IMAX China Holding Inc    1970

IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC

(1970)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMAX Corporation : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Richard L. Gelfond, CEO, and Megan Colligan, President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corporation, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation)

The conference will be webcast live and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days. 

About IMAX Corporation 
IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,541 IMAX theatre systems (1,445 commercial multiplexes, 15 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com . You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Stephen Davidson
sdavidson@imax.com
212.821.0125

Press  
Mark Jafar
mjafar@imax.com
212.821.0102

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-corporation-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2019-media-communications-and-entertainment-conference-300909386.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
