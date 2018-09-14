Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  IMCD    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD (IMCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IMCD : US Food Inc. (formerly L.V. Lomas Inc.) becomes the exclusive distributor of Roquette’s specialty polyol products across the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:58pm CEST

'Distribution is a key route to market for Roquette, which is committed to providing its customers with good and reliable products, as well as an excellent level of service, said Gregg Scieszka, Roquette Americas Distribution Manager. 'As part of that commitment, we have established a new distribution organization and are implementing a new, high-performance distribution network, of which IMCD is a part.'

IMCD is one of North America's leading distributors of specialty chemicals, ingredients and raw materials serving a multitude of manufacturing markets. IMCD's global reach includes a presence in more than 45 countries and 16 laboratories supporting the food and nutrition markets.

'We are committed to supporting our customers through long-term and privileged relationships with the very high level of service required in food and nutrition,' said Jack Koberstine, Roquette Americas Head of Sales, Food. 'IMCD is the perfect fit for Roquette in the U.S. because they offer coast-to-coast coverage and can provide our customers with market-focused teams that provide in-house technical support dedicated to food specialty ingredients.'

'We are very excited to bring our sales, marketing and technical expertise to Roquette and its customers, alongside the established warehousing and logistic services we offer across North America,' said Devin K. Chan, Sr., IMCD's Vice President Sales & Marketing, and Business Group Director, Food & Nutrition Americas.

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMCD
04:58pIMCD : US Food Inc. (formerly L.V. Lomas Inc.) becomes the exclusive distributor..
PU
09/04IMCD : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/03IMCD : L.V. Lomas renamed IMCD Canada Limited and IMCD US Food Inc.
PU
08/29IMCD : to acquire European speciality chemicals distributor Velox
GL
08/17IMCD : reports 24% EBITA growth in the first half of 2018
GL
08/17IMCD : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/17IMCD : Half-year results
CO
08/14IMCD NV : half-yearly earnings release
08/01IMCD : completes acquisition of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Com..
GL
08/01IMCD : completes acquisition of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Com..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17IMCD NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/05IMCD NV 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 320 M
EBIT 2018 170 M
Net income 2018 105 M
Debt 2018 546 M
Yield 2018 1,15%
P/E ratio 2018 31,70
P/E ratio 2019 27,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 3 471 M
Chart IMCD
Duration : Period :
IMCD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,8 €
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Michel Gérard Philippe Plantevin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Arjan J. T. Kaaks Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julia van Nauta Lemke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMCD25.88%4 059
HENKEL-2.81%50 870
ECOLAB16.66%45 225
SIKA AG0.00%20 793
SYMRISE10.08%11 968
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.