IMDEX LIMITED IMD AU000000IMD5

IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/07
1.37 AUD   +3.79%
08/10IMDEX : Court Application Update
PU
08/09IMDEX : Trading Halt
PU
08/09IMDEX : Delayed Appendix 2A and Cleansing Notice
PU
Imdex : Court Application Update

08/10/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

11 August 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Dear Sir/Madam

Court Application Update

Further to the announcement of 10 August 2020, Imdex Limited (IMDEX or the Company), confirms that an application has been made to the Supreme Court of Western Australia and it has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at, not before 10.30am (WST).

As noted in the announcement on 10 August 2020, the application seeks orders in relation to the Company's inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 22 July 2020.

Orders sought are to extend the time within which the cleansing notice may be given and to deem that the cleansing notice lodged with the ASX on 10 August 2020 is and has been effective as at 22 July 2020 and that any sales of shares in the intervening period were not invalid.

The Company is presently in a trading halt and, prior to market on 12 August 2020, the Company intends to seek voluntary suspension of its securities pending the outcome of the Court application.

The Company will continue to update the market with respect to this matter as required.

Shareholders may contact the Company's Company Secretary on +61 8 9445 4000 or paul.evans@imdexlimited.comand the Company's lawyers on the Court application and their contact details are:

HopgoodGanim Lawyers

Telephone:

9211 8111

Level 27 Allendale Square

Facsimile:

9211 9100

77 St Georges Terrace

Email:

r.ferguson@hopgoodganim.com.au

PERTH WA 6000

Yours faithfully

Imdex Limited

Paul Evans

Company Secretary

This announcement has been approved for lodgement by the Company Secretary.

ABOUT IMDEX

IMDEX is a leading Mining-Tech company, which enables successful and cost-effective operations from exploration to production. The Company develops cloud-connected sensors and drilling optimisation products to improve the process of identifying and extracting mineral resources for drilling contractors and resource companies globally. www.imdexlimited.com

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:08:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 236 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2020 24,6 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net cash 2020 31,3 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 538 M 385 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 85,4%
