Imdex : Change of Director's Interest Notice
09/25/2019 | 02:58am EDT
25 September 2019
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2001
Dear Sir/Madam
Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice
Imdex Limited ACN 008 947 813 (Imdex or Company) advises that on Wednesday 25 September the Company issued shares to Mr Bernie Ridgeway pursuant to the FY17 Employee Rights Plan. Performance rights were issued to Mr Ridgeway after approval at the FY16 AGM. These Performance Rights were subject to performance hurdles being met and following the successful satisfaction of the majority of the performance hurdles over the 3-year measurement period, shares were issued to Mr Ridgeway.
Attached is the requisite Appendix 3Y for the above share issue.
Yours faithfully
Imdex Limited
Paul Evans
Company Secretary
CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited September 2019
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Imdex Limited
ABN: 78 008 947 813
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Bernie Ridgeway
Date of last notice
19 November 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Interest held by Wear Services Pty Ltd, a
(including registered holder)
Company of which Mr Ridgeway is a Director
Date of change
25 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
3,748,777 ordinary shares held as follows:
1,479,601 held by Bernie Ridgeway;
1,015,166 by Wear Services Pty Ltd; and
1,254,010 by Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF
(Ridgeway Superannuation Fund)
Class
Ordinary
Number acquired
1,722,130 by Bernie Ridgeway
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
5,470,907 ordinary shares held as follows:
3,201,731 held by Bernie Ridgeway;
1,015,166 by Wear Services Pty Ltd; and
1,254,010 by Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF
(Ridgeway Superannuation Fund)
Nature of change
2,268,946 Performance Rights were issued to
rights were subject to performance hurdles
being met and following the successful
satisfaction of the majority of the performance
hurdles over the 3-year measurement period,
1,722,130 shares were issued to Mr Ridgeway.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
