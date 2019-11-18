Imdex : UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation 0 11/18/2019 | 04:05am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 19 November 2019 Company Announcements Office ASX Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2001 Dear Sir/Madam UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Please find attached the UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation to be presented later today. Yours faithfully Imdex Limited Paul Evans Company Secretary CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited November 2019 IMDEX presentation UBS Australasia Conference 2019 NOVEMBER 2019 CONFIDENTIAL - PROPERTY OF © IMDEX LIMITED PAUL HOUSE - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER PAUL EVANS - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY IMDEX at a Glance A leading global Mining-Tech company Outperforming market growth Exciting pipeline of new technologies Compelling opportunities for sustainable revenue and earnings growth REVENUE CAGR 19% EBITDA CAGR 37% FY17 - FY19 STRONG MARKET PRESENCE ON 70% OF MINERAL DRILLING PROJECTS GLOBALLY SALES IN 102 COUNTRIES FY19 EBITDA MARGIN 21% STRONG COMPETITIVE POSITION MARKET CAP $543.3m AS AT 30 SEPT 2019 INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS 65% STRONG NET CASH POSITION $23.2m AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 1Q20 RECORD REVENUE 2 What Our Technologies Do Enable successful cost-effective operations We develop cloud-connected sensors and drilling optimisation products to improve the process of identifying and extracting mineral resources globally. Drilling faster & smarter • Drilling productivity and rig alignment technologies Automated and remote drilling fluid testing technologies

Data collection and paperless reporting software 1.33 ......... Accurate subsurface data Downhole survey sensors

Core orientation and gamma logging technologies

In-field sampling and analysis technologies Receiving real-time Information Secure cloud-based services

cloud-based services Real-time subsurface visualization

subsurface visualization Interpretive software - geological data 3 IMDEX Technologies Applicable across the whole mining value chain 1. Drilling 33 Accurate faster & smarter subsurface data ......... Receiving real-time information EXPLORATION DISCOVERY DEFINITION PLANNING FRAGMENTATION EXTRACTION "It's about drilling faster and smarter and knowing your rocks in real-time." DR MICHELLE CAREY GENERAL MANAGER IMDEX PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT 4 GRAPHIC SOURCE: CRC ORE MINING & PRODUCTION IMDEX Integrated Solutions Strong competitive position ASSAY GEOCHEMISTRY GEOPHYSICS SURVEY 01 36 DATA 07 SATELLITE IMAGERY SPATIAL DATA COMPREHENSIVE RANGE OF END-TO-END CONNECTED SOLUTIONS STRONG IP PROTECTION HIGH BARRIERS TO ENTRY STRUCTURAL + DRILLING GEOLOGY OPTIMISATION BLAST HOLE SENSOR DATA 5 Record Quarterly Revenue Improving quality of rental offering Revenue 1Q20 up on 1Q19 Maintained gross margins Steady growth globally

Increasing recurring rental revenue

New technologies provide additional value to clients and generate higher rental rates

Increasing revenue from mining and production phase FY19 REVENUE AMERICAS 20% 24% EXPLORATION & SALES DEVELOPMENT ASIA PACIFIC 45% 79% 47% RENTAL 53% MINING EUROPE & AFRICA 31% 80% 6 Compelling Opportunities 7 Strategy Compelling opportunities for sustainable growth Growing our core business by enhancing technical leadership, technical integration and increasing share of client spend

