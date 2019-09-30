Log in
IMAX CORP (USA)

(IMAX)
Imax USA : Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)

09/30/2019
Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)
Sep 30, 2019

Gemini Man is coming to IMAX theatres on October 11, 2019. During filmmaking, visionary director, Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), used cutting-edge technology to give audiences an amplified experience with 3D+ in HFR. When you see Gemini Man in IMAX 3D+ in HFR, you'll experience the fully immersive spectacle that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker intended.


What is 3D+ in HFR?

3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate) is a revolutionary digital format with a frame rate of 60 frames per second, more than double the standard movie frame rate of 24 frames per second. With 60 3D images projected every second, derived from a pristine 120 frames per second master, 3D+ in HFR renders images closer than ever before to what the human eye sees. The 3D+ in HFR experience puts the viewer right in the center of the action.


What is IMAX 3D+ in HFR?

The combination of-3D+ in HFR images (projected at a 60p frame rate), IMAX's large screens, powerful sound system and IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) process-creates the fully immersive spectacle that visionary filmmaker Ang Lee intended. Gemini Man also features innovative CG technology to allow Will Smith to battle a younger clone of himself - a visual experience that you won't want to miss on the large IMAX screen.


Tickets are on sale now. Reserve your seat today. You can experience Gemini Man in IMAX 3D+ in HFR at the select IMAX theatres listed below.*

IMAX 3D+ in HFR Theatres

Don't see a theatre near you? You can still experience Gemini Man in IMAX 2D at 24 frames per second. Click here to find a theatre near you.

United States & Canada

California


Connecticut


Florida


Maryland


Missouri


New Jersey


New York


Texas


Virginia


Canada

Ontario


Other Regions

This theatre list is subject to change.*

Austria


Colombia


Finland


France


Germany


Japan


Middle East


Latvia


Netherlands


Philippines


Singapore


Switzerland


Ukraine


United Kingdom



*This theatre list is subject to change. Check theatre listings for the latest format. To contact IMAX Corp., click here.

Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:22:14 UTC
