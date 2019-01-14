Log in
Imdex : 1H19 Teleconference Details

01/14/2019 | 11:59pm EST

15 January 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2001

Dear Sir / Madam,

IMDEX LIMITED (IMD) 2019 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST - DETAILS FOR LIVE TELECONFERENCE

On Monday 18 February 2019, IMDEX Limited ("IMDEX" or the "company") will present its half year results for the 2019 financial year (1H19). The results will be presented via a live teleconference and webcast at 9:00am AWST (12 noon AEST).

IMDEX's Managing Director, Bernie Ridgeway, will provide an overview of the company's 1H19 performance, market conditions and key operational news - he will be joined by Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Paul Evans and Chief Operating Officer, Paul House. Mr Ridgeway, Mr Evans and Mr House will be available to answer any questions listeners may have following the presentation.

The conference identification code and teleconference dial-in phone numbers are set out below. Conference participants are advised to dial-in 5 -10 minutes before the presentation commences.

Date

18 February 2019

Start Time

9:00AM (AWST) 12:00PM (AEDT)

Conference ID

745843

AUDIO ACCESS DIAL IN NUMBERS

Australia Toll Free 1 800 558 698

Alternate Australia Toll Free 1 800 809 971

Australia Local Number +612 9007 3187

New Zealand 0800 453 055

China Wide 4001 200 659

Norway 800 69 950

Belgium 0800 72 111

Philippines 1800 1110 1462

Canada 1855 8811 339

Singapore 800 101 2785

France 0800 913 848

South Korea 00 798 142 063 275

Germany 0800 182 7617

Sweden 020 791 959

Hong Kong 800 966 806

South Africa 800999976

India 0008 0010 08443

Switzerland 800820030

Indonesia 001 803 019 3275

Taiwan 008 0112 7397

Ireland 1800 948 625

Thailand 001800 156 206 3275

Italy 800 793 500

UAE 8000 3570 2705

Japan 0053 116 1281

United Kingdom 0800 051 8245

Malaysia 1800 816 294

United States 1855 8811 339

CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited January 2019

IMDEX's results will be lodged with the ASX on Monday 18 February 2019 and will be available on the company's website from approximately 8:00am AWST. A link to the 1H19 webcast will also be available on IMDEX's website -www.imdexlimited.com.

Yours faithfully

Imdex Limited

Paul Evans

Company Secretary

1 | CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited Month Year

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 04:58:07 UTC
