IMC Exploration : Admission of 17,731,706 Shares

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

(“IMC” or the “Company”)

SHARE PLACING; ADMISSION OF NEW SHARES ON 27th AUGUST 2019

Further to the Company’s announcement on 20th August 2019 of the Placing of 15,000,000 Shares (together with a like number of unquoted Warrants) and its intention to apply for Admission of the Placing Shares and the Fee Shares aggregating 17,731,706 Shares, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation that these Shares have been admitted and that trading in them will commence on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange today (Tuesday, 27th August 2019).

As earlier advised, the Placing Shares and the Fee Shares rank pari passu with the existing Shares. The total number of Shares in issue is now 282,745,991 (previously 265,014,285).

Expressions in the foregoing announcement, including “Fee Shares”, “Shares”, “Placing”, “Placing Shares”, “Admission,” et cetera which are denoted by capital letters have the same meanings as those ascribed to them in the announcement dated 20th August 2019, to which reference is made above.

Eamon P. O’Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 27th August 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

