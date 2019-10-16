Imdex : Chairman's Address to Shareholders

Please find attached a copy of the Chairman and Managing Director's presentations to be given at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Imdex Limited (ASX: IMD) being held at 11.00am (WST) today.

2019 AGM Chairman's Address

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, 17 OCTOBER 2019

Welcome

Good morning ladies and gentlemen - thank you for joining us today and welcome to IMDEX's Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year. I advise that in accordance with the company's Constitution a quorum is present and accordingly declare the meeting open.

I am Anthony Wooles and as Chairman of Imdex's Board of Directors, I will Chair today's meeting. I would like to introduce my fellow Directors, our Company Secretary and other attendees today:

Our Managing Director Bernie Ridgeway;

Non-Executive Directors Kevin Dundo, Sally-Anne Layman, Ivan Gustavino; and

Directors Kevin Dundo, Sally-Anne Layman, Ivan Gustavino; and Paul Evans our Company Secretary.

Also present is:

Mr Dave Andrews, signing Deloitte Audit Partner; and

Mr Ryan White from HopgoodGanim Lawyers, the Company's solicitors.

FY19 Summary

Before reviewing the Financial Statements and Reports, I would like to thank my fellow Board members.

Our Board is a high-functioning team whose members always make themselves available and have all made significant contributions to the development, long-term growth and governance of our company. Each member has been tremendously responsive and participated strongly at all levels throughout FY19.

Similarly, I would like to commend our senior leadership team, its members have also remained very focussed on the development and execution of the strategic direction set for IMDEX with absolute commitment to delivering underlying earnings performance.

It is a pleasure working with them all and I look forward to further progress in FY20.

Moving now to the highlights of FY19 - of which there were many - together with the company's priorities for FY20.

During the year we generated a record revenue result of $243.7 million, which represents a 12% increase on FY18. EBITDA was $52.3 million - a strong uplift of 23% on the prior year.

Pleasingly, the company delivered an interim fully-franked dividend of 0.8 cents per share and a final fully-franked dividend of 1.4 cents per share.

More recently and post FY19, IMDEX announced a special fully-franked dividend of 2.0 cents per share, following the sale of the company's final remaining oil and gas asset Vaughn Energy Services, which had previously been written off. An additional $1.4 million was funded from IMDEX's existing cashflow.

The company has a robust balance sheet and as at 30 June 2019, IMDEX had a net cash position of $23.2 million - up 194% on the previous comparable period.

The increasing quality of IMDEX's technologies and rental fleet, which add considerable value to clients, contributed to the company's strong performance and its ability to outperform market conditions.

