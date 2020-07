MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Imdex Limited IMD AU000000IMD5 IMDEX LIMITED (IMD) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/24 1.32 AUD +6.88% 03:11a IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from MS PU 07/01 IMDEX : confirms retirement of Managing Director PU 04/28 IMDEX : Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Imdex : Change in substantial holding from MS 0 07/27/2020 | 03:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme IMDEX LIMITED ACN/ARSN 008 947 813 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Not Applicable There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on July 23, 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on May 08, 2020 The previous notice was dated May 06, 2020 The holder became aware on July 27, 2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 36,737,552 9.47% 41,562,683 10.59% Based on 388,057,257 Based on 392,496,108 Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Outstanding Outstanding 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Nature of Consideration given in Class and number of Person's Person whose relevant interest changed votes change change (6) relation to change (7) Securities affected affected 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,624.95 1,570 Ordinary Shares 1,570 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,281.38 1,275 Ordinary Shares 1,275 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,988.40 3,835 Ordinary Shares 3,835 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,914.51 2,789 Ordinary Shares 2,789 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,610.00 1,610 Ordinary Shares 1,610 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 51.51 51 Ordinary Shares 51 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 834.26 826 Ordinary Shares 826 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,310.71 4,247 Ordinary Shares 4,247 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 875.68 842 Ordinary Shares 842 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,558.78 3,489 Ordinary Shares 3,489 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,782.12 7,447 Ordinary Shares 7,447 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,472.88 1,444 Ordinary Shares 1,444 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 948.72 944 Ordinary Shares 944 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,475.49 1,529 Ordinary Shares 1,529 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,563.64 1,612 Ordinary Shares 1,612 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 441.00 441 Ordinary Shares 441 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 751.74 779 Ordinary Shares 779 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 91.08 92 Ordinary Shares 92 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 889.20 912 Ordinary Shares 912 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,389.84 1,411 Ordinary Shares 1,411 1 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,702.84 2,758 Ordinary Shares 2,758 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,887.93 1,907 Ordinary Shares 1,907 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,666.62 1,692 Ordinary Shares 1,692 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,226.56 2,272 Ordinary Shares 2,272 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,690.41 1,682 Ordinary Shares 1,682 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 878.59 883 Ordinary Shares 883 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,364.10 3,381 Ordinary Shares 3,381 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 960.96 1,001 Ordinary Shares 1,001 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 72.15 74 Ordinary Shares 74 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,891.50 1,950 Ordinary Shares 1,950 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 62.73 65 Ordinary Shares 65 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,870.52 1,899 Ordinary Shares 1,899 05/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,691.48 1,726 Ordinary Shares 1,726 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,461.11 6,973 Ordinary Shares 6,973 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 145.60 140 Ordinary Shares 140 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 899.95 878 Ordinary Shares 878 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 649.93 631 Ordinary Shares 631 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,792.70 1,820 Ordinary Shares 1,820 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 475.32 466 Ordinary Shares 466 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,525.83 3,374 Ordinary Shares 3,374 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,538.74 1,516 Ordinary Shares 1,516 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 655.20 624 Ordinary Shares 624 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,208.92 4,891 Ordinary Shares 4,891 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,229.95 2,165 Ordinary Shares 2,165 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 22.44 22 Ordinary Shares 22 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,843.08 4,892 Ordinary Shares 4,892 05/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 740.05 722 Ordinary Shares 722 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,998.86 5,796 Ordinary Shares 5,796 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,407.28 6,988 Ordinary Shares 6,988 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 362.70 310 Ordinary Shares 310 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 18,185.09 17,402 Ordinary Shares 17,402 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 11.44 11 Ordinary Shares 11 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,519.80 7,248 Ordinary Shares 7,248 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 21.21 21 Ordinary Shares 21 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,227.00 1,227 Ordinary Shares 1,227 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,967.92 8,623 Ordinary Shares 8,623 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 35.53 35 Ordinary Shares 35 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,859.76 1,722 Ordinary Shares 1,722 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,604.51 3,094 Ordinary Shares 3,094 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,585.70 2,340 Ordinary Shares 2,340 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,890.66 1,711 Ordinary Shares 1,711 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 412.96 356 Ordinary Shares 356 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 9,327.65 8,111 Ordinary Shares 8,111 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,106.80 1,840 Ordinary Shares 1,840 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,894.20 1,722 Ordinary Shares 1,722 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 126.54 114 Ordinary Shares 114 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,007.45 1,921 Ordinary Shares 1,921 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3.03 3 Ordinary Shares 3 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 948.72 944 Ordinary Shares 944 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,727.25 1,645 Ordinary Shares 1,645 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 51.51 51 Ordinary Shares 51 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,183.41 3,622 Ordinary Shares 3,622 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,982.33 4,933 Ordinary Shares 4,933 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,065.01 1,962 Ordinary Shares 1,962 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,179.90 6,838 Ordinary Shares 6,838 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 337.10 297 Ordinary Shares 297 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 29.00 25 Ordinary Shares 25 2 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,824.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 457.76 437 Ordinary Shares 437 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,793.50 1,700 Ordinary Shares 1,700 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 682.08 588 Ordinary Shares 588 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,688.31 3,555 Ordinary Shares 3,555 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 311.00 311 Ordinary Shares 311 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 104.50 100 Ordinary Shares 100 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,980.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,000.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 478.51 439 Ordinary Shares 439 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,679.19 1,506 Ordinary Shares 1,506 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 600.75 534 Ordinary Shares 534 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12.29 11 Ordinary Shares 11 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 519.48 468 Ordinary Shares 468 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 613.13 545 Ordinary Shares 545 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 654.17 626 Ordinary Shares 626 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 101.28 96 Ordinary Shares 96 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 751.43 699 Ordinary Shares 699 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 288.32 272 Ordinary Shares 272 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 577.70 545 Ordinary Shares 545 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 277.72 262 Ordinary Shares 262 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 536.36 506 Ordinary Shares 506 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,940.15 1,839 Ordinary Shares 1,839 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 532.48 512 Ordinary Shares 512 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 2,079.72 1,962 Ordinary Shares 1,962 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,955.71 1,754 Ordinary Shares 1,754 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 475.32 408 Ordinary Shares 408 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 58.50 52 Ordinary Shares 52 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 242.82 228 Ordinary Shares 228 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 593.26 561 Ordinary Shares 561 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,750.10 1,628 Ordinary Shares 1,628 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 252.28 238 Ordinary Shares 238 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 260.76 246 Ordinary Shares 246 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 932.80 880 Ordinary Shares 880 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 276.85 245 Ordinary Shares 245 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,851.12 2,512 Ordinary Shares 2,512 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 44.20 40 Ordinary Shares 40 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,212.21 2,002 Ordinary Shares 2,002 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 381.06 348 Ordinary Shares 348 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,843.08 2,516 Ordinary Shares 2,516 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,234.40 1,960 Ordinary Shares 1,960 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,239.84 2,027 Ordinary Shares 2,027 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 78.05 70 Ordinary Shares 70 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 71.52 67 Ordinary Shares 67 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 255.46 241 Ordinary Shares 241 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 686.88 648 Ordinary Shares 648 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 33.18 28 Ordinary Shares 28 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 280.35 252 Ordinary Shares 252 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,848.