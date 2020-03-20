Log in
03/20 02:38:29 am
59.075 EUR   +3.64%
IMCD successfully increased and extended its revolver credit facility
GL
IMCD : Annual Report 2019
PU
IMCD : Presentation - IMCD Full Year 2019 results - 27 February 2020
PU
IMCD successfully increased and extended its revolver credit facility

03/20/2020

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (20 March 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”) a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully increased and extended its revolving credit facility.

IMCD has completed an amendment to its multi-currency revolving credit facility, increasing the borrowing capacity to EUR 500 million from EUR 400 million. IMCD further agreed with its existing banking syndicate, an extension of the maturity date of this revolving credit facility to 27 March 2025 from 27 March 2024 and a reduction in interest margins.

This amendment and extension will enhance the flexibility of IMCD’s capital structure.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 771 M
EBIT 2020 177 M
Net income 2020 115 M
Debt 2020 616 M
Yield 2020 1,66%
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 2 991 M
Chart IMCD
Duration : Period :
IMCD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,10  €
Last Close Price 57,00  €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Michel Gérard P. Plantevin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Arjan J. T. Kaaks Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julia van Nauta Lemke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMCD-26.74%3 203
ECOLAB INC.-17.31%45 107
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-28.37%28 109
GIVAUDAN-7.39%27 458
SIKA AG-21.14%19 659
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-11.86%13 825
