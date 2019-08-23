Imdex : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL

|
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To:
Imdex Limited
ACN:
008 947 813
ASX Code:
IMD
1. Details of substantial holder
Name:
IOOF Holdings Limited
ACN:
100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
21/08/2019
|
The previous notice was given to the company on:
|
05/08/2019
The previous notice was dated:
01/08/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:
Date
Person
Nature
Class &
Person's
Consideration
number
votes
(ord)
Perennial Value Management
-$
-
-
19/08/2019
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
1,512,241.20
1,138,931
1,138,931
Perennial Value Management
-$
-
-
21/08/2019
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
3,357,124.95
2,473,882
2,473,882
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name & ACN
Nature of association
Not applicable
2
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
IOOF Holdings Limited
Level 6, 161 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Imdex Limited
216 Balcatta Road
Balcatta WA 6021
Perennial Value Management Limited
Level 27, 88 Phillip Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Disclaimer
Imdex Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:12:08 UTC