Further extension into larger adjacent mining market to build non-cyclical revenue NEW PRODUCTS / TECHNOLOGIES EXISTING DRILLING PRODUCTIVITY IMDEX MINING TECHNOLOGIES TECHNOLOGIES (INC COREVIBE™, (INC BLAST DOG™) XTRACTA™ & MAGHAMMER™) ONGOING R&D CORE BUSINESS MARKET EXTENSION (INC SOFTWARE,CORE BUSINESS IMDEXHUB-IQ™ & AMC MUD CALC™) EXPLORATION MINING & DEVELOPMENT MARKETS 8 Ongoing R&D Core Business Connecting and enhancing our traditional technologies TECHNOLOGIES NEW PRODUCTS / EXISTING DRILLING IMDEX PRODUCTIVITY MINING TECHNOLOGIES TECHNOLOGIES ONGOING R&D MARKET EXTENSION CORE CORE BUSINESS BUSINESS EXPLORATION MINING DEVELOPMENT MARKETS "If I can get instantaneous information as I'm drilling the ground to understand what to put into our mine plans and into how we work with our trucks, diggers and logistics plans, that is the real unlock for us as a business. What we see as the macro opportunity is the ability to actually link decisions across the value chain." RAG UDD BHP'S GLOBAL HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION 49% OF TOP 100 CLIENTS ARE CONNECTED TO IMDEXHUB-IQ™ CONNECTED CLIENTS GENERATE 60% MORE REVENUE FOR IMDEX THAN NON-CONNECTED CLIENTS 9 Drilling Productivity Technologies Product Extension TECHNOLOGIES NEW PRODUCTS / EXISTING DRILLING IMDEX PRODUCTIVITY MINING TECHNOLOGIES TECHNOLOGIES ONGOING R&D MARKET ONGOING R&D CORE EXTENSION COREBUSINESS CORE BUSINESS BUSINESS EXPLORATION MINING DEVELOPMENT MARKETS COREVIBE™ XTRACTA™ MAGHAMMER™ Client Benefits Progress Update • High frequency energy pulse • Units on rent 1Q20 assisted drilling for wireline coring • Trial pipeline in Australia • >30% increase in productivity and North America full • Up to 90% increase in • Pilot production on track penetration rates • Allows drillers to change the bit when • Commencing client core is retrieved - no need to pull rods trials 2Q20 • The hole is always cased, maintaining • Pilot production on track hole integrity • Significant productivity and safety benefits • Combines rotary diamond drilling • Development at IMDEX with fluid driven percussive drilling test site in NZ • Achieves high penetration rates • Commercial trials 3Q20 compared to conventional coring • Significant safety, cost and environmental benefits 10 Drilling Productivity Technologies Product extension investment rationale Attractive addressable coring rig market: COREVIBE™ ~1800* XTRACTA™ ~3000* *Based on current coring rig utilisation rates Complements IMDEX's integrated solutions Will not cannibalise existing product offering MAGHAMMER™ Strong industry Unique initially targeting demand technologies high speed pre-collar for greater with strong IP drilling through deep productivity - from protection cover to the coring drilling contractors zone, ~1000 RC rigs and resource globally companies New Drilling Ability to leverage Manufacturing Productivity existing cost base, and distribution technologies suit client network fits well within IMDEX rental and infrastructure capabilities model globally 11 Mining Technologies Market Extension - Blast DOG™ TECHNOLOGIES NEW PRODUCTS / EXISTING DRILLING IMDEX PRODUCTIVITY MINING TECHNOLOGIES TECHNOLOGIES ONGOING R&D MARKET ONGOING R&D CORE EXTENSION COREBUSINESS CORE BUSINESS BUSINESS Co-development project with Orica - the world's largest provider of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems. Together we are optimising blasting outcomes based on high-resolution 3D material models and material tracking in the pit. EXPLORATION MINING DEVELOPMENT MARKETS BLASTDOG™ Client Benefits Maximises revenue by increasing mine to mill efficiency

Predictable fragmentation of blasted ground

Greater throughput at the processing plant

Less dilution

Controlled vibration, dust, fumes and heave

Enhances safety Progress Update Conducting trials with global resource companies in Australia and the US

