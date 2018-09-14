IMCD : US Food Inc. (formerly L.V. Lomas Inc.) becomes the exclusive distributor of Roquette’s specialty polyol products across the United States

'Distribution is a key route to market for Roquette, which is committed to providing its customers with good and reliable products, as well as an excellent level of service, said Gregg Scieszka, Roquette Americas Distribution Manager. 'As part of that commitment, we have established a new distribution organization and are implementing a new, high-performance distribution network, of which IMCD is a part.'

IMCD is one of North America's leading distributors of specialty chemicals, ingredients and raw materials serving a multitude of manufacturing markets. IMCD's global reach includes a presence in more than 45 countries and 16 laboratories supporting the food and nutrition markets.

'We are committed to supporting our customers through long-term and privileged relationships with the very high level of service required in food and nutrition,' said Jack Koberstine, Roquette Americas Head of Sales, Food. 'IMCD is the perfect fit for Roquette in the U.S. because they offer coast-to-coast coverage and can provide our customers with market-focused teams that provide in-house technical support dedicated to food specialty ingredients.'

'We are very excited to bring our sales, marketing and technical expertise to Roquette and its customers, alongside the established warehousing and logistic services we offer across North America,' said Devin K. Chan, Sr., IMCD's Vice President Sales & Marketing, and Business Group Director, Food & Nutrition Americas.