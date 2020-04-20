IMCD : Presentation - IMCD First three months 2020 results

Outlook

IMCD operates in different, often fragmented market segments in multiple geographic regions, connecting many customers and suppliers across a very diverse product range. In general, results are impacted by macroeconomic conditions and developments in specific industries.

Furthermore, results can be influenced from period to period by, amongst other things, the ability to maintain

and expand commercial relationships, the ability to introduce new products and start new customer and supplier relationships and the timing, scope and impact of acquisitions. IMCD's consistent strategy and

resilient business model has led to successful expansion over the years and IMCD remains focused on achieving earnings growth by optimising its services and further strengthening its market positions.

While we had a strong first quarter, the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global economy makes it impossible to give a near-term trading outlook. However, IMCD is a strong, resilient and well diversified business with a robust liquidity position and capital structure. These qualities will allow the company to absorb an extended period of uncertainty.