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,901.71 1,721 Ordinary Shares 1,721 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 380.81 337 Ordinary Shares 337 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 9,478.32 8,656 Ordinary Shares 8,656 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,880.64 2,572 Ordinary Shares 2,572 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,253.19 1,129 Ordinary Shares 1,129 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 48.38 43 Ordinary Shares 43 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 276.66 261 Ordinary Shares 261 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 577.70 545 Ordinary Shares 545 3 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 443.08 418 Ordinary Shares 418 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,460.87 2,217 Ordinary Shares 2,217 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 472.64 422 Ordinary Shares 422 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,757.00 3,400 Ordinary Shares 3,400 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 832.91 747 Ordinary Shares 747 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 375.10 341 Ordinary Shares 341 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8.32 8 Ordinary Shares 8 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,100.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 314.82 297 Ordinary Shares 297 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 288.32 272 Ordinary Shares 272 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 349.80 330 Ordinary Shares 330 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 252.28 238 Ordinary Shares 238 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,666.52 2,469 Ordinary Shares 2,469 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,832.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 05/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,513.37 4,967 Ordinary Shares 4,967 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,839.60 1,680 Ordinary Shares 1,680 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 620.48 554 Ordinary Shares 554 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 288.57 252 Ordinary Shares 252 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,754.25 2,395 Ordinary Shares 2,395 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,543.05 2,221 Ordinary Shares 2,221 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,324.60 1,970 Ordinary Shares 1,970 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,344.21 1,211 Ordinary Shares 1,211 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,472.21 2,113 Ordinary Shares 2,113 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,202.92 1,037 Ordinary Shares 1,037 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 462.62 404 Ordinary Shares 404 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,180.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,134.00 1,940 Ordinary Shares 1,940 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 604.01 578 Ordinary Shares 578 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,375.84 2,057 Ordinary Shares 2,057 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 682.08 588 Ordinary Shares 588 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,847.88 1,711 Ordinary Shares 1,711 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 27.00 25 Ordinary Shares 25 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 572.50 500 Ordinary Shares 500 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,302.85 2,989 Ordinary Shares 2,989 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 603.47 527 Ordinary Shares 527 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,880.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 603.47 527 Ordinary Shares 527 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 302.31 264 Ordinary Shares 264 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 301.16 263 Ordinary Shares 263 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 39.96 36 Ordinary Shares 36 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 430.68 388 Ordinary Shares 388 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,175.75 1,969 Ordinary Shares 1,969 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,690.53 4,009 Ordinary Shares 4,009 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,862.50 2,500 Ordinary Shares 2,500 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 326.65 278 Ordinary Shares 278 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,288.00 7,400 Ordinary Shares 7,400 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,893.00 4,200 Ordinary Shares 4,200 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,166.00 1,900 Ordinary Shares 1,900 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 2,250.12 1,965 Ordinary Shares 1,965 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 332.35 289 Ordinary Shares 289 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,837.50 2,500 Ordinary Shares 2,500 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 709.92 612 Ordinary Shares 612 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,508.70 3,955 Ordinary Shares 3,955 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 365.29 319 Ordinary Shares 319 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 717.98 627 Ordinary Shares 627 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 288.57 252 Ordinary Shares 252 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 266.81 233 Ordinary Shares 233 4 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,721.18 7,454 Ordinary Shares 7,454 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,752.80 2,480 Ordinary Shares 2,480 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 387.00 344 Ordinary Shares 344 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,628.33 1,441 Ordinary Shares 1,441 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,910.00 3,400 Ordinary Shares 3,400 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 264.52 231 Ordinary Shares 231 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 328.64 287 Ordinary Shares 287 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 171.60 156 Ordinary Shares 156 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,439.93 1,244 Ordinary Shares 1,244 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,320.00 1,200 Ordinary Shares 1,200 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 10,368.54 8,862 Ordinary Shares 8,862 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,295.05 1,970 Ordinary Shares 1,970 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,542.78 1,313 Ordinary Shares 1,313 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 272.53 238 Ordinary Shares 238 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 189.00 168 Ordinary Shares 168 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 15,966.72 13,824 Ordinary Shares 13,824 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,267.60 3,760 Ordinary Shares 3,760 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,071.60 940 Ordinary Shares 940 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 264.52 231 Ordinary Shares 231 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 975.63 852 Ordinary Shares 852 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 73.59 66 Ordinary Shares 66 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 106.59 102 Ordinary Shares 102 05/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,258.22 1,187 Ordinary Shares 1,187 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 122.08 109 Ordinary Shares 109 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 613.13 545 Ordinary Shares 545 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 470.93 455 Ordinary Shares 455 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 199.49 186 Ordinary Shares 186 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,232.18 12,309 Ordinary Shares 12,309 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,812.95 1,795 Ordinary Shares 1,795 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,562.00 4,944 Ordinary Shares 4,944 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 10,350.00 9,000 Ordinary Shares 9,000 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,955.71 1,754 Ordinary Shares 1,754 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 11,315.20 10,240 Ordinary Shares 10,240 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,966.94 4,642 Ordinary Shares 4,642 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,433.20 2,212 Ordinary Shares 2,212 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 403.41 357 Ordinary Shares 357 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 701.89 613 Ordinary Shares 613 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 975.26 823 Ordinary Shares 823 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 854.17 773 Ordinary Shares 773 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 961.63 851 Ordinary Shares 851 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 628.26 566 Ordinary Shares 566 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,396.40 1,287 Ordinary Shares 1,287 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,554.88 2,271 Ordinary Shares 2,271 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,263.80 1,960 Ordinary Shares 1,960 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,320.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,615.71 6,861 Ordinary Shares 6,861 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,945.02 1,684 Ordinary Shares 1,684 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,713.91 2,434 Ordinary Shares 2,434 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,445.93 2,155 Ordinary Shares 2,155 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,896.62 1,701 Ordinary Shares 1,701 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2.25 2 Ordinary Shares 2 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,630.88 2,349 Ordinary Shares 2,349 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,046.51 3,662 Ordinary Shares 3,662 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,251.60 2,165 Ordinary Shares 2,165 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 815.40 755 Ordinary Shares 755 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,574.90 7,180 Ordinary Shares 7,180 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,890.00 1,800 Ordinary Shares 1,800 5 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 494.50 460 Ordinary Shares 460 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,270.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,143.75 2,871 Ordinary Shares 2,871 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,362.08 2,109 Ordinary Shares 2,109 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,655.29 1,498 Ordinary Shares 1,498 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 497.20 440 Ordinary Shares 440 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 600.75 534 Ordinary Shares 534 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 478.51 439 Ordinary Shares 439 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 832.91 747 Ordinary Shares 747 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,460.87 2,217 Ordinary Shares 2,217 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,180.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,649.23 2,623 Ordinary Shares 2,623 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,218.24 1,128 Ordinary Shares 1,128 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,326.74 5,274 Ordinary Shares 5,274 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 19,575.36 17,478 Ordinary Shares 17,478 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 276.85 245 Ordinary Shares 245 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 11,300.91 10,181 Ordinary Shares 10,181 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,533.50 2,252 Ordinary Shares 2,252 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,034.00 1,800 Ordinary Shares 1,800 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 748.92 632 Ordinary Shares 632 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 507.52 488 Ordinary Shares 488 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 899.25 825 Ordinary Shares 825 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,729.51 4,339 Ordinary Shares 4,339 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 33.18 28 Ordinary Shares 28 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4.69 4 Ordinary Shares 4 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 18,559.18 16,645 Ordinary Shares 16,645 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,039.54 5,162 Ordinary Shares 5,162 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,535.47 2,498 Ordinary Shares 2,498 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,201.80 2,180 Ordinary Shares 2,180 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 214.73 210 Ordinary Shares 210 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 654.98 615 Ordinary Shares 615 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 402.45 377 Ordinary Shares 377 05/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,929.23 4,809 Ordinary Shares 4,809 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,049.17 2,747 Ordinary Shares 2,747 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,109.00 1,900 Ordinary Shares 1,900 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,881.44 2,784 Ordinary Shares 2,784 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,120.40 5,564 Ordinary Shares 5,564 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,244.26 2,031 Ordinary Shares 2,031 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,920.00 8,000 Ordinary Shares 8,000 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,900.35 1,854 Ordinary Shares 1,854 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,240.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,080.98 3,814 Ordinary Shares 3,814 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 613.20 584 Ordinary Shares 584 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 74.46 73 Ordinary Shares 73 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,916.50 7,100 Ordinary Shares 7,100 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,357.00 4,870 Ordinary Shares 4,870 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,802.00 1,700 Ordinary Shares 1,700 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,313.23 2,235 Ordinary Shares 2,235 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,580.11 2,469 Ordinary Shares 2,469 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 929.01 889 Ordinary Shares 889 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,136.50 3,060 Ordinary Shares 3,060 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 925.49 869 Ordinary Shares 869 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,040.00 4,500 Ordinary Shares 4,500 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,443.25 4,971 Ordinary Shares 4,971 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 36.23 35 Ordinary Shares 35 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7.14 7 Ordinary Shares 7 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 204.67 194 Ordinary Shares 194 6 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 57.20 52 Ordinary Shares 52 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,360.00 4,000 Ordinary Shares 4,000 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,963.09 1,801 Ordinary Shares 1,801 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,421.08 3,096 Ordinary Shares 3,096 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 210.00 200 Ordinary Shares 200 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,091.01 1,982 Ordinary Shares 1,982 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,190.12 3,916 Ordinary Shares 3,916 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,528.28 1,435 Ordinary Shares 1,435 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 774.26 727 Ordinary Shares 727 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,087.68 1,056 Ordinary Shares 1,056 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 308.28 295 Ordinary Shares 295 05/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Borrow N/A 104 Ordinary Shares 104 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 368.55 351 Ordinary Shares 351 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 619.97 599 Ordinary Shares 599 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 41.34 39 Ordinary Shares 39 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 51.75 50 Ordinary Shares 50 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 30.90 30 Ordinary Shares 30 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 356.07 341 Ordinary Shares 341 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 340.41 326 Ordinary Shares 326 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 387.40 371 Ordinary Shares 371 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 710.06 680 Ordinary Shares 680 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 54.34 52 Ordinary Shares 52 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 741.95 710 Ordinary Shares 710 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,213.30 5,037 Ordinary Shares 5,037 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 139.65 133 Ordinary Shares 133 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,367.28 1,266 Ordinary Shares 1,266 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 880.23 793 Ordinary Shares 793 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,968.00 4,800 Ordinary Shares 4,800 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,920.00 4,800 Ordinary Shares 4,800 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,496.50 6,100 Ordinary Shares 6,100 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,632.29 1,562 Ordinary Shares 1,562 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 54.32 51 Ordinary Shares 51 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 320.57 307 Ordinary Shares 307 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 54.06 51 Ordinary Shares 51 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 2,557.25 2,449 Ordinary Shares 2,449 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,520.90 5,019 Ordinary Shares 5,019 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,255.00 3,100 Ordinary Shares 3,100 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 291.56 279 Ordinary Shares 279 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,926.56 2,814 Ordinary Shares 2,814 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 106.56 101 Ordinary Shares 101 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,105.44 2,986 Ordinary Shares 2,986 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 106.08 102 Ordinary Shares 102 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 340.41 326 Ordinary Shares 326 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 310.13 297 Ordinary Shares 297 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,834.70 8,414 Ordinary Shares 8,414 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 882.00 840 Ordinary Shares 840 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 429.17 411 Ordinary Shares 411 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 355.03 340 Ordinary Shares 340 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,255.00 3,000 Ordinary Shares 3,000 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,173.00 3,900 Ordinary Shares 3,900 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,293.83 1,187 Ordinary Shares 1,187 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,957.28 1,882 Ordinary Shares 1,882 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 1,147.58 1,099 Ordinary Shares 1,099 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,592.00 6,400 Ordinary Shares 6,400 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,066.75 2,900 Ordinary Shares 2,900 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,642.00 4,400 Ordinary Shares 4,400 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 353.29 343 Ordinary Shares 343 7 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,095.00 3,900 Ordinary Shares 3,900 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 59.28 57 Ordinary Shares 57 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 844.76 809 Ordinary Shares 809 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 314.30 301 Ordinary Shares 301 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 101.65 95 Ordinary Shares 95 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 311.17 298 Ordinary Shares 298 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 544.03 521 Ordinary Shares 521 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 710.06 680 Ordinary Shares 680 05/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Borrow Returned N/A 104 Ordinary Shares 104 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,465.44 7,248 Ordinary Shares 7,248 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,728.50 2,550 Ordinary Shares 2,550 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,040.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 661.50 630 Ordinary Shares 630 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 596.70 585 Ordinary Shares 585 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,512.66 1,483 Ordinary Shares 1,483 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 204.67 194 Ordinary Shares 194 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,174.58 1,124 Ordinary Shares 1,124 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,080.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,514.50 2,350 Ordinary Shares 2,350 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,943.65 6,613 Ordinary Shares 6,613 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 929.01 889 Ordinary Shares 889 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,696.37 1,639 Ordinary Shares 1,639 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,645.29 8,273 Ordinary Shares 8,273 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 373.64 361 Ordinary Shares 361 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 133.90 130 Ordinary Shares 130 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 210.00 200 Ordinary Shares 200 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 775.20 760 Ordinary Shares 760 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 79.13 75 Ordinary Shares 75 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 797.55 780 Ordinary Shares 780 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9.25 9 Ordinary Shares 9 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7.14 7 Ordinary Shares 7 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,314.00 1,200 Ordinary Shares 1,200 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 509.96 488 Ordinary Shares 488 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,307.10 7,060 Ordinary Shares 7,060 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 399.60 370 Ordinary Shares 370 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,500.21 3,226 Ordinary Shares 3,226 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 337.60 320 Ordinary Shares 320 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 135.30 123 Ordinary Shares 123 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,120.00 3,000 Ordinary Shares 3,000 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,307.90 2,198 Ordinary Shares 2,198 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,699.00 3,600 Ordinary Shares 3,600 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,455.88 4,264 Ordinary Shares 4,264 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 816.62 789 Ordinary Shares 789 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,100.00 4,000 Ordinary Shares 4,000 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,310.40 1,248 Ordinary Shares 1,248 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,628.28 5,491 Ordinary Shares 5,491 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,133.38 7,935 Ordinary Shares 7,935 05/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,647.72 1,592 Ordinary Shares 1,592 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,237.86 5,186 Ordinary Shares 5,186 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,796.55 1,770 Ordinary Shares 1,770 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,122.00 1,056 Ordinary Shares 1,056 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,780.20 1,720 Ordinary Shares 1,720 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 588.95 553 Ordinary Shares 553 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,274.15 5,023 Ordinary Shares 5,023 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,656.50 8,700 Ordinary Shares 8,700 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,627.50 1,500 Ordinary Shares 1,500 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,851.00 1,851 Ordinary Shares 1,851 8 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,931.78 4,765 Ordinary Shares 4,765 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,497.50 4,223 Ordinary Shares 4,223 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,940.00 5,500 Ordinary Shares 5,500 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,525.90 3,358 Ordinary Shares 3,358 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,499.70 4,245 Ordinary Shares 4,245 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12,384.89 11,629 Ordinary Shares 11,629 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,777.19 1,623 Ordinary Shares 1,623 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 9,073.00 8,600 Ordinary Shares 8,600 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 343.74 337 Ordinary Shares 337 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 73.14 69 Ordinary Shares 69 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3.14 3 Ordinary Shares 3 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,593.06 3,358 Ordinary Shares 3,358 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 218.16 216 Ordinary Shares 216 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,200.