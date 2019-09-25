Imdex : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: Imdex Limited

ABN: 78 008 947 813

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Bernie Ridgeway Date of last notice 19 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Interest held by Wear Services Pty Ltd, a (including registered holder) Company of which Mr Ridgeway is a Director Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant and Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF (Ridgeway interest. Superannuation Fund) of which Mr Ridgeway is a member. Date of change 25 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 3,748,777 ordinary shares held as follows: 1,479,601 held by Bernie Ridgeway; 1,015,166 by Wear Services Pty Ltd; and 1,254,010 by Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF (Ridgeway Superannuation Fund) Class Ordinary Number acquired 1,722,130 by Bernie Ridgeway Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation