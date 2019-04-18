Imdex : Becoming a substantial holder

YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)
ACN/ARSN(if applicable)
See above
The holder becameasubstantial holder on
17/4 /2019
2. Details of votingpower
The total numberof votes attachedto all the voting shares in the companyorvoting interests in the scheme that the substantial holderoran associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holderbecame a substantial holderare as follows:
Class ofsecurities(4)
Number of securities
Person's votes(5)
Voting power(6)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
19,022,513
19,022,513
5.0215%
3. Details of relevant interests
The natureof the relevant interest the substantial holderoran associatehad in thefollowing voting securities onthe date the substantial holderbecamea substantial holderare as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Natureof relevant interest (7)
Class and numberof securities
YCMH
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the Corporations
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /
Act (CA), being a relevant interest held through a body
19,022,513
corporate (YFM) that YCMH controls
YFM
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(1) of the CA, being the
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /
power to exercise or control the exercise of a right to vote
19,022,513
attached to the securities and/or the power to dispose of
securities as investment manager of trustee.
YMN
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /
relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in
19,022,513
which YMN's voting power is more than 20%
FINCO
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /
relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in
19,022,513
which FINCO's voting power is more than 20%
TOPCO
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /
relevant interest held through a body corporate (FINCO) that
19,022,513
TOPCO controls
UNIVERSAL
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares /
relevant interest held through a body corporate (TOPCO) that
19,022,513
UNIVERSAL controls
603 page2/3 15July2001
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holdersof the securities referredto inparagraph3aboveareasfollows:
Holderof relevant
Registeredholderof securities
Person entitledtobe
Class and number
interest
registeredasholder(8)
ofsecurities
All substantial
State Street Australia Limited; JPMorgan Chase Bank;
Various Clients of
Ordinary Fully
holders named in
National Australia Bank Asset Servicing; BNP Paribas
YFM
Paid Shares /
1 above
Securities Services
19,022,513
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referredto inparagraph3above, and acquiredin thefourmonths prior to theday that the substantial holder becamea substantialholderis as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration(9)
Class and number of
interest
securities
Cash
Non-cash
All substantial
18 December 2018 to 17 April
$5,082,754.53
-
4,620,748 ordinary
holders names in
2019
fully paid shares
1 above
6. Associates
The reasonsthe persons namedinparagraph3aboveareassociates of the substantial holder areasfollows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
7. Addresses
The addressesof personsnamed in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
YCMH
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
YFM
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
YMN
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
FINCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066
TOPCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066
UNIVERSAL
3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM
Signature
print name Brett Davidson
capacity DIRECTOR OF YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED