IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/05
1.3 AUD   -4.41%
04:30aIMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
07/29IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
07/09IMDEX : FY19 Teleconference Details
Imdex : Change in substantial holding from IFL

08/05/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To :

Imdex Limited

ACN:

008 947 813

ASX Code:

IMD

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 01/08/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on: 29/07/2019

The previous notice was dated: 25/07/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting Power

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

25,356,663

6.694%

20,079,022

5.300%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

26/07/2019

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 4,835,035.15

- 3,697,641

- 3,697,641

31/07/2019

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 111,354.48

- 80,000

- 80,000

1/08/2019

Perennial Value Management

-$

-

-

Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

2,024,286.76

1,500,000

1,500,000

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of securities

Person Entitled to be holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class & Number (Ord)

Person's votes

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

5,305,020

5,305,020

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Citigroup

Investment Manager

7,490,752

7,490,752

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Northern Trust

Investment Manager

3,275,181

3,275,181

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

BNP

Investment Manager

4,008,069

4,008,069

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Imdex Limited

216 Balcatta Road Balcatta, WA 6021

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:29:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 253 M
EBIT 2019 40,0 M
Net income 2019 28,4 M
Finance 2019 20,4 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 515 M
Chart IMDEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imdex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMDEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,49  AUD
Last Close Price 1,36  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard William Ridgeway Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthony E. Wooles Non-Executive Chairman
Paul House Chief Operating Officer
Paul Anthony Evans Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew Regan Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMDEX LIMITED27.10%350
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.91%1 988
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD14.50%1 187
AUSDRILL LIMITED59.66%886
FAMUR SA-18.52%652
BAUER AG70.23%394
