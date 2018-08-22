Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Imdex Limited    IMD   AU000000IMD5

IMDEX LIMITED (IMD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/22
1.22 AUD   --.--%
08:52aIMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
08/20IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
08/15IMDEX LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Imdex : Change in substantial holding from IFL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:52am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To :

Imdex Limited

ACN:

008 947 813

ASX Code:

IMD

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 20/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 20/08/2018

The previous notice was dated: 16/08/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting Power

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

28,271,533

7.648%

33,724,625

9.123%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

20/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited

(ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 6,553,317.70

5,453,092

5,453,092

2

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of securities

Person Entitled to be holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class & Number (Ord)

Person's votes

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

14,802,703

14,802,703

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Citigroup

Investment Manager

10,955,491

10,955,491

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

BNP

Investment Manager

7,966,431

7,966,431

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Imdex Limited

216 Balcatta Road Balcatta, WA 6021

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMDEX LIMITED
08:52aIMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
08/20IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
08/15IMDEX LIMITED : annual earnings release
06/08IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
05/07IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
05/01IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
02/14IMDEX LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/13IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
02/08IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
01/23IMDEX : 1H18 Teleconference Details
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Imdex Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/20Imdex Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Imdex Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 250 M
EBIT 2019 37,6 M
Net income 2019 27,3 M
Finance 2019 24,7 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
P/E ratio 2020 13,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 451 M
Chart IMDEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imdex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMDEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,45  AUD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard William Ridgeway Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthony E. Wooles Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Anthony Evans Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kevin Anthony Dundo Independent Non-Executive Director
Ivan Gustavino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMDEX LIMITED16.19%332
HARSCO CORPORATION39.41%2 045
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-29.99%2 045
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-13.98%1 349
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD54.86%1 044
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%893
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.