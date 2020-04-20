IMCD : Presentation - IMCD First three months 2020 results
0
04/20/2020 | 03:51am EDT
CONFERENCE CALL
Q1 2020 results
IMCD N.V.
20 April 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of IMCD's management and information currently available to the company. IMCD cautions that such statements contain elements of risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. IMCD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements made in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Presenting team
Piet van der Slikke, CEO
Led the formation of
IMCDLedsincethe formation1995 of
IMCD since 1995
Designed and executed IMCD's strategy
stratDesignedgy and executed IMCD's strategy
24 years of industry experience
24 years of industry experience
Hans Kooijmans, CFO
Joined IMCD in 1996
Joined IMCD in 1996
Co-led formation of IMCD
Co-ledformation of IMCD
23 years of industry experience
23 years of industry experience
Company profile
IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.
Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of € 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.
Highlights Q1 2020
Gross profit
Operating
EBITA
Net result
Cash EPS
Gross profit growth of 12% to EUR 176.4 million (+12% on a constant currency basis)
Operating EBITA increase of 11% to EUR 70.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items of EUR 50.2 million (+13% on a constant currency basis)
Cash earnings per share increased by 13% to EUR 0.94 (first 3 months 2019: EUR 0.83)
Financials Q1 2020
Page 9
Key figures
Jan. 1 - March 31
Jan. 1 - March 31
Fx adj.
EUR million
2020
2019
Change
Change
change
Revenue
748.8
704.8
44.0
6%
6%
Gross profit
176.4
157.9
18.5
12%
12%
Gross profit in % of revenue
23.6%
22.4%
1.2%
Operating EBITA
70.9
63.7
7.2
11%
11%
Operating EBITA in % of revenue
9.5%
9.0%
0.5%
Conversion margin
40.2%
40.4%
(0.2%)
Net result before amortisation / non-recurring items
50.2
44.5
5.7
13%
13%
Free cash flow
33.3
45.0
(11.7)
(26%)
Cash conversion margin
46.2%
69.5%
(23.3%)
Earnings per share (EUR)
0.71
0.64
0.07
11%
11%
Cash earnings per share (EUR)
0.94
0.83
0.11
13%
13%
Number of full time employees end of period
3,064
2,801
263
9%
Financials Q1 2020
Page 10
Income statement
Holding
EUR million
EMEA
Americas
Asia Pacific
companies
Total
Gross profit
Q1 2020
94
58
24
176
Q1 2019
89
50
20
158
∆ reported
6%
16%
24%
12%
∆ constant currency
7%
15%
26%
12%
Gross profitin % of revenue
Q1 2020
25.7%
22.1%
20.1%
23.6%
Q1 2019
24.7%
19.9%
20.4%
22.4%
∆ margin %
1.0%
2.2%
(0.3%)
1.2%
Operating EBITA
Q1 2020
38
25
11
(4)
71
Q1 2019
37
22
9
(4)
64
∆ reported
5%
17%
25%
(17%)
11%
∆ constant currency
6%
15%
27%
(16%)
11%
Operating EBITA in % of revenue
Q1 2020
10.5%
9.7%
9.2%
(0.5%)
9.5%
Q1 2019
10.2%
8.7%
9.3%
(0.5%)
9.0%
∆ margin %
0.3%
1.0%
(0.1%)
-
0.5%
Conversion margin
Q1 2020
40.7%
44.0%
45.9%
40.2%
operating EBITA in % of gross profit
Q1 2019
41.2%
43.8%
45.7%
40.4%
∆ margin %
(0.5%)
0.2%
0.2%
(0.2%)
Financials Q1 2020
Page 11
Free cash flow
EUR million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
change
Operating EBITA
71
64
7
Depreciation
6
5
1
Operating EBITDA
77
69
8
Lease payments
(6)
(5)
(1)
Share based payments
1
1
1
Adjusted Operating EBITDA
72
65
8
Capex
(3)
(1)
(2)
∆ Working capital1
(36)
(19)
(17)
Free cash flow
33
45
(12)
Cash conversion ratio 2
46.2%
69.5%
(23.3%)
Inventories, Trade and other receivables and Trade and other payables 2Free cash flow in percentage of Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Financials Q1 2020
Net debt / leverage
31 March
31 December
31 March
EUR million
2020
2019
2019
Net debt excluding impact IFRS 16
672
660
590
IFRS 16 net debt
69
75
63
Reported Net Debt
742
735
653
Leverage ratio1
Reported
2.8
2.8
2.8
Based on loan documentation
2.6
2.6
2.6
Page 12
1Net Debt / Operating EBITDA including full year impact of acquisitions
Page 14
Outlook
IMCD operates in different, often fragmented market segments in multiple geographic regions, connecting many customers and suppliers across a very diverse product range. In general, results are impacted by macroeconomic conditions and developments in specific industries.
Furthermore, results can be influenced from period to period by, amongst other things, the ability to maintain
and expand commercial relationships, the ability to introduce new products and start new customer and supplier relationships and the timing, scope and impact of acquisitions. IMCD's consistent strategy and
resilient business model has led to successful expansion over the years and IMCD remains focused on achieving earnings growth by optimising its services and further strengthening its market positions.
While we had a strong first quarter, the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global economy makes it impossible to give a near-term trading outlook. However, IMCD is a strong, resilient and well diversified business with a robust liquidity position and capital structure. These qualities will allow the company to absorb an extended period of uncertainty.