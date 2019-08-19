Imdex : FY19 Results Webcast Script

Please find attached the script from today's FY19 Results Conference Call and Slide Show.

IMDEX FY19 RESULTS PRESENTATION WEBCAST SCRIPT

BERNIE RIDGEWAY

Welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us today - it is a pleasure to present our full year results for the 2019 financial year.

Before doing so, I would like to thank our team at IMDEX for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Joining me on the call today are:

Paul Evans, our CFO and Company Secretary; and

Paul House, our Chief Operating Officer.

The presentation will take approximately 15-20 minutes, and then we will turn the call over to the operator to moderate a question and answer session.

I will begin with a brief overview of our company and technologies, however like our previous presentations, we have included some additional information in the appendices.

Starting now on slide 2. Who is IMDEX and what do we do?

We are a leading global Mining-Tech company - and our integrated solutions enable cost-effective operations across the whole mining value chain, from exploration to production.

On Slide 3 we have included several achievements we are proud of and would like to call out:

We have been outpacing industry growth, where revenue and EBITDA compound annual growth rates over the last 3 years have been 19% and 37% respectively. This reflects the investment we have made in technology and value-added services to our client base;

Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, and we have a strong net cash position;

We are on approximately 70% of drilling rigs globally, which provides excellent leverage to up- sell and provide a wider range of integrated solutions to our clients; and