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,087.37 1,021 Ordinary Shares 1,021 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,652.96 1,578 Ordinary Shares 1,578 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 721.76 694 Ordinary Shares 694 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,591.06 1,501 Ordinary Shares 1,501 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 572.25 545 Ordinary Shares 545 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 675.07 646 Ordinary Shares 646 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,746.16 1,679 Ordinary Shares 1,679 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 151.58 141 Ordinary Shares 141 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,590.00 1,500 Ordinary Shares 1,500 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 621.16 586 Ordinary Shares 586 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,237.52 1,173 Ordinary Shares 1,173 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 181.77 166 Ordinary Shares 166 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,794.16 2,636 Ordinary Shares 2,636 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,789.10 7,081 Ordinary Shares 7,081 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,844.40 2,735 Ordinary Shares 2,735 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,494.70 2,470 Ordinary Shares 2,470 05/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,436.67 5,081 Ordinary Shares 5,081 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 11,365.02 11,034 Ordinary Shares 11,034 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 561.91 539 Ordinary Shares 539 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 329.84 304 Ordinary Shares 304 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,398.56 5,713 Ordinary Shares 5,713 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,118.96 6,716 Ordinary Shares 6,716 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,307.90 2,198 Ordinary Shares 2,198 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 51.60 48 Ordinary Shares 48 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,342.71 5,819 Ordinary Shares 5,819 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,911.43 3,605 Ordinary Shares 3,605 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,503.60 7,215 Ordinary Shares 7,215 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 213.64 196 Ordinary Shares 196 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 820.69 767 Ordinary Shares 767 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,263.29 1,206 Ordinary Shares 1,206 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,082.69 1,902 Ordinary Shares 1,902 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,308.62 2,118 Ordinary Shares 2,118 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 32.48 32 Ordinary Shares 32 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,575.04 2,476 Ordinary Shares 2,476 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,397.48 2,339 Ordinary Shares 2,339 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 802.50 750 Ordinary Shares 750 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,720.49 1,557 Ordinary Shares 1,557 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,033.70 4,794 Ordinary Shares 4,794 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 127.39 115 Ordinary Shares 115 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,394.89 8,111 Ordinary Shares 8,111 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 107.31 98 Ordinary Shares 98 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,362.03 2,167 Ordinary Shares 2,167 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,742.61 2,482 Ordinary Shares 2,482 9 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 285.36 263 Ordinary Shares 263 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,685.12 5,264 Ordinary Shares 5,264 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 15,563.30 15,037 Ordinary Shares 15,037 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,177.74 7,037 Ordinary Shares 7,037 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,860.00 2,600 Ordinary Shares 2,600 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,831.80 1,720 Ordinary Shares 1,720 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,100.08 3,868 Ordinary Shares 3,868 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,050.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,060.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,087.37 1,021 Ordinary Shares 1,021 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,366.05 2,927 Ordinary Shares 2,927 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,270.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,765.36 2,659 Ordinary Shares 2,659 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,544.00 5,280 Ordinary Shares 5,280 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 378.42 357 Ordinary Shares 357 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,113.25 2,965 Ordinary Shares 2,965 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,599.80 2,476 Ordinary Shares 2,476 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 27.69 26 Ordinary Shares 26 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,108.00 2,800 Ordinary Shares 2,800 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 80,325.00 70,000 Ordinary Shares 70,000 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,338.21 6,611 Ordinary Shares 6,611 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,054.24 2,828 Ordinary Shares 2,828 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,615.48 5,703 Ordinary Shares 5,703 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,128.28 4,838 Ordinary Shares 4,838 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,777.19 1,623 Ordinary Shares 1,623 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,200.36 3,944 Ordinary Shares 3,944 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,512.35 8,470 Ordinary Shares 8,470 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,660.00 6,000 Ordinary Shares 6,000 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 614.04 541 Ordinary Shares 541 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,348.22 7,323 Ordinary Shares 7,323 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,710.05 1,487 Ordinary Shares 1,487 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,000.70 1,755 Ordinary Shares 1,755 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,320.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,828.13 5,887 Ordinary Shares 5,887 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,852.70 2,570 Ordinary Shares 2,570 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 121.45 107 Ordinary Shares 107 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,043.10 6,994 Ordinary Shares 6,994 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 662.50 625 Ordinary Shares 625 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,115.00 1,000 Ordinary Shares 1,000 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 920.19 829 Ordinary Shares 829 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,768.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,135.68 7,264 Ordinary Shares 7,264 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 22,564.00 22,564 Ordinary Shares 22,564 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 925.05 881 Ordinary Shares 881 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,735.25 3,350 Ordinary Shares 3,350 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,324.67 3,777 Ordinary Shares 3,777 05/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 356.50 310 Ordinary Shares 310 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,808.00 3,400 Ordinary Shares 3,400 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,645.00 2,300 Ordinary Shares 2,300 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 16.96 16 Ordinary Shares 16 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 20.71 19 Ordinary Shares 19 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 297.00 270 Ordinary Shares 270 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,651.42 3,203 Ordinary Shares 3,203 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,522.26 2,314 Ordinary Shares 2,314 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 99,000.00 90,000 Ordinary Shares 90,000 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,025.87 1,754 Ordinary Shares 1,754 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,048.80 920 Ordinary Shares 920 10 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 107.31 98 Ordinary Shares 98 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 105.09 93 Ordinary Shares 93 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,459.20 2,320 Ordinary Shares 2,320 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,176.93 4,685 Ordinary Shares 4,685 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,742.61 2,482 Ordinary Shares 2,482 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,523.17 1,342 Ordinary Shares 1,342 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 691.04 617 Ordinary Shares 617 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 11,384.72 10,397 Ordinary Shares 10,397 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 266.31 241 Ordinary Shares 241 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,708.00 4,400 Ordinary Shares 4,400 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,209.09 4,801 Ordinary Shares 4,801 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,955.00 3,500 Ordinary Shares 3,500 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,492.10 2,340 Ordinary Shares 2,340 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,700.00 2,500 Ordinary Shares 2,500 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,055.58 964 Ordinary Shares 964 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,336.75 2,966 Ordinary Shares 2,966 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,183.00 5,400 Ordinary Shares 5,400 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,150.50 6,300 Ordinary Shares 6,300 05/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,372.66 6,439 Ordinary Shares 6,439 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,853.11 2,582 Ordinary Shares 2,582 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 614.04 541 Ordinary Shares 541 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 334.83 295 Ordinary Shares 295 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,852.70 2,570 Ordinary Shares 2,570 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 11,660.00 10,600 Ordinary Shares 10,600 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,278.87 3,737 Ordinary Shares 3,737 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 93.93 85 Ordinary Shares 85 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 666.25 587 Ordinary Shares 587 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8.40 7 Ordinary Shares 7 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,562.85 1,359 Ordinary Shares 1,359 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,150.73 1,005 Ordinary Shares 1,005 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,805.54 2,461 Ordinary Shares 2,461 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,913.89 2,637 Ordinary Shares 2,637 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 231.42 203 Ordinary Shares 203 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,768.86 4,277 Ordinary Shares 4,277 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,014.81 1,807 Ordinary Shares 1,807 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 199.50 175 Ordinary Shares 175 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,905.11 1,581 Ordinary Shares 1,581 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 932.65 811 Ordinary Shares 811 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 78.46 71 Ordinary Shares 71 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,875.00 2,500 Ordinary Shares 2,500 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,087.79 899 Ordinary Shares 899 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,012.00 2,510 Ordinary Shares 2,510 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,014.32 1,744 Ordinary Shares 1,744 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,955.91 4,254 Ordinary Shares 4,254 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,746.47 5,177 Ordinary Shares 5,177 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,810.00 6,000 Ordinary Shares 6,000 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 141.88 125 Ordinary Shares 125 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 356.50 310 Ordinary Shares 310 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 636.66 524 Ordinary Shares 524 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,461.11 1,233 Ordinary Shares 1,233 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,039.58 881 Ordinary Shares 881 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,243.47 1,086 Ordinary Shares 1,086 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,216.05 1,927 Ordinary Shares 1,927 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,207.35 2,789 Ordinary Shares 2,789 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 357.46 293 Ordinary Shares 293 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,497.82 1,243 Ordinary Shares 1,243 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,251.27 2,687 Ordinary Shares 2,687 11 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 679.84 607 Ordinary Shares 607 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,311.60 3,593 Ordinary Shares 3,593 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 26.15 21 Ordinary Shares 21 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,515.28 1,222 Ordinary Shares 1,222 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,501.80 3,690 Ordinary Shares 3,690 05/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,796.66 1,491 Ordinary Shares 1,491 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,670.30 2,322 Ordinary Shares 2,322 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,522.35 1,194 Ordinary Shares 1,194 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,304.60 2,004 Ordinary Shares 2,004 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,349.54 2,061 Ordinary Shares 2,061 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,072.04 2,683 Ordinary Shares 2,683 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,405.96 3,848 Ordinary Shares 3,848 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,720.34 5,921 Ordinary Shares 5,921 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,867.95 5,170 Ordinary Shares 5,170 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,692.44 4,628 Ordinary Shares 4,628 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,509.12 1,179 Ordinary Shares 1,179 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 839.29 733 Ordinary Shares 733 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 144.38 125 Ordinary Shares 125 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 596.55 485 Ordinary Shares 485 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,513.75 1,211 Ordinary Shares 1,211 05/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,560.86 3,693 Ordinary Shares 3,693 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,905.11 1,581 Ordinary Shares 1,581 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,340.44 1,081 Ordinary Shares 1,081 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 932.03 731 Ordinary Shares 731 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,448.40 6,207 Ordinary Shares 6,207 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,948.32 1,584 Ordinary Shares 1,584 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,789.52 1,482 Ordinary Shares 1,482 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,449.90 2,771 Ordinary Shares 2,771 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 52.08 42 Ordinary Shares 42 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,234.07 1,854 Ordinary Shares 1,854 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,018.62 1,658 Ordinary Shares 1,658 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,821.24 2,248 Ordinary Shares 2,248 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,500.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 509.53 406 Ordinary Shares 406 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,717.79 4,706 Ordinary Shares 4,706 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 803.18 657 Ordinary Shares 657 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,679.50 5,475 Ordinary Shares 5,475 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 675.92 544 Ordinary Shares 544 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,457.88 3,654 Ordinary Shares 3,654 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,670.79 1,342 Ordinary Shares 1,342 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,191.30 2,716 Ordinary Shares 2,716 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,674.53 1,345 Ordinary Shares 1,345 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,527.68 1,232 Ordinary Shares 1,232 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,623.67 4,517 Ordinary Shares 4,517 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,910.08 2,415 Ordinary Shares 2,415 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,576.09 2,129 Ordinary Shares 2,129 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,826.50 3,940 Ordinary Shares 3,940 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,816.56 3,948 Ordinary Shares 3,948 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 150.00 125 Ordinary Shares 125 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,116.25 950 Ordinary Shares 950 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,722.00 1,400 Ordinary Shares 1,400 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,250.00 4,375 Ordinary Shares 4,375 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 924.96 752 Ordinary Shares 752 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,396.08 1,964 Ordinary Shares 1,964 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 63.50 51 Ordinary Shares 51 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,777.00 5,400 Ordinary Shares 5,400 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8.40 7 Ordinary Shares 7 12 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1.20 1 Ordinary Shares 1 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,182.86 994 Ordinary Shares 994 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,078.74 922 Ordinary Shares 922 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 408.00 340 Ordinary Shares 340 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 881.48 730 Ordinary Shares 730 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,457.84 3,669 Ordinary Shares 3,669 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 15,474.48 12,684 Ordinary Shares 12,684 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,466.51 1,207 Ordinary Shares 1,207 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,684.60 2,165 Ordinary Shares 2,165 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,148.52 1,783 Ordinary Shares 1,783 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,491.79 2,922 Ordinary Shares 2,922 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,504.95 1,270 Ordinary Shares 1,270 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,536.15 1,254 Ordinary Shares 1,254 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 502.32 416 Ordinary Shares 416 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,596.54 3,692 Ordinary Shares 3,692 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,121.13 1,775 Ordinary Shares 1,775 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,336.50 1,100 Ordinary Shares 1,100 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 231.57 186 Ordinary Shares 186 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,584.88 2,975 Ordinary Shares 2,975 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 710.72 579 Ordinary Shares 579 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,244.29 1,022 Ordinary Shares 1,022 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,905.44 3,956 Ordinary Shares 3,956 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 891.80 728 Ordinary Shares 728 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,051.63 2,481 Ordinary Shares 2,481 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,407.90 1,990 Ordinary Shares 1,990 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,976.75 2,450 Ordinary Shares 2,450 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,552.72 2,101 Ordinary Shares 2,101 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,437.13 2,010 Ordinary Shares 2,010 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,660.42 1,361 Ordinary Shares 1,361 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 42.18 35 Ordinary Shares 35 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,177.72 2,716 Ordinary Shares 2,716 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,403.80 2,790 Ordinary Shares 2,790 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 357.46 293 Ordinary Shares 293 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,962.80 2,469 Ordinary Shares 2,469 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,027.10 1,740 Ordinary Shares 1,740 05/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,470.00 1,200 Ordinary Shares 1,200 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 409.50 325 Ordinary Shares 325 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,526.80 6,070 Ordinary Shares 6,070 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,841.60 2,368 Ordinary Shares 2,368 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,457.00 4,280 Ordinary Shares 4,280 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,534.92 1,996 Ordinary Shares 1,996 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,949.91 4,979 Ordinary Shares 4,979 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,146.30 1,690 Ordinary Shares 1,690 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,600.73 7,021 Ordinary Shares 7,021 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 389.05 310 Ordinary Shares 310 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 284.89 227 Ordinary Shares 227 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,980.80 2,484 Ordinary Shares 2,484 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,302.56 1,872 Ordinary Shares 1,872 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,129.61 2,474 Ordinary Shares 2,474 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 10,292.48 8,041 Ordinary Shares 8,041 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,708.45 1,454 Ordinary Shares 1,454 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,004.28 2,546 Ordinary Shares 2,546 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,076.40 1,790 Ordinary Shares 1,790 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 