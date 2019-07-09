Imdex : FY19 Teleconference Details

10 July 2019

IMDEX LIMITED (IMD) 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION - DETAILS FOR LIVE TELECONFERENCE AND WEBCAST

On Monday 19 August 2019, Mining-Tech company IMDEX Limited ("IMDEX" or the "Company") will present its full year results for the 2019 financial year (FY19). The results will be presented via a live teleconference and webcast at 10:00am AWST (12 noon AEST).

IMDEX's Managing Director, Bernie Ridgeway, will provide an overview of the Company's FY19 performance and key operational news - he will be joined by Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Paul Evans and Chief Operating Officer, Paul House. Mr Ridgeway, Mr Evans and Mr House will be available to answer any questions following the presentation.

A link for teleconference registration and dial-in access details is set out below. Participants are advised to pre-register for the teleconference and dial in 5 - 10 minutes before the presentation commences.

Date: 19 August 2019

Start Time: 10:00AM (AWST) 12:00PM (AEST)

Teleconference Registration and Dial-In Details:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/imdex-10001036-invite.html

The FY19 webcast will also be available on IMDEX's website or at the following link:

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d199ea912d7e6343766cab1

IMDEX's results will be lodged with the ASX on Monday 19 August 2019 and will be available on the Company's website from approximately 8:00am AWST.

