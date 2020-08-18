Log in
IMCD N.V.

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 08/17 11:38:13 am
90.96 EUR   +1.63%
IMCD reports 7% EBITA growth in the first half of 2020

08/18/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (18 August 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first half year 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gross profit growth of 7% to EUR 332.7 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
  • Operating EBITA increase of 7% to EUR 131.4 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
  • Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 6% to EUR 90.2 million (+7% on a constant currency basis)
  • Cash earnings per share increased by 5% to EUR 1.69 (first half of 2019: EUR 1.60)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD’s results in the first six months were strong with a gross profit and operating EBITA growth of both 8% (FX adjusted). Although the market circumstances due to the COVID-19 crisis were challenging, in Q2 we were able to improve our operating EBITA by 4% due to a strong performance in the Americas and APAC. At this moment, the economic consequences of the pandemic are uncertain. Therefore, it is difficult to predict how the rest of the year will develop. Nonetheless, our focus is clear. We will continue to work on new projects and to execute our diversification strategy, not only geographically, but in our market segments as well. I am proud of the resilience of our Group and encouraged by the flexibility we have shown during this crisis, and confident in our company’s potential for future growth.”

Attached, please find the full press release.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 669 M 3 173 M 3 173 M
Net income 2020 117 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2020 622 M 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 4 773 M 5 664 M 5 675 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,03 €
Last Close Price 90,96 €
Spread / Highest target 4,44%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Michel Gérard P. Plantevin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Arjan J. T. Kaaks Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janus Smalbraak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMCD N.V.16.92%5 664
ECOLAB INC.0.96%55 567
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-6.68%40 624
GIVAUDAN SA23.62%38 035
SIKA AG14.05%32 333
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG24.90%20 452
