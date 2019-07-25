Manhattan Scientifics : Seed Funded Imagion Bioscience & Owns 64 Million Shares IBX

TV Interview CEO Bob Proulx Explains Cancer Diagnostic

https://youtu.be/X4HLKyIl6Zo

Manhattan Scientifics (OTC; QB MHTX) announces its former wholly owned sub Imagion Bioscience (ASX:IBX) Receives A$2 million in R&D Tax Incentives from the Australian Government (ATO)

Bob Proulx, Executive Chairman of Imagion Biosystems, said: “We are very pleased to report to our shareholders that the tax incentive funds have been received and that the rebate came in higher than the A$1.7 million we originally expected. This cash infusion will significantly enhance our ability to advance the development of our ground-breaking diagnostic imaging technology which was recently designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a ‘Breakthrough Device’”.

