IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
1.49 AUD   -1.65%
04:05aIMDEX : UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation
PU
10/31IMDEX : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
10/17IMDEX : Results of Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Imdex : UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation

0
11/18/2019 | 04:05am EST

19 November 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Dear Sir/Madam

UBS Australasia Conference 2019

Please find attached the UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation to be presented later today.

Yours faithfully

Imdex Limited

Paul Evans

Company Secretary

CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited November 2019

IMDEX presentation UBS Australasia Conference 2019

NOVEMBER 2019

CONFIDENTIAL - PROPERTY OF

© IMDEX LIMITED

PAUL HOUSE - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

PAUL EVANS - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY

IMDEX at a Glance

A leading global Mining-Tech company

Outperforming market growth

Exciting pipeline of new technologies

Compelling opportunities for sustainable revenue and earnings growth

REVENUE CAGR

19%

EBITDA CAGR

37%

FY17 - FY19

STRONG MARKET PRESENCE ON

70%

OF MINERAL DRILLING PROJECTS GLOBALLY

SALES IN 102

COUNTRIES

FY19 EBITDA MARGIN

21%

STRONG COMPETITIVE POSITION

MARKET CAP

$543.3m

AS AT 30 SEPT 2019

INSTITUTIONAL

INVESTORS

65%

STRONG NET CASH POSITION

$23.2m

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

1Q20 RECORD REVENUE

2

What Our Technologies Do

Enable successful cost-effective operations

We develop cloud-connected sensors and drilling optimisation products to improve the process of identifying and extracting mineral resources globally.

Drilling faster & smarter

• Drilling productivity and rig alignment technologies

  • Automated and remote drilling fluid testing technologies
  • Data collection and paperless reporting software

1.33

.........

Accurate subsurface data

  • Downhole survey sensors
  • Core orientation and gamma logging technologies
  • In-fieldsampling and analysis technologies

Receiving real-time Information

  • Secure cloud-based services
  • Real-timesubsurface visualization
  • Interpretive software - geological data

3

IMDEX Technologies

Applicable across the whole mining value chain

1.

Drilling

33

Accurate

faster & smarter

subsurface data

.........

Receiving real-time information

EXPLORATION

DISCOVERY

DEFINITION

PLANNING

FRAGMENTATION

EXTRACTION

"It's about drilling faster and smarter and knowing your rocks in real-time."

DR MICHELLE CAREY

GENERAL MANAGER

IMDEX PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT

4

GRAPHIC SOURCE: CRC ORE

MINING & PRODUCTION

IMDEX Integrated Solutions

Strong competitive position

ASSAY

GEOCHEMISTRY

GEOPHYSICS

SURVEY

01

36

DATA

07

SATELLITE

IMAGERY

SPATIAL

DATA

COMPREHENSIVE RANGE OF END-TO-END CONNECTED SOLUTIONS

STRONG IP

PROTECTION

HIGH BARRIERS TO ENTRY

STRUCTURAL

+

DRILLING

GEOLOGY

OPTIMISATION

BLAST HOLE

SENSOR DATA

5

Record Quarterly Revenue Improving quality of rental offering

Revenue

1Q20 up on 1Q19

Maintained gross margins

  • Steady growth globally
  • Increasing recurring rental revenue
  • New technologies provide additional value to clients and generate higher rental rates
  • Increasing revenue from mining and production phase

FY19 REVENUE

AMERICAS

20%

24%

EXPLORATION &

SALES

DEVELOPMENT

ASIA PACIFIC

45%

79%

47%

RENTAL

53%

MINING

EUROPE & AFRICA

31%

80%

6

Compelling Opportunities

7

Strategy

Compelling opportunities for sustainable growth

  • Growing our core business by enhancing technical leadership, technical integration and increasing share of client spend
  • Further extension into larger adjacent mining market to build non-cyclical revenue

NEW

PRODUCTS / TECHNOLOGIES

EXISTING

DRILLING

PRODUCTIVITY

IMDEX MINING

TECHNOLOGIES

TECHNOLOGIES

(INC COREVIBE™,

(INC BLAST DOG™)

XTRACTA™ &

MAGHAMMER™)

ONGOING R&D

CORE BUSINESS

MARKET EXTENSION

(INC SOFTWARE,CORE BUSINESS IMDEXHUB-IQ™ &

AMC MUD CALC™)

EXPLORATION

MINING

& DEVELOPMENT

MARKETS

8

Ongoing R&D Core Business

Connecting and enhancing our traditional technologies

TECHNOLOGIES

NEW

PRODUCTS /

EXISTING

DRILLING

IMDEX

PRODUCTIVITY

MINING

TECHNOLOGIES

TECHNOLOGIES

ONGOING R&D

MARKET

EXTENSION

CORE

CORE

BUSINESS

BUSINESS

EXPLORATION MINING

  • DEVELOPMENT MARKETS

"If I can get instantaneous information as I'm drilling the ground to understand what to put into our mine plans and into how we work with our trucks, diggers and logistics plans, that is the real unlock for us as a business.

