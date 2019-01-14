Imdex : 1H19 Teleconference Details

15 January 2019

IMDEX LIMITED (IMD) 2019 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST - DETAILS FOR LIVE TELECONFERENCE

On Monday 18 February 2019, IMDEX Limited ("IMDEX" or the "company") will present its half year results for the 2019 financial year (1H19). The results will be presented via a live teleconference and webcast at 9:00am AWST (12 noon AEST).

IMDEX's Managing Director, Bernie Ridgeway, will provide an overview of the company's 1H19 performance, market conditions and key operational news - he will be joined by Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Paul Evans and Chief Operating Officer, Paul House. Mr Ridgeway, Mr Evans and Mr House will be available to answer any questions listeners may have following the presentation.

The conference identification code and teleconference dial-in phone numbers are set out below. Conference participants are advised to dial-in 5 -10 minutes before the presentation commences.

Date 18 February 2019 Start Time 9:00AM (AWST) 12:00PM (AEDT) Conference ID 745843

AUDIO ACCESS DIAL IN NUMBERS Australia Toll Free 1 800 558 698 Alternate Australia Toll Free 1 800 809 971 Australia Local Number +612 9007 3187 New Zealand 0800 453 055 China Wide 4001 200 659 Norway 800 69 950 Belgium 0800 72 111 Philippines 1800 1110 1462 Canada 1855 8811 339 Singapore 800 101 2785 France 0800 913 848 South Korea 00 798 142 063 275 Germany 0800 182 7617 Sweden 020 791 959 Hong Kong 800 966 806 South Africa 800999976 India 0008 0010 08443 Switzerland 800820030 Indonesia 001 803 019 3275 Taiwan 008 0112 7397 Ireland 1800 948 625 Thailand 001800 156 206 3275 Italy 800 793 500 UAE 8000 3570 2705 Japan 0053 116 1281 United Kingdom 0800 051 8245 Malaysia 1800 816 294 United States 1855 8811 339

IMDEX's results will be lodged with the ASX on Monday 18 February 2019 and will be available on the company's website from approximately 8:00am AWST. A link to the 1H19 webcast will also be available on IMDEX's website -www.imdexlimited.com.

