IMAX CORPORATION

(IMAX)
IMAX : Tribeca Drive-In Series | In Partnership with IMAX®

06/27/2020 | 08:34am EDT
Tribeca Drive-In Series | In Partnership with IMAX®
Jun 26, 2020

IMAX is partnering with Tribeca to bring the big screen to America's backyard this summer, with the Tribeca Drive-In series. The Tribeca Drive-In series is showcasing 30+ iconic movies in cities from coast to coast, to help get communities back together in a shared and safe cinematic experience.

'Perhaps now more than ever, Americans are craving opportunities to come together, enjoy storytelling and creativity as a community, and recapture the shared cultural experiences that are part of our national identity,' IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement. 'We're proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theatres around the world.'

For more information, visit TribecaFilm.com.

Tribeca Drive-In Series:

When: Weekends (Thursday-Sunday) throughout the summer, beginning on July 2, 2020 through August 2, 2020.

What movies/content will be presented: From The Wizard of Oz (1939) & Jaws (1975) to Apollo 13 (1995) & Space Jam (1996), the series is presenting a variety of iconic movies and hand-selected content. The series will also feature surprise elements including: special filmmaker and talent introductions, live stand-up comedy, new teasers of upcoming film releases, and more.

To see what is available near you, visit TribecaFilm.com.

Where: Outdoor venues/locations across the U.S., including:

New York

Florida

Texas

California


All locations are listed at TribecaFilm.com.

How to get tickets: Tickets/reservations are now available directly from drive-in locations. All locations & ticketing links are listed on TribecaFilm.com.*

*IMAX Corporation does not sell tickets to Tribeca Drive-In series related events or IMAX theatres. Tickets that are sold by a 3rd party are subject to the policies that have been established by the ticket seller.

Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 12:33:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 M - -
Net income 2020 -94,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 673
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart IMAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IMAX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,17 $
Last Close Price 10,54 $
Spread / Highest target 99,2%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Welton President, IMAX Theatres
Bradley J. Wechsler Chairman
Patrick S. McClymont Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bonnick Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAX CORPORATION-46.84%620
VIVENDI SE-10.92%29 848
BOLLORÉ SE-28.48%9 140
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-4.42%6 619
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-3.14%4 738
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-36.24%3 202
