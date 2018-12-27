Imdex : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To :
Imdex Limited
ACN:
008 947 813
ASX Code:
IMD
1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:
IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 21/12/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on: 29/08/2018
The previous notice was dated: 27/08/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting Power
Person's votes
Voting Power
Ordinary
39,389,769
10.656%
45,883,175
12.194%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date
Person
Nature
Consideration
Class & number (ord)
Person's votes
28/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
116,670.05
102,270
102,270
29/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
15,235.68
13,153
13,153
30/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
30,564.87
26,405
26,405
31/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,066,842.76
948,568
948,568
6/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
95,005.31
87,905
87,905
7/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
72,351.22
66,851
66,851
10/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
2,832.62
2,618
2,618
11/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
265,690.16
242,099
242,099
18/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
238,039.13
-197,418
-197,418
24/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
118,251.29
-98,139
-98,139
25/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
92,747.03
-76,377
-76,377
26/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$ 2,269,270.66
-1,893,496
-1,893,496
4/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$ 2,267,849.99
-1,750,000
-1,750,000
16/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
1,124.75
-
886
-
886
22/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
918,399.65
763,653
763,653
24/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
572,376.73
479,933
479,933
25/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
60,933.03
52,823
52,823
26/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
50,542.55
43,865
43,865
29/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
581.54
509
509
30/10/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
339,147.60
295,643
295,643
6/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
1,636.43
-
1,384
-
1,384
7/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
88,110.33
74,772
74,772
9/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
122,477.67
96,402
96,402
13/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
245,527.12
191,397
191,397
14/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
739,502.17
580,203
580,203
15/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
31,721.04
25,772
25,772
16/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
99,628.72
79,420
79,420
19/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
30,166.98
24,544
24,544
21/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
742,562.99
606,570
606,570
22/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
26,573.83
21,959
21,959
23/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
7,547.25
6,123
6,123
26/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
781,335.27
643,831
643,831
27/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
508,805.10
426,045
426,045
28/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
73,124.48
62,630
62,630
29/11/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
875,718.15
743,656
743,656
12/12/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
856.87
788
788
13/12/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
33,131.88
29,433
29,433
14/12/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
16,490.13
14,561
14,561
18/12/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
52,034.83
47,708
47,708
20/12/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,227,461.73
1,170,772
1,170,772
21/12/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 2,536,272.53
2,582,352
2,582,352
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder
Registered holder of securities
Person Entitled to be holder
Nature of relevant interest
Class & Number (Ord)
Person's votes
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
NAB Asset Servicing
Investment Manager
23,413,116
23,413,116
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Citigroup
Investment Manager
11,285,024
11,285,024
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
BNP
Investment Manager
11,185,035
11,185,035
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name & ACN
Nature of association
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
IOOF Holdings Limited
Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000