874.53 711 Ordinary Shares 711 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,324.40 4,176 Ordinary Shares 4,176 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,479.74 1,228 Ordinary Shares 1,228 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,505.47 5,289 Ordinary Shares 5,289 13 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,692.44 4,628 Ordinary Shares 4,628 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,317.32 1,884 Ordinary Shares 1,884 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 183.23 146 Ordinary Shares 146 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,907.10 1,630 Ordinary Shares 1,630 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,043.12 884 Ordinary Shares 884 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,017.01 2,546 Ordinary Shares 2,546 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,435.08 1,895 Ordinary Shares 1,895 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 817.74 649 Ordinary Shares 649 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,489.41 1,206 Ordinary Shares 1,206 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 41.28 32 Ordinary Shares 32 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 232.75 190 Ordinary Shares 190 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,533.42 5,897 Ordinary Shares 5,897 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,840.70 1,580 Ordinary Shares 1,580 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 85.78 73 Ordinary Shares 73 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,019.52 864 Ordinary Shares 864 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 29,664.23 23,085 Ordinary Shares 23,085 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,331.00 1,100 Ordinary Shares 1,100 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,028.93 807 Ordinary Shares 807 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 242.22 193 Ordinary Shares 193 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 655.32 516 Ordinary Shares 516 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,522.35 1,194 Ordinary Shares 1,194 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,695.66 2,876 Ordinary Shares 2,876 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 874.74 697 Ordinary Shares 697 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 242.22 193 Ordinary Shares 193 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 120.48 96 Ordinary Shares 96 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 121.74 97 Ordinary Shares 97 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 115.46 92 Ordinary Shares 92 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,739.72 1,426 Ordinary Shares 1,426 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,523.61 1,254 Ordinary Shares 1,254 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 12,416.96 9,663 Ordinary Shares 9,663 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 131.78 105 Ordinary Shares 105 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 114.21 91 Ordinary Shares 91 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Sell 145.58 116 Ordinary Shares 116 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,208.24 6,214 Ordinary Shares 6,214 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,406.25 3,750 Ordinary Shares 3,750 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,509.12 1,179 Ordinary Shares 1,179 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,017.11 2,443 Ordinary Shares 2,443 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,986.28 6,215 Ordinary Shares 6,215 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,141.14 924 Ordinary Shares 924 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 17.29 14 Ordinary Shares 14 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 23,340.15 18,306 Ordinary Shares 18,306 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,461.76 1,142 Ordinary Shares 1,142 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,084.00 5,200 Ordinary Shares 5,200 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9,344.00 7,300 Ordinary Shares 7,300 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,599.34 6,386 Ordinary Shares 6,386 05/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,178.17 1,842 Ordinary Shares 1,842 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 440.69 347 Ordinary Shares 347 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,440.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,728.89 2,246 Ordinary Shares 2,246 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 139.44 112 Ordinary Shares 112 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 87.60 73 Ordinary Shares 73 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,707.32 2,344 Ordinary Shares 2,344 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12.71 11 Ordinary Shares 11 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 312.53 270 Ordinary Shares 270 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 773.21 668 Ordinary Shares 668 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 417.86 361 Ordinary Shares 361 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 942.43 745 Ordinary Shares 745 14 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4.84 4 Ordinary Shares 4 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,395.86 3,694 Ordinary Shares 3,694 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,964.78 1,541 Ordinary Shares 1,541 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 568.89 441 Ordinary Shares 441 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,094.68 2,516 Ordinary Shares 2,516 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 827.16 732 Ordinary Shares 732 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,071.98 5,338 Ordinary Shares 5,338 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,177.04 12,436 Ordinary Shares 12,436 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 353.04 305 Ordinary Shares 305 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 342.62 296 Ordinary Shares 296 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,979.90 2,365 Ordinary Shares 2,365 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,665.60 2,240 Ordinary Shares 2,240 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,810.60 2,444 Ordinary Shares 2,444 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 16,278.57 14,094 Ordinary Shares 14,094 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,051.38 8,817 Ordinary Shares 8,817 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 439.85 380 Ordinary Shares 380 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,163.81 5,158 Ordinary Shares 5,158 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,352.64 1,838 Ordinary Shares 1,838 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 515.00 417 Ordinary Shares 417 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9,837.30 8,130 Ordinary Shares 8,130 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,117.92 1,708 Ordinary Shares 1,708 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,837.72 2,326 Ordinary Shares 2,326 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,818.79 1,522 Ordinary Shares 1,522 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,741.33 1,541 Ordinary Shares 1,541 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10.35 9 Ordinary Shares 9 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,516.93 1,291 Ordinary Shares 1,291 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 1,010.50 873 Ordinary Shares 873 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 364.61 315 Ordinary Shares 315 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 1,010.50 873 Ordinary Shares 873 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 611.16 528 Ordinary Shares 528 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 481.52 416 Ordinary Shares 416 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 504.67 436 Ordinary Shares 436 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,331.50 4,317 Ordinary Shares 4,317 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1.20 1 Ordinary Shares 1 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 558.00 465 Ordinary Shares 465 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,190.50 8,900 Ordinary Shares 8,900 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 346.09 299 Ordinary Shares 299 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 420.17 363 Ordinary Shares 363 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 424.80 367 Ordinary Shares 367 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 502.36 434 Ordinary Shares 434 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,513.60 5,520 Ordinary Shares 5,520 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,075.50 900 Ordinary Shares 900 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,273.27 1,871 Ordinary Shares 1,871 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,521.08 4,507 Ordinary Shares 4,507 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,612.25 2,150 Ordinary Shares 2,150 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,621.64 4,744 Ordinary Shares 4,744 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 209.13 175 Ordinary Shares 175 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,347.50 5,878 Ordinary Shares 5,878 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 482.68 417 Ordinary Shares 417 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 414.39 358 Ordinary Shares 358 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 409.76 354 Ordinary Shares 354 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,656.76 2,949 Ordinary Shares 2,949 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 401.94 319 Ordinary Shares 319 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 1,202.64 1,039 Ordinary Shares 1,039 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,813.14 1,439 Ordinary Shares 1,439 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 312.38 255 Ordinary Shares 255 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,310.80 2,759 Ordinary Shares 2,759 15 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 11,737.11 10,162 Ordinary Shares 10,162 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 24,686.25 21,750 Ordinary Shares 21,750 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,158.60 1,720 Ordinary Shares 1,720 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,511.37 4,289 Ordinary Shares 4,289 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,673.00 1,400 Ordinary Shares 1,400 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 509.53 406 Ordinary Shares 406 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,836.80 2,297 Ordinary Shares 2,297 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,948.32 1,584 Ordinary Shares 1,584 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,671.94 3,926 Ordinary Shares 3,926 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,459.94 6,878 Ordinary Shares 6,878 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,069.18 4,836 Ordinary Shares 4,836 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,441.84 1,262 Ordinary Shares 1,262 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,277.65 1,111 Ordinary Shares 1,111 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,157.81 5,378 Ordinary Shares 5,378 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 1,634.39 1,412 Ordinary Shares 1,412 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 342.62 296 Ordinary Shares 296 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 419.02 362 Ordinary Shares 362 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 3,691.27 3,189 Ordinary Shares 3,189 06/01/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Buy 550.97 476 Ordinary Shares 476 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,517.48 1,286 Ordinary Shares 1,286 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,047.15 895 Ordinary Shares 895 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,406.48 2,168 Ordinary Shares 2,168 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,927.83 2,591 Ordinary Shares 2,591 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12,751.14 11,436 Ordinary Shares 11,436 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,468.69 