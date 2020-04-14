Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IMAX Corporation    IMAX   CA45245E1097

IMAX CORPORATION

(IMAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMAX : reg; Corporation To Announce First-quarter 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

NEW YORK - April 14, 2020 - IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (800) 458-4148 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 484-0477. The conference ID for the call is 2512506. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 2512506.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,624 IMAX theatre systems (1,529 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 'HK.1970.'

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

###

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
IMAX Corporation, New York
Brett Harriss
212-821-0187
bharriss@imax.com

Media:
IMAX Corporation, New York
Mark Jafar
212-821-0102
mjafar@imax.com

Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 21:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMAX CORPORATION
05:58pIMAX : reg; Corporation To Announce First-quarter 2020 Financial Results And Hos..
PU
03/22IMAX : reg; Corporation Releases Statement on Strong Financial Position
PU
03/17IMAX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/24China's CMC Capital raises over $950 million in its biggest private equity fu..
RE
02/19IMAX : Q4 2019 Supplemental Slides
PU
02/19IMAX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19IMAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/19IMAX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/19IMAX CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 262 M
EBIT 2020 5,47 M
Net income 2020 -5,75 M
Finance 2020 110 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -51,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 625 M
Chart IMAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IMAX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,33  $
Last Close Price 10,48  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley J. Wechsler Chairman
Patrick S. McClymont Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bonnick Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Neil S. Braun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAX CORPORATION-49.98%625
VIVENDI-18.28%27 416
BOLLORÉ-35.32%8 029
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-18.60%5 654
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.0.76%3 932
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-42.25%2 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group