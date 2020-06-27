IMAX : Tribeca Drive-In Series | In Partnership with IMAX®

Tribeca Drive-In Series | In Partnership with IMAX®

Jun 26, 2020

IMAX is partnering with Tribeca to bring the big screen to America's backyard this summer, with the Tribeca Drive-In series. The Tribeca Drive-In series is showcasing 30+ iconic movies in cities from coast to coast, to help get communities back together in a shared and safe cinematic experience.

'Perhaps now more than ever, Americans are craving opportunities to come together, enjoy storytelling and creativity as a community, and recapture the shared cultural experiences that are part of our national identity,' IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement. 'We're proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theatres around the world.'

For more information, visit TribecaFilm.com.

When: Weekends (Thursday-Sunday) throughout the summer, beginning on July 2, 2020 through August 2, 2020.

What movies/content will be presented: From The Wizard of Oz (1939) & Jaws (1975) to Apollo 13 (1995) & Space Jam (1996), the series is presenting a variety of iconic movies and hand-selected content. The series will also feature surprise elements including: special filmmaker and talent introductions, live stand-up comedy, new teasers of upcoming film releases, and more.

To see what is available near you, visit TribecaFilm.com.

Where: Outdoor venues/locations across the U.S., including:

New York

Florida

Texas

California

All locations are listed at TribecaFilm.com.

How to get tickets: Tickets/reservations are now available directly from drive-in locations. All locations & ticketing links are listed on TribecaFilm.com.*

*IMAX Corporation does not sell tickets to Tribeca Drive-In series related events or IMAX theatres. Tickets that are sold by a 3rd party are subject to the policies that have been established by the ticket seller.