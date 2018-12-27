Imdex : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To : Imdex Limited ACN: 008 947 813 ASX Code: IMD

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 21/12/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 29/08/2018

The previous notice was dated: 27/08/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting Power Person's votes Voting Power Ordinary 39,389,769 10.656% 45,883,175 12.194%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date Person Nature Consideration Class & number (ord) Person's votes 28/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 116,670.05 102,270 102,270 29/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 15,235.68 13,153 13,153 13,153

102,270

30/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 30,564.87 26,405 26,405 31/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 1,066,842.76 948,568 948,568 6/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 95,005.31 87,905 87,905 7/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 72,351.22 66,851 66,851 10/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 2,832.62 2,618 2,618 11/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 265,690.16 242,099 242,099 18/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 238,039.13 -197,418 -197,418 24/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 118,251.29 -98,139 -98,139 25/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 92,747.03 -76,377 -76,377 26/09/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 2,269,270.66 -1,893,496 -1,893,496 4/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 2,267,849.99 -1,750,000 -1,750,000 16/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 1,124.75 - 886 - 886 22/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 918,399.65 763,653 763,653 24/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 572,376.73 479,933 479,933 25/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 60,933.03 52,823 52,823 26/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 50,542.55 43,865 43,865 29/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 581.54 509 509 30/10/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 339,147.60 295,643 295,643 6/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 1,636.43 - 1,384 - 1,384 7/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 88,110.33 74,772 74,772 9/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 122,477.67 96,402 96,402 13/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 245,527.12 191,397 191,397 14/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 739,502.17 580,203 580,203 15/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 31,721.04 25,772 25,772 16/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 99,628.72 79,420 79,420 19/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 9,270.02 7,460 7,460

26,405 948,568 87,905 66,851 2,618 242,099 197,418 98,139 76,377 1,893,496 1,750,000

886 763,653 479,933 52,823 43,865

509 295,643

1,384 74,772 96,402 191,397 580,203 25,772 79,420 7,460

24,544

20/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 30,166.98 24,544 24,544 21/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 742,562.99 606,570 606,570 22/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 26,573.83 21,959 21,959 23/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 7,547.25 6,123 6,123 26/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 781,335.27 643,831 643,831 27/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 508,805.10 426,045 426,045 28/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 73,124.48 62,630 62,630 29/11/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 875,718.15 743,656 743,656 12/12/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 856.87 788 788 13/12/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 33,131.88 29,433 29,433 14/12/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 16,490.13 14,561 14,561 18/12/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 52,034.83 47,708 47,708 20/12/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 1,227,461.73 1,170,772 1,170,772 21/12/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 2,536,272.53 2,582,352 2,582,352

606,570

21,959

6,123

643,831

426,045

62,630

743,656

788

29,433

14,561

47,708

1,170,772

,582,352

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder Registered holder of securities Person Entitled to be holder Nature of relevant interest Class & Number (Ord) Person's votes Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) NAB Asset Servicing Investment Manager 23,413,116 23,413,116 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Citigroup Investment Manager 11,285,024 11,285,024 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) BNP Investment Manager 11,185,035 11,185,035

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN Nature of association Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: