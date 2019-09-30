Imax USA : Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)

Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)

Sep 30, 2019

Gemini Man is coming to IMAX theatres on October 11, 2019. During filmmaking, visionary director, Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), used cutting-edge technology to give audiences an amplified experience with 3D+ in HFR. When you see Gemini Man in IMAX 3D+ in HFR, you'll experience the fully immersive spectacle that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker intended.

3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate) is a revolutionary digital format with a frame rate of 60 frames per second, more than double the standard movie frame rate of 24 frames per second. With 60 3D images projected every second, derived from a pristine 120 frames per second master, 3D+ in HFR renders images closer than ever before to what the human eye sees. The 3D+ in HFR experience puts the viewer right in the center of the action.

The combination of-3D+ in HFR images (projected at a 60p frame rate), IMAX's large screens, powerful sound system and IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) process-creates the fully immersive spectacle that visionary filmmaker Ang Lee intended. Gemini Man also features innovative CG technology to allow Will Smith to battle a younger clone of himself - a visual experience that you won't want to miss on the large IMAX screen.

