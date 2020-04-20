IMCD : Presentation - IMCD First three months 2020 results

Log in
04/20/2020 | 03:51am EDT

CONFERENCE CALL

Q1 2020 results

IMCD N.V.

20 April 2020

Page 2

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of IMCD's management and information currently available to the company. IMCD cautions that such statements contain elements of risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. IMCD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements made in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Presenting team

Piet van der Slikke, CEO

  • Led the formation of
    • IMCDLedsincethe formation1995 of
      IMCD since 1995
  Designed and executed IMCD's strategy
    • stratDesignedgy and executed IMCD's strategy
  24 years of industry experience
    • 24 years of industry experience

Page 3

Hans Kooijmans, CFO

  Joined IMCD in 1996
    • Joined IMCD in 1996
  Co-led formation of IMCD
    • Co-ledformation of IMCD
  23 years of industry experience
    • 23 years of industry experience

Page 4

Agenda

  • Company profile
  • Highlights Q1 2020
  • Financials Q1 2020
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

Company profile

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of € 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

Page 5

Page 6

Agenda

  • Company profile
  • Highlights Q1 2020
  • Financials Q1 2020
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

Highlights Q1 2020

Page 7

Gross profit

Operating

EBITA

Net result

Cash EPS

Gross profit growth of 12% to EUR 176.4 million (+12% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 11% to EUR 70.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items of EUR 50.2 million (+13% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 13% to EUR 0.94 (first 3 months 2019: EUR 0.83)

Agenda

  • Company profile
  • Highlights Q1 2020
  • Financials Q1 2020
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

Page 8

Financials Q1 2020

Page 9

Key figures

Jan. 1 - March 31

Jan. 1 - March 31

Fx adj.

EUR million

2020

2019

Change

Change

change

Revenue

748.8

704.8

44.0

6%

6%

Gross profit

176.4

157.9

18.5

12%

12%

Gross profit in % of revenue

23.6%

22.4%

1.2%

Operating EBITA

70.9

63.7

7.2

11%

11%

Operating EBITA in % of revenue

9.5%

9.0%

0.5%

Conversion margin

40.2%

40.4%

(0.2%)

Net result before amortisation / non-recurring items

50.2

44.5

5.7

13%

13%

Free cash flow

33.3

45.0

(11.7)

(26%)

Cash conversion margin

46.2%

69.5%

(23.3%)

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.71

0.64

0.07

11%

11%

Cash earnings per share (EUR)

0.94

0.83

0.11

13%

13%

Number of full time employees end of period

3,064

2,801

263

9%

Financials Q1 2020

Page 10

Income statement

Holding

EUR million

EMEA

Americas

Asia Pacific

companies

Total

Gross profit

Q1 2020

94

58

24

176

Q1 2019

89

50

20

158

∆ reported

6%

16%

24%

12%

∆ constant currency

7%

15%

26%

12%

Gross profitin % of revenue

Q1 2020

25.7%

22.1%

20.1%

23.6%

Q1 2019

24.7%

19.9%

20.4%

22.4%

∆ margin %

1.0%

2.2%

(0.3%)

1.2%

Operating EBITA

Q1 2020

38

25

11

(4)

71

Q1 2019

37

22

9

(4)

64

∆ reported

5%

17%

25%

(17%)

11%

∆ constant currency

6%

15%

27%

(16%)

11%

Operating EBITA in % of revenue

Q1 2020

10.5%

9.7%

9.2%

(0.5%)

9.5%

Q1 2019

10.2%

8.7%

9.3%

(0.5%)

9.0%

∆ margin %

0.3%

1.0%

(0.1%)

-

0.5%

Conversion margin

Q1 2020

40.7%

44.0%

45.9%

40.2%

operating EBITA in % of gross profit

Q1 2019

41.2%

43.8%

45.7%

40.4%

∆ margin %

(0.5%)

0.2%

0.2%

(0.2%)

Financials Q1 2020

Page 11

Free cash flow

EUR million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

change

Operating EBITA

71

64

7

Depreciation

6

5

1

Operating EBITDA

77

69

8

Lease payments

(6)

(5)

(1)

Share based payments

1

1

1

Adjusted Operating EBITDA

72

65

8

Capex

(3)

(1)

(2)

∆ Working capital1

(36)

(19)

(17)

Free cash flow

33

45

(12)

Cash conversion ratio 2

46.2%

69.5%

(23.3%)

  Inventories, Trade and other receivables and Trade and other payables
    Free cash flow in percentage of Adjusted Operating EBITDA

Financials Q1 2020

Net debt / leverage

31 March

31 December

31 March

EUR million

2020

2019

2019

Net debt excluding impact IFRS 16

672

660

590

IFRS 16 net debt

69

75

63

Reported Net Debt

742

735

653

Leverage ratio1

Reported

2.8

2.8

2.8

Based on loan documentation

2.6

2.6

2.6

Page 12

Net Debt / Operating EBITDA including full year impact of acquisitions

Agenda

  • Company profile
  • Highlights Q1 2020
  • Financials Q1 2020
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

Page 13

Page 14

Outlook

IMCD operates in different, often fragmented market segments in multiple geographic regions, connecting many customers and suppliers across a very diverse product range. In general, results are impacted by macroeconomic conditions and developments in specific industries.

Furthermore, results can be influenced from period to period by, amongst other things, the ability to maintain

and expand commercial relationships, the ability to introduce new products and start new customer and supplier relationships and the timing, scope and impact of acquisitions. IMCD's consistent strategy and

resilient business model has led to successful expansion over the years and IMCD remains focused on achieving earnings growth by optimising its services and further strengthening its market positions.

While we had a strong first quarter, the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global economy makes it impossible to give a near-term trading outlook. However, IMCD is a strong, resilient and well diversified business with a robust liquidity position and capital structure. These qualities will allow the company to absorb an extended period of uncertainty.

Agenda

  • Company profile
  • Highlights Q1 2020
  • Financials Q1 2020
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

Page 15

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 07:50:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 594 M
EBIT 2020 169 M
Net income 2020 112 M
Debt 2020 600 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 3 843 M
Income Statement Evolution
