Imax USA : ® Enhanced Announces Global Expansion With New Streaming Platforms, Blockbuster Movies and Device Partners

FandangoNOW and Rakuten TV to Launch IMAX Enhanced

“Spider-Man™: Far From Home” and “Bumblebee” join fast-growing collection of IMAX Enhanced movies for streaming platforms

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to Release “The Angry Birds Movie 2” on physical 4K Ultra HD Disc

Anthem and StormAudio Join Lineup of 14 Device Partners Across A/V Receivers and Televisions

IMAX Enhanced to Launch on Select Sony BRAVIA TVs in Europe and on TCL X10 TV in China

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and audio leader DTS®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced a significant expansion of the IMAX® Enhanced ecosystem spanning new streaming platforms, blockbuster movies, and device partners throughout the United States, Europe, and China. Launched a year ago today, IMAX Enhanced is a premier, immersive at-home entertainment experience — combining exclusive, digitally remastered 4K HDR content with high-end consumer electronics to offer a new level of sight, sound, and scale.

Today’s announcements include:

New Streaming Platforms: As IMAX Enhanced continues to expand across platforms, FandangoNOW is expected to begin streaming IMAX Enhanced content in the U.S. in September 2019, while Rakuten TV will follow with increased content ready for streaming to European markets over the coming months. FandangoNOW and Rakuten TV meet the high standard for 4K HDR streaming for IMAX Enhanced to certified devices across the ecosystem.

New Blockbuster Movies: “Bumblebee” will be Paramount Pictures’ first addition to the expanding collection of IMAX Enhanced titles for streaming platforms, followed by “Crawl,” “Pet Sematary” (2019), and “Rocketman,” all of which will include IMAX signature sound. Additionally, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (which includes 45 minutes of IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio), “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” join the list of top titles for IMAX Enhanced. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment also will release a series of new titles on IMAX Enhanced physical 4K Ultra HD disc, beginning with “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” This is in addition to IMAX Entertainment’s release of “Space Station” on IMAX Enhanced UHD Blu-ray in July 2019, which is available for purchase through Amazon and other major retailers. Through its expanding and committed studio relationships, IMAX Enhanced plans to add an ever-increasing number of blockbuster titles to deliver uniquely differentiated content in 2019 and beyond.

New Device Partners: Anthem and StormAudio joined IMAX Enhanced’s growing roster of 14 device partners across A/V receivers and televisions. Additionally, IMAX Enhanced has certified select Sony BRAVIA TVs in targeted European territories, as well as TCL’s all-new X10 TV in China. IMAX Enhanced device partners also include Arcam, AudioControl, Denon, Elite, Integra, Lexicon, Marantz, Onkyo, Pioneer, Sony Corporation, TCL, and Trinnov — all of which have met performance requirements set by IMAX, DTS, and leading technical specialists throughout Hollywood.

“IMAX Enhanced continues to build on its growing momentum, as new companies throughout the ecosystem seek to offer their consumers the most immersive at-home entertainment experience in the world,” said Francisco Navarro-Sertich, senior vice president of strategy at IMAX Corporation and global head of IMAX Enhanced. “By bringing together two pioneering entertainment technology companies in IMAX and DTS, IMAX Enhanced is pushing boundaries and fundamentally changing what consumers expect and demand from home entertainment.”

“The IMAX Enhanced ecosystem continues to accelerate as IMAX and DTS work together to add high-caliber collaborations from across the studio, streaming, and device landscape,” said Geir Skaaden, Xperi executive vice president and chief products and services officer. “By delivering truly immersive content to premium devices, we expect the unique and compelling value proposition of IMAX Enhanced to drive further program acceleration and expansion into additional growth markets around the globe.”

About IMAX Enhanced

IMAX Enhanced brings the world’s most immersive entertainment experience into the home. Combining exclusive, digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technologies with the highest-end consumer electronics products, IMAX Enhanced offers consumers a new level of immersive sight, sound and scale. Premium televisions, projectors, and A/V receivers form an ever-expanding line-up of IMAX device partners. Participating studios include Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

IMAX Enhanced uses the newest, proprietary digital remastering technology developed by IMAX to deliver ultra-vivid 4K HDR picture with more vibrant colors. Select IMAX Enhanced content features its signature expanded aspect ratio—enabling viewers the full scope and scale of the picture. IMAX and DTS have also partnered with award-winning Hollywood sound mixers to use a special variant of the DTS:X codec technology integrated in home audio equipment to deliver an IMAX signature sound experience with more immersive, powerful sound. To ensure optimized playback of fully immersive IMAX Enhanced content, the two companies are designing an IMAX Mode—meticulously calibrated to deliver the best viewing and listening experience in the home.

For more information about IMAX Enhanced, please visit www.IMAXenhanced.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you have never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,541 IMAX theater systems (1,445 commercial multiplexes, 15 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970." More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

