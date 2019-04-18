Log in
IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
  Report  
04/18
1.01 AUD   +1.00%
03:38aIMDEX : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/11IMDEX LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
News 
News

Imdex : Becoming a substantial holder

04/18/2019

603 page1/3 15July2001

Form603

Corporations Act2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial

holder

IMDEX LIMITED

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1.Details of substantial holder (1) Name

008 947 813

YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)

ACN/ARSN(if applicable)

See above

The holder becameasubstantial holder on

17/4 /2019

2. Details of votingpower

The total numberof votes attachedto all the voting shares in the companyorvoting interests in the scheme that the substantial holderoran associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holderbecame a substantial holderare as follows:

Class ofsecurities(4)

Number of securities

Person's votes(5)

Voting power(6)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

19,022,513

19,022,513

5.0215%

3. Details of relevant interests

The natureof the relevant interest the substantial holderoran associatehad in thefollowing voting securities onthe date the substantial holderbecamea substantial holderare as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Natureof relevant interest (7)

Class and numberof securities

YCMH

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the Corporations

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /

Act (CA), being a relevant interest held through a body

19,022,513

corporate (YFM) that YCMH controls

YFM

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(1) of the CA, being the

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /

power to exercise or control the exercise of a right to vote

19,022,513

attached to the securities and/or the power to dispose of

securities as investment manager of trustee.

YMN

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /

relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in

19,022,513

which YMN's voting power is more than 20%

FINCO

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /

relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in

19,022,513

which FINCO's voting power is more than 20%

TOPCO

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /

relevant interest held through a body corporate (FINCO) that

19,022,513

TOPCO controls

UNIVERSAL

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /

relevant interest held through a body corporate (TOPCO) that

19,022,513

UNIVERSAL controls

603 page2/3 15July2001

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holdersof the securities referredto inparagraph3aboveareasfollows:

Holderof relevant

Registeredholderof securities

Person entitledtobe

Class and number

interest

registeredasholder(8)

ofsecurities

All substantial

State Street Australia Limited; JPMorgan Chase Bank;

Various Clients of

Ordinary Fully

holders named in

National Australia Bank Asset Servicing; BNP Paribas

YFM

Paid Shares /

1 above

Securities Services

19,022,513

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referredto inparagraph3above, and acquiredin thefourmonths prior to theday that the substantial holder becamea substantialholderis as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration(9)

Class and number of

interest

securities

Cash

Non-cash

All substantial

18 December 2018 to 17 April

$5,082,754.53

-

4,620,748 ordinary

holders names in

2019

fully paid shares

1 above

6. Associates

The reasonsthe persons namedinparagraph3aboveareassociates of the substantial holder areasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addressesof personsnamed in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

YCMH

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000

YFM

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000

YMN

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000

FINCO

58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066

TOPCO

58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066

UNIVERSAL

3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM

Signature

print name Brett Davidson

capacity DIRECTOR OF YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

signhere

date

18 / 4 / 2019

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:37:02 UTC
