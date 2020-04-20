Log in
IMCD    IMCD   NL0010801007

Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 04/17 11:35:28 am
73.24 EUR   +1.69%
IMCD reports 11% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2020

04/20/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (20 April 2020) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first three months 2020 results and announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 30 June 2020. The AGM agenda will be published on 19 May 2020. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gross profit growth of 12% to EUR 176.4 million (+12% on a constant currency basis)
  • Operating EBITA increase of 11% to EUR 70.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
  • Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 13% to EUR 50.2 million (+13% on a constant currency basis)
  • Cash earnings per share increased by 13% to EUR 0.94 (first three months of 2019: EUR 0.83)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD's first quarter results were strong with an operating EBITA increase in all regions, overall with 11% to EUR 70.9 million. In this extraordinary time, we are fortunate to be able to rely on our excellent staff and strong commercial relationships for the continuation of our business. Whilst adapting working practices to safeguard the health of our employees and business partners, we have been able to remain open for business, even in cases of severe lock-down restrictions. However, with the duration of the COVID-19 crisis still unpredictable and the severity of its effect on the global economy yet unknown, it is difficult to quantify how it will impact our results in the months to come. We are nonetheless confident that IMCD's resilient business model and strong financial position will enable us to continue to pursue opportunities for future growth."

Please find attached the full press release.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
