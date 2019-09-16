Imdex : Becoming a substantial holder

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/ Scheme IMDEX LIMITED ACN/ ARSN 008 947 813 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name L1 Capital Pty Ltd ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) 21 125 378 145 The holder became a substantial holder on 13/09/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) FPO 22,270,153 22,270,153 5.88%

*Based on issued capital of 378,825,085 shares

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities See Schedule 1

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Registered Holder of Person entitled to be Holder of relevant interest securities registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities See Schedule 1

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of Date of Consideration (9) relevant interest acquisition Cash Non-cash Class and number of securities

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: