmartScan technology. Visit the company’s website at http://www.imaging3.com for detailed information about the company’s technology. Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. is a cannabis product company which holds California licenses to manufacture and distribute cannabis products. To obtain further information on GBI’s California cannabis licenses and its business plan and operations, please visit GBI’s website at www.grapefruitblvd.com

About GBI

Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. (“GBI”) is based in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. GBI holds California licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products and is fully compliant with all applicable laws and regulations to operate such business. GBI has its extraction facility and distribution warehouse located in the Coachillin Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 10 miles north of the center of Palm Springs. GBI obtained its California licenses in January of 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products in June of 2018. GBI’s goal is to become a seed to sale vertically integrated fully compliant cannabis and CBD product Company.

Safe Harbor Statement

Imaging3 cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in the Imaging3’s business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain FDA approval for any of its devices; the company may not be able to secure the funds necessary to support its product development plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger imaging companies, technological obsolescence, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Imaging3 and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Imaging3 undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

