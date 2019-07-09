Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Imdex Limited    IMD   AU000000IMD5

IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/09
1.19 AUD   -0.83%
09:58pIMDEX : FY19 Teleconference Details
PU
06/27IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
05/16IMDEX : Naval group reveals its initial shortlist of start we up selected companies at imdex 2019 in singapore
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imdex : FY19 Teleconference Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

10 July 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2001

Dear Sir / Madam,

IMDEX LIMITED (IMD) 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION - DETAILS FOR LIVE TELECONFERENCE AND WEBCAST

On Monday 19 August 2019, Mining-Tech company IMDEX Limited ("IMDEX" or the "Company") will present its full year results for the 2019 financial year (FY19). The results will be presented via a live teleconference and webcast at 10:00am AWST (12 noon AEST).

IMDEX's Managing Director, Bernie Ridgeway, will provide an overview of the Company's FY19 performance and key operational news - he will be joined by Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Paul Evans and Chief Operating Officer, Paul House. Mr Ridgeway, Mr Evans and Mr House will be available to answer any questions following the presentation.

A link for teleconference registration and dial-in access details is set out below. Participants are advised to pre-register for the teleconference and dial in 5 - 10 minutes before the presentation commences.

Date: 19 August 2019

Start Time: 10:00AM (AWST) 12:00PM (AEST)

Teleconference Registration and Dial-In Details:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/imdex-10001036-invite.html

The FY19 webcast will also be available on IMDEX's website or at the following link:

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d199ea912d7e6343766cab1

IMDEX's results will be lodged with the ASX on Monday 19 August 2019 and will be available on the Company's website from approximately 8:00am AWST.

Yours faithfully

Imdex Limited

Paul Evans

Company Secretary

CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited July 2019

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 01:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMDEX LIMITED
09:58pIMDEX : FY19 Teleconference Details
PU
06/27IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
05/16IMDEX : Naval group reveals its initial shortlist of start we up selected compan..
AQ
05/14IMDEX 2019 : DSIT Unveils Multi-Layered Sonar-Based Solution
AQ
05/14IMDEX : Naval group attends imdex 2019
AQ
05/06SAAB : at IMDEX Asia 2019
AQ
05/06IMDEX : Terma - imdex asia 2019
AQ
04/30IMDEX : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation
PU
04/18IMDEX : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/13IMDEX : IMDEXs ioGAS to feature in Micromine 2020 3D modelling and mine design s..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 252 M
EBIT 2019 39,9 M
Net income 2019 28,2 M
Finance 2019 21,6 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 451 M
Chart IMDEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imdex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMDEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,51  AUD
Last Close Price 1,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard William Ridgeway Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthony E. Wooles Non-Executive Chairman
Paul House Chief Operating Officer
Paul Anthony Evans Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew Regan Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMDEX LIMITED12.15%327
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.45%2 026
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD15.65%1 232
AUSDRILL LIMITED54.20%886
FAMUR SA-4.07%780
BAUER AG88.73%444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About