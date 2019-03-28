Imax USA : Cinemark Reaffirms IMAX Commitment By Extending Agreement Terms For All IMAX® Theatres

NEW YORK and PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) today announced an expansion of the companies' partnership with the renewal of all Cinemark's existing IMAX locations and the installation of two IMAX® with Laser systems. Cinemark will add IMAX's new groundbreaking laser experience and 12-channel immersive sound system to a new IMAX® theatre to be located at the Cinemark complex in Daly City, California as well as upgrade the existing IMAX theatre at the Cinemark complex in Milford, Connecticut.

With today's announcement, nearly all of Cinemark's IMAX theatres are now under agreement through 2026. In addition, in specified circumstances Cinemark shall refresh some of its existing IMAX theatres with redesigned entryways and enhanced in-theatre branding. Cinemark opened its first IMAX theatre in 1999 and, with today's agreement, now has a total of 14 IMAX theatres that are currently open and one expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

'Throughout our 20-year partnership, Cinemark and IMAX have shared some of the world's biggest movies and created a platform for the best technical and visual advancements in the industry,' said Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. 'With the reaffirmation of our commitment with IMAX, we will continue to provide audiences with the most impactful moviegoing experience.'

'Today's agreement is a testament to the robust performance of Cinemark's IMAX locations and reaffirms its commitment to giving audiences the best in immersive cinema-going through The IMAX Experience®,' said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. 'We're excited to expand upon our 20-year partnership with Cinemark as we look to continue providing the differentiated IMAX experience to millions of moviegoers across the U.S. for years to come. With the recent launch of IMAX with Laser and the rollout of a world-class brand campaign, we are more focused than ever on providing audiences with a truly differentiated blockbuster experience that they can't get anywhere else.'

IMAX with Laser provides audiences with strikingly crystal-clear and vivid images to suspend disbelief when experiencing today's largest films. The next-generation 4K laser projection system features a new optical engine and suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that delivers increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast as well as the widest range of colors available to filmmakers to present more distinct, exotic colors than ever before.

The new system will also feature IMAX's 12-channel sound technology that incorporates new side and overheard channels to deliver greater dynamic range and precision for ultimate audio immersion and sound you can feel.

To date, the Company has signed agreements for more than 200 of its new IMAX with Laser systems worldwide.

