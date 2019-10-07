Log in
IMAX China Holding, Inc.

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

(1970)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMAX CHINA : SETS RECORDS FOR NATIONAL DAY HOLIDAY BOX OFFICE UP 164% OVER 2018

0
10/07/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

Strong Performance of Three Local Titles Drive IMAX BO Grossing ¥105 million During the Holiday

SHANGHAI, October 8,2019 -IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and IMAX China (HKSE: 1970) today reported a record-shattering box office during the Chinese National Day holiday. Driven by the strong performance of three local-language IMAX films - My People, My Country, The Captain and The Climbers-IMAX has grossed estimated ¥105 million (US$ 14.8 million) across more than 640 IMAX® theatres in mainland China over the 7-day period starting October 1.

The results mark IMAX China's best ever National Day holiday, up about 164% over the same period in 2018 and higher than the estimated 128% increase of the industry. The impressive performance sets multiple records for the company including its highest China National Holiday attendance and the first time its box office has surpassed ¥100 million during the period.

'We are thrilled with these extraordinary National Day holiday results and would like to congratulate our longtime partners and friends at Huaxia Film, Bona Film group and Shanghai Film Group on the box office success of the three films,' said IMAX China CEO Jiande Chen. 'We're convinced that our record-breaking box office and attendance figures speak not only to the strength of the IMAX brand, but also the industry as a whole. We see clearly strong consumer demand in China for the premium IMAX experience and the outstanding ability of our network to launch high quality, blockbuster titles. We're particularly pleased to see the IMAX experience of the three local titles received strong resonance from IMAX fans across over 180 cities in this special occasion, reflecting our successful multi-picture programming strategy.'

As of October 7, the year-to-date box office of IMAX China in mainland theaters is estimated to reach ¥2.25 billion with 30% growth over the same period of 2018. After the National Day holiday, the three titles will continue their run in IMAX theater and the upcoming film slate of IMAX China will continue the momentum including Gemini Man, Maleficent 2, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and Weathering with You.

Disclaimer

IMAX China Holding Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 02:21:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 60,6 M
Net income 2019 48,5 M
Finance 2019 147 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,13x
EV / Sales2020 4,54x
Capitalization 814 M
Chart IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
IMAX China Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,98  $
Last Close Price 2,33  $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian De Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chairman
Jim Athanasopoulos Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Mei Hui Chou Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Ruigang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.-8.50%823
VIVENDI17.39%33 334
BOLLORÉ1.71%12 131
VIACOM INC.-9.49%9 804
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.40%6 514
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-5.98%5 597
