IMC S.A.

(IMCP)
IMC S A : Current report 11-2019 CONVENING NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF IMC S.A.

0
11/28/2019 | 11:23am EST

IMC S.A.

UNI-EN 11 2019

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

UNI - EN REPORT No 11 / 2019

Date of issue:

2019-11-28

Short name of the issuer

IMC S.A.

Subject

CONVENING NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF IMC S.A.

Official market - legal basis

art. 56. 1. 2 of Act on Public Offering.

Unofficial market - legal basis

Contents of the report:

IMC S.A. (the Company) will hold its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the EGM) on 10 January 2020 at its registered office: 16, rue Erasme L-1468 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 157843

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company ("EGM") to be held on 10 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CET at the registered office of the Company with agenda as follows:

  1. To appoint Mr Sergii Klimishyn as a new executive director of the Company with effect as of 10 January 2020 and until the annual general shareholders' meeting of Company to be held in 2026.
  2. To appoint Mr Oleksandr Verzhykhovskyi as a new executive director of the Company with effect as of 10 January 2020 and until the annual general shareholders' meeting of Company to be held in 2026.
  3. To appoint Mrs Olena Krysenko as a new executive director of the Company with effect as of 10 January 2020 and until the annual general shareholders' meeting of Company to be held in 2026.

Notice to shareholders - need to register for participation

Each shareholder wishing to exercise its rights to attend and vote at the EGM should send to the Company a form to confirm its participation to the EGM (the "Form of Participation") available on the Company's website, no later than Friday 27 December 2019, 18.00 CET.

The rights to vote at the EGM are determined in accordance with and at the record date (the "Record Date"), which is set on Friday 27 December 2019, at 24.00 (midnight) CET. Only shareholders who confirmed their participation to the Company on due time will be authorized to participate and vote at the EGM (the "Authorized Shareholder(s)").

The Form of Participation can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.imcagro.com.ua and shall be returned in original by the shareholders to the Company's registered office.

In addition to the Form of Participation, each shareholder who holds its shares in the Company through the facilities of the Polish National Deposit of Securities ("KDPW") or Clearstream Banking S.A. (as the case may be) shall request an original depositary certificate (the "Shareholder's Certificate") from the broker or custodian bank who is a participant of the KDPW or Clearstream Banking S.A. (as the case may be) and who maintains the securities account for such shareholder evidencing its amount of shares held at the Record Date.

The Shareholder's Certificate (original or copy) must be sent by the Shareholder to the Company no later than on Friday 3 January 2020, 18.00 CET.

Only Authorized Shareholders who were holders of the Company's shares at the Record Date will be allowed to attend and vote to the EGM subject to (i) the confirmation of their participation to the Company (through the form of participation available on the Company's website at www.imcagro.com.ua, no later than Friday 27 December 2019, 18.00 CET and (ii) the delivery to the Company of the original Shareholder's Certificate, within the forms and delays prescribed in the document called "IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPATING TO THE EGM".

Further information is available on the Company's website and in particular in the document called "IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPATING TO THE EGM".

Shareholders of the Company may obtain further information on the EGM by addressing their request to the Company by email (christian.tailleur@lgl-group.lu) or by post at the registered office of the Company (quoting "2020 IMC EGM").

General information for shareholders

In accordance with Luxembourg law, shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent (5%) of the issued share capital of the Company have the right to put items on the agenda of the EGM and to table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the EGM. These rights shall be exercised upon written requests of the shareholders (which needs to be an Authorized Shareholder) submitted to the Company by postal services at the registered address of the Company or by email (christian.tailleur@lgl-group.lu) (quoting "2020 IMC EGM"). The requests shall be accompanied by the evidence that (i) the shareholder is an Authorized Shareholder, (ii) a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the EGM and shall include the electronic or mailing address at which the Company can acknowledge receipt of these requests. The requests from the shareholders shall be received by the Company at the latest on Thursday 19 December 2019.

Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego

1

IMC S.A.

UNI-EN 11 2019

Luxembourg, 28 November 2019

For the Board of directors

The Chairman

Annexes

File

Description

IMC S.A.

(fullname of the issuer)

IMC S.A.

Spożywczy (spo)

(short name of the issuer)

(sector according to clasification

of the WSE in Warsow)

L-1468

Luxembourg

(post code)

(city)

rue Erasme

16

(street)

(number)

+352 27478488

+352 27478489

(phone number)

(fax)

www.imcagro.com.ua

(e-mail)

(web site)

(NIP)

(REGON)

SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY

Date

Name

Position / Function

Signature

2019-11-28

Alex Lissitsa

CEO

Alex Lissitsa

2019-11-28

Yulia Andrushkina

Marketing & Investor Relations Director

Yulia Andrushkina

Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego

2

Disclaimer

IMC SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 16:22:04 UTC
