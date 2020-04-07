Log in
IMCD    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD

(IMCD)
04/07 01:57:25 am
66.29 EUR   +2.46%
01:00aIMCD accelerates its Q1 trading update to April 20th and postpones its 2020 AGM
GL
03/20IMCD successfully increased and extended its revolver credit facility
GL
02/27IMCD : Annual Report 2019
PU
IMCD accelerates its Q1 trading update to April 20th and postpones its 2020 AGM

04/07/2020 | 01:00am EDT

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (7 April 2020, 07:00 CET) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it will accelerate publication of its Q1 trading update to April 20th (originally scheduled for May 7th). In addition, IMCD announces that it postpones its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (also originally scheduled for May 7th) due to the developments surrounding the global COVID-19 virus outbreak.

During these uncertain times, IMCD’s first priority is to safeguard the health and safety of its employees and business partners. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, in all its locations worldwide, IMCD has implemented, precautionary working practices allowing its employees and staff to work from home as much as possible. IMCD remains open for business and is committed to its vital role as distributor in supply chains. Through technology and strong digital capabilities, IMCD continues to serve and to keep close contact with its suppliers and customers.

Please find attached the full press release.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 679 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 111 M
Debt 2020 645 M
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,34x
Capitalization 3 280 M
Chart IMCD
Duration : Period :
IMCD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 70,85  €
Last Close Price 62,50  €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Michel Gérard P. Plantevin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Arjan J. T. Kaaks Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julia van Nauta Lemke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMCD-16.84%3 734
ECOLAB INC.-18.45%45 061
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-19.89%33 263
GIVAUDAN-1.19%28 652
SIKA AG-15.20%23 529
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-9.51%14 771
