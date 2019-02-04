Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Imax Corp (USA)    IMAX   CA45245E1097

IMAX CORP (USA) (IMAX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imax USA : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: IMAX China Holding, Inc.

Stock code: 1970

Date submitted: 4 February 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issues of shares (Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

31 December 2018

357,944,820

(Note 3)

Shares repurchased from 8 November 2018 to 13 December 2018 were cancelled on 2 January 2019

1,690,000

Closing balance as at

(Note 8)

4 February 2019

356,254,820

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and

    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

II.

A.

Purchase reportNumber of

Trading date securities purchased

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

On the ExchangeTotal

  • B. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

    Lowest price paid $

    Total paid $

  • 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

    (a) 2,526,300

  • 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ ________ _ _____ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

Number of shares in issue: 358,781,120

Approximately 0.7041%We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 27 March 2018 which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:

Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Zi Maggie CHEN

(Name)

Title:

Joint Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Imax Corporation published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMAX CORP (USA)
08:09pIMAX USA : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or s..
PU
01/30IMAX CORPORATION : to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Resul..
PR
01/25IMAX USA : Chris Evans To Narrate Upcoming IMAX® Documentary Superpower Dogs
PR
01/07IMAX USA : ® Enhanced Program Continues Momentum With Addition of New Leading St..
BU
2018IMAX CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018IMAX USA : IN FOCUS - IMAX's Young Filmmakers Program
PU
2018EXPERIENCE FANTASTIC BEASTS : The Crimes of Grindelwald in IMAX®
PU
2018IMAX USA : CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2018IMAX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
2018IMAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 368 M
EBIT 2018 70,0 M
Net income 2018 29,5 M
Finance 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,40
P/E ratio 2019 23,93
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capitalization 1 273 M
Chart IMAX CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Imax Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley J. Wechsler Chairman
Patrick S. McClymont Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bonnick Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Neil S. Braun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAX CORP (USA)8.13%1 273
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 969
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.9.50%4 579
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD7.13%1 605
KINEPOLIS GROUP4.30%1 595
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC15.55%1 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.