IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/25
1.39 AUD   -3.81%
02:58aIMDEX : Change of Director's Interest Notice
09/24IMDEX : Change in substantial holding
09/16IMDEX : Becoming a substantial holder
Imdex : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/25/2019 | 02:58am EDT

25 September 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Dear Sir/Madam

Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice

Imdex Limited ACN 008 947 813 (Imdex or Company) advises that on Wednesday 25 September the Company issued shares to Mr Bernie Ridgeway pursuant to the FY17 Employee Rights Plan. Performance rights were issued to Mr Ridgeway after approval at the FY16 AGM. These Performance Rights were subject to performance hurdles being met and following the successful satisfaction of the majority of the performance hurdles over the 3-year measurement period, shares were issued to Mr Ridgeway.

Attached is the requisite Appendix 3Y for the above share issue.

Yours faithfully

Imdex Limited

Paul Evans

Company Secretary

CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited September 2019

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Imdex Limited

ABN: 78 008 947 813

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bernie Ridgeway

Date of last notice

19 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by Wear Services Pty Ltd, a

(including registered holder)

Company of which Mr Ridgeway is a Director

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

and Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF (Ridgeway

interest.

Superannuation Fund) of which Mr Ridgeway

is a member.

Date of change

25 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,748,777 ordinary shares held as follows:

1,479,601 held by Bernie Ridgeway;

1,015,166 by Wear Services Pty Ltd; and

1,254,010 by Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF

(Ridgeway Superannuation Fund)

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

1,722,130 by Bernie Ridgeway

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

5,470,907 ordinary shares held as follows:

3,201,731 held by Bernie Ridgeway;

1,015,166 by Wear Services Pty Ltd; and

1,254,010 by Keeble Nominees Pty Ltd ATF

(Ridgeway Superannuation Fund)

Nature of change

2,268,946 Performance Rights were issued to

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Mr Ridgeway for nil consideration after

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

approval at the FY16 AGM. These performance

buy-back

rights were subject to performance hurdles

being met and following the successful

satisfaction of the majority of the performance

hurdles over the 3-year measurement period,

1,722,130 shares were issued to Mr Ridgeway.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:57:04 UTC
