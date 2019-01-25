Imax USA : Chris Evans To Narrate Upcoming IMAX® Documentary Superpower Dogs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), Cosmic Picture and presenting sponsor Mars Petcare announced today that Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger, Gifted) will be narrating the upcoming IMAX documentary, Superpower Dogs, set to release in IMAX® and giant screen theatres beginning March 15. The official Superpower Dogs trailer, featuring Chris Evans, was also debuted today. From the filmmakers behind the acclaimed documentaries Jerusalem and Journey to Mecca, Superpower Dogs takes audiences on an immersive IMAX® adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs

"I am really happy to be part of Superpower Dogs," said Chris Evans. "I am a proud dog owner and completely understand the connection that humans have with these remarkable animals. I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people."

"There is no greater talent to narrate Superpower Dogs than Chris Evans," said Daniel Ferguson, Writer/Director of Superpower Dogs. "Chris' genuine love and respect for dogs really comes through in a way that highlights their abilities, intelligence and heroism."

Superpower Dogs, from Writer/Director Daniel Ferguson and Producers Taran Davies, George Duffield and Dominic Cunningham-Reid, follows six real-life canine superheroes and their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs. Audiences will discover the amazing abilities of different breeds and the astonishing science behind their superpowers. We'll never look at our best friends the same way again! Meet the stars of Superpower Dogs here:

'Halo', a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America;

'Henry', an avalanche rescue expert saving lives in the Canadian Rockies;

'Reef', a Newfoundland lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard;

lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard; 'Ricochet', a surf and therapy legend in California who heals people with special needs;

who heals people with special needs; 'Tipper and Tony', Bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa .

The official trailer for Superpower Dogs featuring Chris Evans' narration can be viewed here and for more information, please visit www.superpowerdogs.com. The trailer features a new single, Fearless, from singer-songwriter and Juno-nominated, Kellie Loder.

Mars Petcare, one of the world's leading pet care companies, is proud to be the exclusive presenting sponsor of Superpower Dogs, as the film aligns with the company's purpose of A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™ by spotlighting the amazing true stories of dogs with extraordinary abilities who save lives and make the world a better place.

As the presenting sponsor, several Mars Petcare brands will be actively supporting the film, including the PEDIGREE® and EUKANUBA™ dog food brands, BANFIELD™ Pet Hospital, WHISTLE™ GPS Pet Tracker and WISDOM PANEL™ Canine DNA Test. Through its sponsorship, Mars Petcare is providing museums and theaters with a variety of educational materials on the science of dogs, importance of responsible pet ownership and how to help end pet homelessness from its various programs and brands, including Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, BANFIELD™ Pet Hospital and BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™.

Superpower Dogs was filmed using IMAX® cameras and mixed in immersive IMAX 12.0 channel sound. With the clearest picture on the largest screens and immersive, heart-pounding audio, The IMAX Experience will put audiences in the heart of the action and highlight the profound connection people have with dogs.

Please visit, SuperpowerDogs.com and follow @SuperpowerDogs for more information.

Superpower Dogs opens in IMAX and giant screen theaters in 2D and 3D beginning March 15.

