IMCD reports 7% EBITA growth in the first half of 2020

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (18 August 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first half year 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross profit growth of 7% to EUR 332.7 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 7% to EUR 131.4 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 6% to EUR 90.2 million (+7% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 5% to EUR 1.69 (first half of 2019: EUR 1.60)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD’s results in the first six months were strong with a gross profit and operating EBITA growth of both 8% (FX adjusted). Although the market circumstances due to the COVID-19 crisis were challenging, in Q2 we were able to improve our operating EBITA by 4% due to a strong performance in the Americas and APAC. At this moment, the economic consequences of the pandemic are uncertain. Therefore, it is difficult to predict how the rest of the year will develop. Nonetheless, our focus is clear. We will continue to work on new projects and to execute our diversification strategy, not only geographically, but in our market segments as well. I am proud of the resilience of our Group and encouraged by the flexibility we have shown during this crisis, and confident in our company’s potential for future growth.”

