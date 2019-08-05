Imdex : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To :
Imdex Limited
ACN:
008 947 813
ASX Code:
IMD
1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:
IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 01/08/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on: 29/07/2019
The previous notice was dated: 25/07/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting Power
Person's votes
Voting Power
Ordinary
25,356,663
6.694%
20,079,022
5.300%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date
Person
Nature
Consideration
Class & number (ord)
Person's votes
26/07/2019
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$ 4,835,035.15
- 3,697,641
- 3,697,641
31/07/2019
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$ 111,354.48
- 80,000
- 80,000
1/08/2019
Perennial Value Management
-$
-
-
Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
2,024,286.76
1,500,000
1,500,000
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder
Registered holder of securities
Person Entitled to be holder
Nature of relevant interest
Class & Number (Ord)
Person's votes
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
NAB Asset Servicing
Investment Manager
5,305,020
5,305,020
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Citigroup
Investment Manager
7,490,752
7,490,752
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Northern Trust
Investment Manager
3,275,181
3,275,181
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
BNP
Investment Manager
4,008,069
4,008,069
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name & ACN
Nature of association
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
IOOF Holdings Limited
Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000