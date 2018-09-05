Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IMAX China Holding Inc    1970   KYG476341030

IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC (1970)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IMAX Corporation : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that CEO Richard L. Gelfond and CFO Patrick McClymont will present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time.  

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation)

The conference will be webcast live and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

About IMAX Corporation
IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Michael K. Mougias

212-821-0187

mmougias@imax.com

 

Media:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Amanda Collins

212-821-0155

abcollins@imax.com

 

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-corporation-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-27th-annual-communacopia-conference-300706743.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC
02:31pIMAX CORPORATION : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conf..
PR
09/04Next-gen Imax system makes debut in Shanghai
AQ
09/04Next-gen Imax system makes debut in Shanghai
AQ
08/16IMAX CHINA : Europe Raiders to be Released in IMAX Theatres Across China on Augu..
AQ
07/26IMAX CHINA : Reports Half-Year 2018 Results
PR
07/12IMAX CHINA : ® With Laser Expands Across Europe As Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont Com..
PR
07/11IMAX CHINA : To Announce First-Half 2018 Financial Results And Host Conference C..
PR
07/05IMAX CHINA : Hello Mr. Billionaire to be Released In IMAX Theatres Across China ..
AQ
07/05IMAX CHINA : Jiang Wen's Hidden Man to be Released in IMAX Theatres Across China..
AQ
07/05TSUI HARK'S DETECTIVE DEE : The Four Heavenly Kings to be Released in IMAX Theat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26IMAX China Hldg Inc reports 1H results 
04/17CCB expects tough road for IMAX China 
02/28IMAX China announces annual dividend 
02/27IMAX China Hldg Inc reports FY results 
02/13Citic Securities positive on IMAX China 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.