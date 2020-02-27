IMC Exploration Public : Group Plc - Interim Results for the six months ended 31st Dec 2019

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1ST JULY TO 31STDECEMBER 2019

Chairman’s Statement for the period 1st July to 31stDecember 2019

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the interim financial results for IMC for the six months to 31st December 2019. The consolidated, unaudited financial statements presented below have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.



IMC completed its Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) on its Avoca historic mine site project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Avoca spoils and tailings is transformatory for the Company. Spoils’ heaps projects with demonstrable economic potential are presently much in demand. There is scope to increase the tonnage and grade, not only on this site, but also on the other spoils’ heaps within IMC’s licence area which includes West Avoca and the company is currently working on advancing this. We will keep our shareholders informed of progress.





Exploration work continues on our Kilmacoo project in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin. This is an extremely positive development for IMC.



The last six months have been highly encouraging for IMC. The directors are confident that, with the price of gold currently trading above $1,600 an ounce, IMC is well positioned to realise its potential to the benefit of its shareholders. I look forward to reporting further progress in the coming weeks and months.

Eamon O’Brien,

Chairman

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

Continuing Operations

Notes Dec’19 Jun’19 Administrative expenses (156,319) (366,816) Operating Loss for the period (156,319) (366,816) Finance Income - - Amount written off Intangible Assets - Amount written off investment - - __________ _________ Loss for period before tax (156,319) (366,816) Income tax expenses - (2,047) _________ _________ Total comprehensive loss for the period (156,319) (368,863) ========= ========= Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (156,319) (368,863) ========= ========= Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (156,319) (368,863) ========= ========= Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent) 0.1 0.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

Notes Dec’19 Jun’19 Assets Intangible assets 472,812 471,117 Property, plant and equipment 1,506 1,723 Investments - - __________ __________ Total Non-Current Assets 474,318 472,840 __________ __________ Current Assets Trade and other receivables 144,034 39,373 Cash and cash equivalents (35,623) (30,403) __________ __________ Total Current Assets 108,411 8,970 __________ __________ Total Assets 582,729 481,810 ========= ========= Equity Share Capital 322,839 293,107 Share premium 3,925,015 3,645,171 Retained deficit (3,805,498) (3,649,179) __________ _________ Attributable to owners of the Company 442,356 289,099 __________ __________ Total Equity 442,356 289,099 __________ __________ Liabilities – Current Trade and other payables 138,326 190,664 Current tax liabilities 2,047 2,047 __________ __________ Total Liabilities 140,373 192,711 __________ __________ Total Equity and Liabilities 582,729 481,810

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

Share Capital € Share Premium € Retained Losses € Total € Balance at 30 June 2018 278,107 3,490,942 (3,280,316) 488,733 ___________ __________ _________ _______ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (368,863) (368,863) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (368,863) (368,863) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 15,000 165,781 - 180,781 Share issue costs - (11,552) - (11,552) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners 15,000 154,229 - 169,229 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2019 293,107 3,645,171 (3,649,179) 289,099 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (156,319) (156,319) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (156,319) (156,319) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 29,732 296,224 - 325,956 Share issue costs - (16,380) - (16,380) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2019 322,839 3,925,015 (3,805,498) 442,356 __________ ___________ __________ _________

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

Notes Dec’19 Jun’19 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year (156,319) (368,863) Adjustments for: Intangible Assets Write Off - - Income Tax recognised in profit and loss - 2,047 Depreciation 216 431 ________ ________ Cash from operations before changes in working capital (156,103) (366,385) Movement in trade and other receivables (104,660) (39,373) Movement in trade and other payables (52,338) 134,859 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities (313,101) (270,899) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received - - Proceeds from sale of investments - - Taxation - - Acquisitions and disposals (1,695) (141,143) _________ _________ Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,695) (141,143) _________ _________ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares 309,576 169,229 Finance income/(expense) - - _________ _________ Net cash generated by financing activities 309,576 169,229 _________ _________ Movement in cash and cash equivalents (5,220) (242,813) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year (30,403) 212,410 _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year (35,623) (30,403)

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

