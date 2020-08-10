Imdex : Court Application Update

11 August 2020

Court Application Update

Further to the announcement of 10 August 2020, Imdex Limited (IMDEX or the Company), confirms that an application has been made to the Supreme Court of Western Australia and it has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at, not before 10.30am (WST).

As noted in the announcement on 10 August 2020, the application seeks orders in relation to the Company's inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 22 July 2020.

Orders sought are to extend the time within which the cleansing notice may be given and to deem that the cleansing notice lodged with the ASX on 10 August 2020 is and has been effective as at 22 July 2020 and that any sales of shares in the intervening period were not invalid.

The Company is presently in a trading halt and, prior to market on 12 August 2020, the Company intends to seek voluntary suspension of its securities pending the outcome of the Court application.

The Company will continue to update the market with respect to this matter as required.

Shareholders may contact the Company's Company Secretary on +61 8 9445 4000 or paul.evans@imdexlimited.comand the Company's lawyers on the Court application and their contact details are:

HopgoodGanim Lawyers Telephone: 9211 8111 Level 27 Allendale Square Facsimile: 9211 9100 77 St Georges Terrace Email: r.ferguson@hopgoodganim.com.au PERTH WA 6000

This announcement has been approved for lodgement by the Company Secretary.