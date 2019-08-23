Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Imdex Limited    IMD   AU000000IMD5

IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/23
1.335 AUD   +1.14%
03:13aIMDEX : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL
PU
08/19IMDEX : FY19 Results Webcast Script
PU
08/05IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imdex : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:

Imdex Limited

ACN:

008 947 813

ASX Code:

IMD

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

IOOF Holdings Limited

ACN:

100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

21/08/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on:

05/08/2019

The previous notice was dated:

01/08/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Class &

Person's

Consideration

number

votes

(ord)

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

19/08/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

1,512,241.20

1,138,931

1,138,931

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

21/08/2019

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

3,357,124.95

2,473,882

2,473,882

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

2

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Imdex Limited

216 Balcatta Road

Balcatta WA 6021

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMDEX LIMITED
03:13aIMDEX : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL
PU
08/19IMDEX : FY19 Results Webcast Script
PU
08/05IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
07/29IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
07/09IMDEX : FY19 Teleconference Details
PU
06/27IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
05/16IMDEX : Naval group reveals its initial shortlist of start we up selected compan..
AQ
05/14IMDEX 2019 : DSIT Unveils Multi-Layered Sonar-Based Solution
AQ
05/14IMDEX : Naval group attends imdex 2019
AQ
05/06SAAB : at IMDEX Asia 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 260 M
EBIT 2020 45,1 M
Net income 2020 31,6 M
Finance 2020 38,0 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 500 M
Chart IMDEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imdex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMDEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,47  AUD
Last Close Price 1,32  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard William Ridgeway Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthony E. Wooles Non-Executive Chairman
Paul House Chief Operating Officer
Paul Anthony Evans Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew Regan Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMDEX LIMITED23.36%338
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-13.64%1 693
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD22.90%1 273
AUSDRILL LIMITED47.06%812
FAMUR SA-26.67%578
BAUER AG62.99%376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group