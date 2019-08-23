Imdex : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To: Imdex Limited ACN: 008 947 813 ASX Code: IMD 1. Details of substantial holder Name: IOOF Holdings Limited ACN: 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 21/08/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on: 05/08/2019 The previous notice was dated: 01/08/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:

Date Person Nature Class & Person's Consideration number votes (ord) Perennial Value Management -$ - - 19/08/2019 Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market 1,512,241.20 1,138,931 1,138,931 Perennial Value Management -$ - - 21/08/2019 Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market 3,357,124.95 2,473,882 2,473,882

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN Nature of association

Not applicable