Trials include precious and base metals and bulk commodities

Revenue generation 4Q20 12 Mining Technologies - Blast DOG™ Optimised blasting and material tracking Drilling Domaining Optimised Post-Blast Productivity & Analytics Blasting Metrics Processing Metrics SOFT IMDEX BHS IMDEX Blast DOG HARD MEDIUM HARD Holes are logged Analytics are using IMDEX multi-sensor, applied to identify which measures material boundaries - physical properties i.e. how hard or soft the ground is PREDICTABLE FRAGMENTATION OF BLASTED GROUND CONTROLLED VIBRATION, DUST, FUMES AND HEAVE INCREASED PROCESSING INTENSITY (GREATER THROUGHPUT AT THE PROCESSING PLANT) ENHANCED PRODUCTIVITY FOR RESOURCE COMPANIES Information from these analytics The blasting process is forms the input for blast design. optimised - i.e. varying Data is transferred via energy in blast holes depending IMDEXHUB-IQ™ on ground type 13 Mining Technologies Market extension investment rationale Substantial Strong demand Leverages Potential addressable for productivity existing to provide market, increases technology and substantial ~700 operating engineering additional mines expertise sustainable rental revenue Ability to Strong support leverage from industry existing partners - infrastructure Orica, Anglo globally American and Teck Resources 14 Orebody Intelligence IMDEX provides high-resolution geoscientific data "We're excited to be working in collaboration with IMDEX, our customers Anglo, Teck and the broader industry on this project, bringing together world- leading experience and expertise to revolutionise drill and blast operations across the global mining industry." ANGUS MELBOURNE ORICA'S CHIEF COMMERCIAL AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER Source: Orica 2019 Investor Day Presentation 15 Outlook & Summary 16 Positive Growth Outlook A strong start to FY20 Record 1Q20 revenue increasing activity reflected in IMDEX's growing rental fleet Major and intermediate resource companies - increasing expenditure to replace reserves New discoveries under cover and at depth - more drilling and longer development times Resource companies - embracing innovation and new technologies to lower cost, increase safety and achieve greater productivity Stronger gold price and uplift in capital raisings globally Four new IMDEX technologies additional revenue in FY20, recurring commercial revenue from FY21 17 Summary Positioned to deliver attractive returns Strong financial platform - improving recurring revenue and cash flow from operations, ability to increase shareholder returns Outperforming market growth - market leading patent protected technologies that act as a barrier to entry Expanding market share and margins, driven by an unrivalled range of technologies and the benefits of being the first mover to cloud-enabled instruments Compelling opportunities for sustainable revenue and earnings growth - core business and market extension Established global company - ability to leverage extensive client network and achieve economies of scale Strong leadership team - successful track record of developing and commercialising technologies in all market conditions 18 Thank you THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN PREPARED BY IMDEX LIMITED ("THE COMPANY"). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: KYM CLEMENTS IRO & CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS KYM.CLEMENTS@IMDEXLIMITED.COM 20 Appendices 21 Company Snapshot As at 30 September 2019 CORPORATE INFORMATION ASX listed IMD Share price $ 1.40 Issued shares m 388.1 Market cap $m 543.3 SHARE PRICE - 12 MONTH TREND SHARE REGISTER ANALYSIS OF TOP 50 SHAREHOLDERS Institutions 64.75% Employees, directors & company related parties 3.11% Private shareholders 6.09% Brokers & banks 14.63% LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS SHARES (m) % Morgan Stanley Australia 37.54 9.67 Yarra Capital Management 34.75 8.96 Fidelity Investments 29.25 7.54 L1 Capital 22.05 5.68 22 IMDEX Board Committed to driving growth strategy Mr Bernie Ridgeway Ms Sally-AnneLayman Mr Anthony Wooles Mr Ivan Gustavino Mr Kevin Dundo Managing Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director 23 Executive Leadership Team Successful track record Bernie Ridgeway Paul Evans Paul House Mathew Regan Michelle Carey Managing Director CFO & Company Chief Operating Chief Information and Global Manager - IMDEX Secretary Officer Transformation Officer Product Development Dave Lawie Tim Price Sarah Standish Kingsley Weber Derek Loughlin Chief Geoscientist / Chief General Manager - IMDEX IMDEX General Human Resources Global Business Technologist - Mining Solutions Product Research Counsel Director Development Director 24 ESG Achievements & Areas of Focus SAFETY Improving safety performance

Enhancing visible safety leadership

Improving systems and compliance

Implementing technology solutions - iAuditor

Enhancing employee training and education SOCIAL Implemented Supplier Code of Conduct to align with IMDEX's transparent, safe and ethical procurement practices

Enhanced anti-bribery & anti-corruption framework ENVIRONMENTAL Increasing number of solids removal units on rent - smaller site footprint and significant water reduction

Market a range of bio-degradable drilling fluids GOVERNANCE Developed Conflict of Interest Policy and process for disclosing and managing conflicts

