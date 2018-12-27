Imdex : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Log in
12/27/2018 | 07:05am CET

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To :

Imdex Limited

ACN:

008 947 813

ASX Code:

IMD

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 21/12/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 29/08/2018

The previous notice was dated: 27/08/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting Power

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

39,389,769

10.656%

45,883,175

12.194%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

28/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

116,670.05

102,270

102,270

29/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

15,235.68

13,153

13,153

13,153

102,270

30/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

30,564.87

26,405

26,405

31/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 1,066,842.76

948,568

948,568

6/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

95,005.31

87,905

87,905

7/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

72,351.22

66,851

66,851

10/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

2,832.62

2,618

2,618

11/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

265,690.16

242,099

242,099

18/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

238,039.13

-197,418

-197,418

24/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

118,251.29

-98,139

-98,139

25/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

92,747.03

-76,377

-76,377

26/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 2,269,270.66

-1,893,496

-1,893,496

4/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 2,267,849.99

-1,750,000

-1,750,000

16/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

1,124.75

-

886

-

886

22/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

918,399.65

763,653

763,653

24/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

572,376.73

479,933

479,933

25/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

60,933.03

52,823

52,823

26/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

50,542.55

43,865

43,865

29/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

581.54

509

509

30/10/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

339,147.60

295,643

295,643

6/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

1,636.43

-

1,384

-

1,384

7/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

88,110.33

74,772

74,772

9/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

122,477.67

96,402

96,402

13/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

245,527.12

191,397

191,397

14/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

739,502.17

580,203

580,203

15/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

31,721.04

25,772

25,772

16/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

99,628.72

79,420

79,420

19/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

9,270.02

7,460

7,460

24,544

20/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

30,166.98

24,544

24,544

21/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

742,562.99

606,570

606,570

22/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

26,573.83

21,959

21,959

23/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

7,547.25

6,123

6,123

26/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

781,335.27

643,831

643,831

27/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

508,805.10

426,045

426,045

28/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

73,124.48

62,630

62,630

29/11/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

875,718.15

743,656

743,656

12/12/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

856.87

788

788

13/12/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

33,131.88

29,433

29,433

14/12/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

16,490.13

14,561

14,561

18/12/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

52,034.83

47,708

47,708

20/12/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 1,227,461.73

1,170,772

1,170,772

21/12/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 2,536,272.53

2,582,352

2,582,352

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of securities

Person Entitled to be holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class & Number (Ord)

Person's votes

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

23,413,116

23,413,116

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Citigroup

Investment Manager

11,285,024

11,285,024

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

BNP

Investment Manager

11,185,035

11,185,035

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Imdex Limited

216 Balcatta Road Balcatta, WA 6021

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 06:04:06 UTC