1,294 Ordinary Shares 1,294 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,776.87 2,513 Ordinary Shares 2,513 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,489.46 1,298 Ordinary Shares 1,298 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,526.98 7,546 Ordinary Shares 7,546 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 518.63 461 Ordinary Shares 461 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,259.83 5,665 Ordinary Shares 5,665 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 654.73 562 Ordinary Shares 562 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,464.46 1,279 Ordinary Shares 1,279 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,360.75 5,654 Ordinary Shares 5,654 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 634.13 570 Ordinary Shares 570 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 85.78 73 Ordinary Shares 73 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,231.32 3,812 Ordinary Shares 3,812 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12,128.48 10,976 Ordinary Shares 10,976 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,262.96 5,617 Ordinary Shares 5,617 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,539.58 4,755 Ordinary Shares 4,755 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 52.03 44 Ordinary Shares 44 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,443.47 2,062 Ordinary Shares 2,062 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,636.45 12,230 Ordinary Shares 12,230 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 34.95 31 Ordinary Shares 31 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 10,686.08 9,056 Ordinary Shares 9,056 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 69.24 61 Ordinary Shares 61 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,984.71 6,321 Ordinary Shares 6,321 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,426.14 1,251 Ordinary Shares 1,251 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,172.58 7,396 Ordinary Shares 7,396 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,610.50 4,900 Ordinary Shares 4,900 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 309.51 259 Ordinary Shares 259 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,175.38 2,691 Ordinary Shares 2,691 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 458.58 415 Ordinary Shares 415 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,270.47 7,319 Ordinary Shares 7,319 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,475.45 1,283 Ordinary Shares 1,283 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 78.46 71 Ordinary Shares 71 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,038.24 927 Ordinary Shares 927 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 514.29 434 Ordinary Shares 434 16 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 556.95 474 Ordinary Shares 474 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 12,348.18 10,554 Ordinary Shares 10,554 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 17,900.90 15,566 Ordinary Shares 15,566 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,255.31 1,106 Ordinary Shares 1,106 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,376.83 1,157 Ordinary Shares 1,157 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,043.12 884 Ordinary Shares 884 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,476.13 2,201 Ordinary Shares 2,201 06/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,838.20 2,468 Ordinary Shares 2,468 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,134.90 2,726 Ordinary Shares 2,726 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,657.36 2,252 Ordinary Shares 2,252 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 62.28 53 Ordinary Shares 53 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 48.93 42 Ordinary Shares 42 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 89.25 75 Ordinary Shares 75 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 838.98 708 Ordinary Shares 708 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 80.94 71 Ordinary Shares 71 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 246.18 215 Ordinary Shares 215 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,795.00 3,300 Ordinary Shares 3,300 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 348.45 303 Ordinary Shares 303 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 83.59 73 Ordinary Shares 73 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 211.50 180 Ordinary Shares 180 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,966.50 4,300 Ordinary Shares 4,300 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 443.52 384 Ordinary Shares 384 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,488.10 1,294 Ordinary Shares 1,294 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,971.98 2,508 Ordinary Shares 2,508 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 70.37 62 Ordinary Shares 62 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 12.71 11 Ordinary Shares 11 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,031.72 3,388 Ordinary Shares 3,388 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,872.35 2,455 Ordinary Shares 2,455 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,250.20 1,064 Ordinary Shares 1,064 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 668.15 581 Ordinary Shares 581 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 960.96 832 Ordinary Shares 832 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,051.10 887 Ordinary Shares 887 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,525.40 1,315 Ordinary Shares 1,315 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,480.86 1,299 Ordinary Shares 1,299 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 666.25 587 Ordinary Shares 587 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 133.98 115 Ordinary Shares 115 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 285.11 249 Ordinary Shares 249 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 829.54 703 Ordinary Shares 703 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 740.25 630 Ordinary Shares 630 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,598.98 7,445 Ordinary Shares 7,445 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,708.52 3,197 Ordinary Shares 3,197 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,366.25 5,500 Ordinary Shares 5,500 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 663.39 567 Ordinary Shares 567 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,751.52 2,372 Ordinary Shares 2,372 06/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,409.90 1,226 Ordinary Shares 1,226 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 415.15 361 Ordinary Shares 361 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 93.56 81 Ordinary Shares 81 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,373.29 2,091 Ordinary Shares 2,091 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,965.14 5,374 Ordinary Shares 5,374 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,776.87 2,513 Ordinary Shares 2,513 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,014.42 1,823 Ordinary Shares 1,823 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,851.36 1,624 Ordinary Shares 1,624 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,286.22 4,741 Ordinary Shares 4,741 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 763.46 661 Ordinary Shares 661 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,452.30 1,236 Ordinary Shares 1,236 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,408.24 1,214 Ordinary Shares 1,214 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 604.50 520 Ordinary Shares 520 17 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,255.31 1,106 Ordinary Shares 1,106 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,130.27 12,234 Ordinary Shares 12,234 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,366.32 2,902 Ordinary Shares 2,902 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,745.64 1,492 Ordinary Shares 1,492 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,837.83 1,630 Ordinary Shares 1,630 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1.12 1 Ordinary Shares 1 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 735.90 660 Ordinary Shares 660 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,137.21 3,582 Ordinary Shares 3,582 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 380.14 332 Ordinary Shares 332 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1.15 1 Ordinary Shares 1 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,245.00 6,300 Ordinary Shares 6,300 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,707.20 1,491 Ordinary Shares 1,491 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,877.95 1,633 Ordinary Shares 1,633 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,753.98 4,897 Ordinary Shares 4,897 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,282.63 2,029 Ordinary Shares 2,029 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 78.39 67 Ordinary Shares 67 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 785.40 680 Ordinary Shares 680 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 276.60 240 Ordinary Shares 240 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,650.00 5,000 Ordinary Shares 5,000 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 78.46 71 Ordinary Shares 71 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 175.19 153 Ordinary Shares 153 06/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,106.30 962 Ordinary Shares 962 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 259.88 225 Ordinary Shares 225 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,039.14 3,423 Ordinary Shares 3,423 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 9,923.75 8,500 Ordinary Shares 8,500 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 12,394.70 10,778 Ordinary Shares 10,778 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 463.00 400 Ordinary Shares 400 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,682.30 4,888 Ordinary Shares 4,888 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 246.45 212 Ordinary Shares 212 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,477.51 1,282 Ordinary Shares 1,282 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,945.59 4,227 Ordinary Shares 4,227 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,662.25 2,300 Ordinary Shares 2,300 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 485.28 413 Ordinary Shares 413 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,762.04 1,519 Ordinary Shares 1,519 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9,769.69 8,386 Ordinary Shares 8,386 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,814.50 5,900 Ordinary Shares 5,900 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,848.