Annual employee ethics training and certification

Annual employee anti-bribery and anti-corruption training

anti-bribery and anti-corruption training Implementing revised risk, compliance and legal framework 25 Key Metrics A strong financial platform FY19 FY18 VAR $m $m $m Revenue 243.7 218.5 25.2 EBITDA 52.3 42.4 9.9 EBITDA margin % 21% 19% 2% NPAT 27.6 21.1 6.5 EPS (cents) 7.4 5.7 1.7 Operating cash flow 35.2 15.9 19.3 Net assets 220.0 186.1 33.9 Net cash (as at 30 June) 23.2 7.9 15.3 Fully-franked interim dividend (cents) 0.8 - 0.8 Fully-franked final dividend (cents) 1.4 - 1.4 Full-time employees (no. at 30 June) 511 529 (18) FY19 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (V FY18) 12% 23% 31% REVENUE EBITDA NPAT OPERATING CASH FLOW 121% NET CASH POSITION $23.2M 26 Established Global Business In all the key mining regions of the world Smithers - Canada East Sussex - UK Rastede - Germany Vancouver - Canada Timmins -Canada Amsterdam- Netherlands Salt Lake City - USA San Luis Obispo - USA Phoenix - USA Dubai - UAE Torreón - Mexico Coahuila - Mexico Manila - Phillipines Accra - Ghana Quito - Ecuador Parauapebas - Brazil Jakarta - Indonesia Lima - Peru Belo Horizonte - Brazil IMDEX Facilities Townsville - QLD Itajai - Brazil Kalgoorlie - WA Brisbane - QLD not including Johannesburg Mendoza - Argentina PERTH - WA distributors South Africa Santiago - Chile Adelaide - SA Melbourne Auckland- Exploration & - VIC New Zealand Mining Projects STRONG MARKET PRESENCE ON 70% OF MINERAL DRILLING PROJECTS GLOBALLY SALES IN 102 COUNTRIES 27 Clients & Industry Partners Long-standing collaborative relationships OUR CLIENTS Drilling contractors and resource companies globally INDUSTRY PARTNERS / DIRECTLY SUPPORTING LONG-STANDING THOUGHT LEADERSHIP MAJOR MINING COMPANIES DRILLING CLIENTS AUSTRALIAN SHAFT DRILLING 28 IMDEXHUB-IQ™ Enabling instantaneous information 01 36 07 Sophisticated driller operable geo-sensors TRADITIONAL PROCESS E-MAIL DBA / DBMS Survey data On-site computer Transfered Input to to DBA database Built-in validation at the time of data collection

validation at the time of data collection Secure chain of custody for your data

Real-time access to data anywhere, anytime

access to data anywhere, anytime Data agnostic SQL Stored and managed 1.33 29 New Discoveries Deeper and under ground cover INDUSTRY IS PROGRESSIVELY LOOKING UNDER DEEPER COVER OVER TIME 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2020 0 500 Note: Size of the bubble refers to Moderate, Major and 1000 Giant discoveries Excludes satellite 1500 deposits within existing camps. Analysis excludes Nickel laterites and 2000 under-sea deposits Base Metals Source: MinEx Consulting Gold © March 2017 2500 Gold - South Africa 3000 N = 2926 DEPTH (METRES) 30 Deeper Drilling Denver Gold Forum - September 2019 1. Looking Deeper in outcrop areas 2. Exporing under cover "One of our aspirations is to grow our asset base, ideally "through the drill bit" by focussing on brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities globally." NEWCREST 2019 ANNUAL REPORT Newcrest's unique mining capabilities opens up all search spaces NEWCREST BRIEFING PACK SANDEEP BISWAS, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO 31 COREVIBE™ Significant productivity gains for clients HIGH FREQUENCY PULSE ASSISTED DRILLING FOR WIRELINE CORING OPERATIONS TRADITIONAL DRILLING 67 SHIFTS 500m 1000m 1500m 2000m COREVIBE™ 47 SHIFTS UP TO 33% PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT Minimises hole deviation with high penetration rates Reduces tripping of inner tube for blockages Improves penetration rates Extends bit life 32 XTRACTA™ Significant benefits for clients ALLOWS DRILLERS TO INSPECT OR CHANGE THE BIT EACH TIME THE CORE IS RETRIEVED No need to pull the rods to change bits - the hole is always cased, maintaining hole integrity Increase Reduce Risk Reduce Hole Drill Productivity of Injury Deterioration Aggressively 33 MAGHAMMER™ Significant productivity & safety benefits for clients FLUID DRIVEN PERCUSSIVE DRILLING ON A DIAMOND DRILL RIG TRADITIONAL RC DRILLING MAGHAMMER™ ON DIAMOND DRILL RIG AIR POWERED WATER POWERED Significantly safer and zero dust generated Entire drill hole can be completed with one rig where RC & Diamond Drilling required Drilling fluid can be recycled with AMC SRU™ 250m Reduces costs for rig (mobilisation and demobilisation) and fuel 500m Penetration rates are not affected by water intrusion 750m Allows rapid drill case setting 1000m Operates with any normal drilling fluid Only limited in depth by 34 1250m pull back capacity of drill rig Drill & Blast Industry Challenges Fragmentation UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS ABOVEGROUND OPERATIONS 35 Drill & Blast Industry Challenges Structure 36 Drill & Blast Industry Challenges Fume 37 Drill & Blast Industry Challenges Manual, inefficient processes 38 Attachments Original document