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,514.50 1,300 Ordinary Shares 1,300 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,170.83 1,005 Ordinary Shares 1,005 06/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 31.59 27 Ordinary Shares 27 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,100.76 1,811 Ordinary Shares 1,811 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 125.55 108 Ordinary Shares 108 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,153.80 5,305 Ordinary Shares 5,305 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 520.53 443 Ordinary Shares 443 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,080.98 2,611 Ordinary Shares 2,611 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 699.00 600 Ordinary Shares 600 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,014.50 1,700 Ordinary Shares 1,700 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 460.52 397 Ordinary Shares 397 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,620.80 2,240 Ordinary Shares 2,240 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,303.50 1,100 Ordinary Shares 1,100 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 160.77 138 Ordinary Shares 138 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 613.08 524 Ordinary Shares 524 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,899.50 4,100 Ordinary Shares 4,100 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,376.00 1,980 Ordinary Shares 1,980 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,334.00 11,300 Ordinary Shares 11,300 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,149.20 1,791 Ordinary Shares 1,791 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,181.20 2,651 Ordinary Shares 2,651 18 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,902.01 4,235 Ordinary Shares 4,235 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,902.00 5,800 Ordinary Shares 5,800 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,765.95 4,005 Ordinary Shares 4,005 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 175.19 153 Ordinary Shares 153 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,345.58 1,165 Ordinary Shares 1,165 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,922.30 1,636 Ordinary Shares 1,636 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,972.61 4,998 Ordinary Shares 4,998 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 16,083.40 13,688 Ordinary Shares 13,688 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,753.84 2,374 Ordinary Shares 2,374 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 279.63 234 Ordinary Shares 234 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,762.80 8,969 Ordinary Shares 8,969 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 317.34 265 Ordinary Shares 265 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 174.64 148 Ordinary Shares 148 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 470.09 407 Ordinary Shares 407 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 747.97 649 Ordinary Shares 649 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,534.00 1,300 Ordinary Shares 1,300 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 663.79 571 Ordinary Shares 571 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,420.25 1,235 Ordinary Shares 1,235 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,002.20 1,704 Ordinary Shares 1,704 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 678.03 582 Ordinary Shares 582 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,659.99 6,547 Ordinary Shares 6,547 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,389.60 2,060 Ordinary Shares 2,060 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,673.00 1,400 Ordinary Shares 1,400 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,408.18 2,085 Ordinary Shares 2,085 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,829.30 2,471 Ordinary Shares 2,471 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,320.00 8,600 Ordinary Shares 8,600 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,452.30 1,236 Ordinary Shares 1,236 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 200.60 170 Ordinary Shares 170 06/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 959.98 817 Ordinary Shares 817 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 817.74 708 Ordinary Shares 708 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,637.13 3,122 Ordinary Shares 3,122 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,051.00 2,700 Ordinary Shares 2,700 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 95.53 82 Ordinary Shares 82 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,052.50 4,300 Ordinary Shares 4,300 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,330.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5.85 5 Ordinary Shares 5 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2.31 2 Ordinary Shares 2 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,872.00 1,600 Ordinary Shares 1,600 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Buy 118.66 104 Ordinary Shares 104 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,165.67 1,851 Ordinary Shares 1,851 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 565.18 481 Ordinary Shares 481 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,366.38 2,865 Ordinary Shares 2,865 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 241.02 206 Ordinary Shares 206 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,620.00 9,000 Ordinary Shares 9,000 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,070.06 903 Ordinary Shares 903 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 922.20 795 Ordinary Shares 795 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,346.74 1,156 Ordinary Shares 1,156 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,286.20 1,090 Ordinary Shares 1,090 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,441.96 1,222 Ordinary Shares 1,222 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,832.22 1,566 Ordinary Shares 1,566 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,587.50 7,500 Ordinary Shares 7,500 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,405.00 4,700 Ordinary Shares 4,700 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,227.28 2,856 Ordinary Shares 2,856 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,191.25 2,775 Ordinary Shares 2,775 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,691.00 2,300 Ordinary Shares 2,300 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 100.73 85 Ordinary Shares 85 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,350.72 1,152 Ordinary Shares 1,152 19 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,163.64 2,763 Ordinary Shares 2,763 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,709.40 1,480 Ordinary Shares 1,480 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 259.88 225 Ordinary Shares 225 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,039.50 900 Ordinary Shares 900 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,150.50 6,300 Ordinary Shares 6,300 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 393.24 339 Ordinary Shares 339 06/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,591.55 1,390 Ordinary Shares 1,390 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10.26 9 Ordinary Shares 9 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 122.72 104 Ordinary Shares 104 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,921.92 1,664 Ordinary Shares 1,664 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 200.60 170 Ordinary Shares 170 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 154.95 133 Ordinary Shares 133 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,012.50 900 Ordinary Shares 900 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 902.26 788 Ordinary Shares 788 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,987.20 1,840 Ordinary Shares 1,840 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 160.77 138 Ordinary Shares 138 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,294.09 1,118 Ordinary Shares 1,118 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,770.53 2,338 Ordinary Shares 2,338 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,212.12 1,036 Ordinary Shares 1,036 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 613.08 524 Ordinary Shares 524 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,030.00 1,750 Ordinary Shares 1,750 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 640.55 557 Ordinary Shares 557 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,673.47 5,229 Ordinary Shares 5,229 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4.68 4 Ordinary Shares 4 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,938.00 1,700 Ordinary Shares 1,700 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,406.20 2,270 Ordinary Shares 2,270 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,180.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,300.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,205.81 2,837 Ordinary Shares 2,837 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2.29 2 Ordinary Shares 2 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,850.12 2,457 Ordinary Shares 2,457 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,993.98 1,697 Ordinary Shares 1,697 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,024.12 2,607 Ordinary Shares 2,607 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,657.96 2,243 Ordinary Shares 2,243 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,508.55 2,986 Ordinary Shares 2,986 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,894.10 1,612 Ordinary Shares 1,612 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,723.10 6,545 Ordinary Shares 6,545 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,972.33 1,839 Ordinary Shares 1,839 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 452.58 397 Ordinary Shares 397 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,934.73 1,743 Ordinary Shares 1,743 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 263.94 249 Ordinary Shares 249 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,150.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,696.33 5,699 Ordinary Shares 5,699 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,198.66 5,298 Ordinary Shares 5,298 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 699.16 616 Ordinary Shares 616 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,324.96 1,183 Ordinary Shares 1,183 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,260.08 4,848 Ordinary Shares 4,848 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,509.43 3,065 Ordinary Shares 3,065 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 35.96 31 Ordinary Shares 31 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 7,275.66 6,114 Ordinary Shares 6,114 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 503.58 436 Ordinary Shares 436 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,318.98 1,157 Ordinary Shares 1,157 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 11,448.00 10,600 Ordinary Shares 10,600 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,269.11 1,159 Ordinary Shares 1,159 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9,026.42 7,748 Ordinary Shares 7,748 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13.91 13 Ordinary Shares 13 06/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 595.51 527 Ordinary Shares 527 20 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 208.04 201 Ordinary Shares 201 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,157.74 2,979 Ordinary Shares 2,979 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,080.00 2,000 Ordinary Shares 2,000 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,681.40 2,460 Ordinary Shares 2,460 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 479.98 466 Ordinary Shares 466 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 868.61 733 Ordinary Shares 733 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 95.53 82 Ordinary Shares 82 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,038.75 1,750 Ordinary Shares 1,750 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,066.00 3,800 Ordinary Shares 3,800 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,270.36 2,152 Ordinary Shares 2,152 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,479.53 4,167 Ordinary Shares 4,167 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,644.83 1,574 Ordinary Shares 1,574 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,126.74 1,068 Ordinary Shares 1,068 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,666.44 1,543 Ordinary Shares 1,543 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,458.89 2,353 Ordinary Shares 2,353 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,461.52 6,213 Ordinary Shares 6,213 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,692.50 3,500 Ordinary Shares 3,500 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,845.00 1,800 Ordinary Shares 1,800 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 21,789.60 20,752 Ordinary Shares 20,752 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,899.50 5,700 Ordinary Shares 5,700 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 624.75 595 Ordinary Shares 595 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,385.18 3,149 Ordinary Shares 3,149 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,630.28 1,538 Ordinary Shares 1,538 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 717.50 700 Ordinary Shares 700 06/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,485.50 5,300 Ordinary Shares 5,300