What we see as the macro opportunity is the ability to actually link decisions across the value chain."

RAG UDD

BHP'S GLOBAL HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION

49%

OF TOP 100 CLIENTS ARE CONNECTED TO IMDEXHUB-IQ™

CONNECTED CLIENTS GENERATE

60%

MORE REVENUE FOR IMDEX THAN NON-CONNECTED CLIENTS

9

Drilling Productivity Technologies

Product Extension

TECHNOLOGIES

NEW

PRODUCTS /

EXISTING

DRILLING

IMDEX

PRODUCTIVITY

MINING

TECHNOLOGIES

TECHNOLOGIES

ONGOING R&D

MARKET

ONGOING R&D

CORE

EXTENSION

COREBUSINESS

CORE

BUSINESS

BUSINESS

EXPLORATION MINING

  • DEVELOPMENT MARKETS

COREVIBE

XTRACTA

MAGHAMMER

Client Benefits

Progress Update

• High frequency energy pulse

• Units on rent 1Q20

assisted drilling for wireline coring

• Trial pipeline in Australia

• >30% increase in productivity

and North America full

• Up to 90% increase in

• Pilot production on track

penetration rates

• Allows drillers to change the bit when

Commencing client

core is retrieved - no need to pull rods

trials 2Q20

• The hole is always cased, maintaining

• Pilot production on track

hole integrity

• Significant productivity and

safety benefits

• Combines rotary diamond drilling

Development at IMDEX

with fluid driven percussive drilling

test site in NZ

• Achieves high penetration rates

Commercial trials 3Q20

compared to conventional coring

• Significant safety, cost and environmental benefits

10

Drilling Productivity Technologies Product extension investment rationale

Attractive addressable coring rig market: COREVIBE™ ~1800* XTRACTA™ ~3000*

*Based on current coring rig utilisation rates

Complements IMDEX's integrated solutions

Will not cannibalise existing product offering

MAGHAMMER™

Strong industry

Unique

initially targeting

demand

technologies

high speed pre-collar

for greater

with strong IP

drilling through deep

productivity - from

protection

cover to the coring

drilling contractors

zone, ~1000 RC rigs

and resource

globally

companies

New Drilling

Ability to leverage

Manufacturing

Productivity

existing cost base,

and distribution

technologies suit

client network

fits well within

IMDEX rental

and infrastructure

capabilities

model

globally

11

Mining Technologies

Market Extension - Blast DOG™

TECHNOLOGIES

NEW

PRODUCTS /

EXISTING

DRILLING

IMDEX

PRODUCTIVITY

MINING

TECHNOLOGIES

TECHNOLOGIES

ONGOING R&D

MARKET

ONGOING R&D

CORE

EXTENSION

COREBUSINESS

CORE

BUSINESS

BUSINESS

Co-development project with Orica - the world's

largest provider of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems. Together we are optimising blasting outcomes based on high-resolution 3D material models and material tracking in the pit.

EXPLORATION MINING

  • DEVELOPMENT MARKETS

BLASTDOG

Client Benefits

  • Maximises revenue by increasing mine to mill efficiency
  • Predictable fragmentation of blasted ground
  • Greater throughput at the processing plant
  • Less dilution
  • Controlled vibration, dust, fumes and heave
  • Enhances safety

Progress Update

  • Conducting trials with global resource companies in Australia and the US
  • Trials include precious and base metals and bulk commodities
  • Revenue generation 4Q20

12

Mining Technologies - Blast DOG™

Optimised blasting and material tracking

Drilling

Domaining

Optimised

Post-Blast

Productivity &

Analytics

Blasting

Metrics

Processing Metrics

SOFT

IMDEX BHS

IMDEX Blast DOG

HARD

MEDIUM

HARD

Holes are logged

Analytics are

using IMDEX multi-sensor,

applied to identify

which measures

material boundaries -

physical properties

i.e. how hard or soft the

ground is

PREDICTABLE FRAGMENTATION

OF BLASTED GROUND

CONTROLLED VIBRATION, DUST,

FUMES AND HEAVE

INCREASED PROCESSING INTENSITY (GREATER THROUGHPUT AT

THE PROCESSING PLANT)

ENHANCED PRODUCTIVITY

FOR RESOURCE COMPANIES

Information from these analytics

The blasting process is

forms the input for blast design.

optimised - i.e. varying

Data is transferred via

energy in blast holes depending

IMDEXHUB-IQ™

on ground type

13

Mining Technologies

Market extension investment rationale

Substantial

Strong demand

Leverages

Potential

addressable

for productivity

existing

to provide

market,

increases

technology and

substantial

~700 operating

engineering

additional

mines

expertise

sustainable

rental revenue

Ability to

Strong support

leverage

from industry

existing

partners -

infrastructure

Orica, Anglo

globally

American and

Teck Resources

14

Orebody Intelligence

IMDEX provides high-resolution geoscientific data

"We're excited to be working in collaboration with IMDEX, our customers Anglo, Teck and the broader industry on this project, bringing together world- leading experience and expertise to revolutionise drill and blast operations across the global mining industry."

ANGUS MELBOURNE

ORICA'S CHIEF COMMERCIAL

AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Source: Orica 2019 Investor Day Presentation

15

Outlook & Summary

16

Positive Growth Outlook A strong start to FY20

Record 1Q20 revenue

  • increasing activity reflected in IMDEX's growing rental fleet

Major and intermediate resource companies - increasing expenditure to replace reserves

New discoveries under cover and at depth - more drilling and longer development times

Resource companies - embracing innovation and new technologies to lower cost, increase safety and achieve greater productivity

Stronger gold price and uplift in capital raisings globally

Four new IMDEX technologies

  • additional revenue in FY20, recurring commercial revenue from FY21

17

Summary

Positioned to deliver attractive returns

Strong financial platform - improving recurring revenue and cash flow from operations, ability to increase shareholder returns

Outperforming market growth - market leading patent protected technologies that act as a barrier to entry

Expanding market share and margins, driven by an unrivalled range of technologies and the benefits of being the first mover to cloud-enabled instruments

Compelling opportunities for sustainable revenue and earnings growth - core business and market extension

Established global company - ability to leverage extensive client network and achieve economies of scale

Strong leadership team - successful track record of developing and commercialising technologies in all market conditions

18

Thank you

THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN PREPARED BY IMDEX LIMITED ("THE COMPANY"). IT CONTAINS GENERAL BACKGROUND INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES CURRENT AS AT THE DATE OF THE PRESENTATION. IT IS INFORMATION GIVEN IN SUMMARY FORM AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE COMPLETE. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESENTATION IN JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND YOU SHOULD OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT (AND NOTHING IN IT SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS) AN OFFER, INVITATION, SOLICITATION OR RECOMMENDATION WITH RESPECT TO THE SUBSCRIPTION FOR, PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY SECURITY IN ANY JURISDICTION, AND NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT NOR ANYTHING IN IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT. THE PRESENTATION IS NOT INTENDED TO BE RELIED UPON AS ADVICE TO INVESTORS OR POTENTIAL INVESTORS AND DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION OR NEEDS OF ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. THESE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED, WITH OR WITHOUT PROFESSIONAL ADVICE, WHEN DECIDING IF AN INVESTMENT IS APPROPRIATE.THE COMPANY HAS PREPARED THIS PRESENTATION BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO IT, INCLUDING INFORMATION DERIVED FROM PUBLICLY AVAILABLE SOURCES THAT HAVE NOT BEEN INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE FAIRNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, CORRECTNESS OR RELIABILITY OF THE INFORMATION, OPINIONS AND CONCLUSIONS EXPRESSED.ANY STATEMENTS OR ASSUMPTIONS

IN THIS PRESENTATION AS TO FUTURE MATTERS MAY PROVE TO BE INCORRECT AND DIFFERENCES MAY BE MATERIAL. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, NONE OF THE COMPANY, ITS DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS, NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ACCEPTS ANY LIABILITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY LIABILITY ARISING FROM FAULT OR NEGLIGENCE ON THE PART OF ANY OF THEM OR ANY OTHER PERSON, FOR ANY LOSS ARISING FROM THE USE OF THIS PRESENTATION OR ITS CONTENTS OR OTHERWISE ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH IT.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

KYM CLEMENTS

IRO & CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS KYM.CLEMENTS@IMDEXLIMITED.COM

20

Appendices

21

Company Snapshot

As at 30 September 2019

CORPORATE INFORMATION

ASX listed

IMD

Share price

$

1.40

Issued shares

m

388.1

Market cap

$m

543.3

SHARE PRICE - 12 MONTH TREND

SHARE REGISTER

ANALYSIS OF TOP 50 SHAREHOLDERS

Institutions

64.75%

Employees, directors & company related parties

3.11%

Private shareholders

6.09%

Brokers & banks

14.63%

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

SHARES (m)

%

Morgan Stanley Australia

37.54

9.67

Yarra Capital Management

34.75

8.96

Fidelity Investments

29.25

7.54

L1 Capital

22.05

5.68

22

IMDEX Board

Committed to driving growth strategy

Mr Bernie Ridgeway

Ms Sally-AnneLayman

Mr Anthony Wooles

Mr Ivan Gustavino

Mr Kevin Dundo

Managing Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

23

Executive Leadership Team

Successful track record

Bernie Ridgeway

Paul Evans

Paul House

Mathew Regan

Michelle Carey

Managing Director

CFO & Company

Chief Operating

Chief Information and

Global Manager - IMDEX

Secretary

Officer

Transformation Officer

Product Development

Dave Lawie

Tim Price

Sarah Standish

Kingsley Weber

Derek Loughlin

Chief Geoscientist / Chief

General Manager - IMDEX

IMDEX General

Human Resources

Global Business

Technologist - Mining Solutions

Product Research

Counsel

Director

Development Director

24

ESG

Achievements & Areas of Focus

SAFETY

  • Improving safety performance
  • Enhancing visible safety leadership
  • Improving systems and compliance
  • Implementing technology solutions - iAuditor
  • Enhancing employee training and education

SOCIAL

  • Implemented Supplier Code of Conduct to align with IMDEX's transparent, safe and ethical procurement practices
  • Enhanced anti-bribery & anti-corruption framework

ENVIRONMENTAL

  • Increasing number of solids removal units on rent - smaller site footprint and significant water reduction
  • Market a range of bio-degradable drilling fluids

GOVERNANCE

  • Developed Conflict of Interest Policy and process for disclosing and managing conflicts
  • Annual employee ethics training and certification
  • Annual employee anti-bribery and anti-corruption training
  • Implementing revised risk, compliance and legal framework

25

Key Metrics

A strong financial platform

FY19

FY18

VAR

$m

$m

$m

Revenue

243.7

218.5

25.2

EBITDA

52.3

42.4

9.9

EBITDA margin %

21%

19%

2%

NPAT

27.6

21.1

6.5

EPS (cents)

7.4

5.7

1.7

Operating cash flow

35.2

15.9

19.3

Net assets

220.0

186.1

33.9

Net cash (as at 30 June)

23.2

7.9

15.3

Fully-franked interim dividend (cents)

0.8

-

0.8

Fully-franked final dividend (cents)

1.4

-

1.4

Full-time employees (no. at 30 June)

511

529

(18)

FY19 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(V FY18)

12% 23% 31%

REVENUE EBITDA NPAT

OPERATING CASH FLOW

121%

NET CASH POSITION

$23.2M

26

Established Global Business

In all the key mining regions of the world

Smithers - Canada

East Sussex - UK

Rastede - Germany

Vancouver - Canada

Timmins -Canada

Amsterdam- Netherlands

Salt Lake City - USA

San Luis Obispo - USA

Phoenix - USA

Dubai - UAE

Torreón - Mexico

Coahuila - Mexico

Manila - Phillipines

Accra - Ghana

Quito - Ecuador

Parauapebas - Brazil

Jakarta - Indonesia

Lima - Peru

Belo Horizonte - Brazil

IMDEX Facilities

Townsville - QLD

Itajai - Brazil

Kalgoorlie - WA

Brisbane - QLD

not including

Johannesburg

Mendoza - Argentina

PERTH - WA

distributors

South Africa

Santiago - Chile

Adelaide - SA Melbourne

Auckland-

Exploration &

- VIC

New Zealand

Mining Projects

STRONG MARKET PRESENCE ON

70%

OF MINERAL DRILLING PROJECTS GLOBALLY

SALES IN

102

COUNTRIES

27

Clients & Industry Partners

Long-standing collaborative relationships

OUR CLIENTS

Drilling contractors and resource companies globally

INDUSTRY PARTNERS /

DIRECTLY SUPPORTING

LONG-STANDING

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

MAJOR MINING COMPANIES

DRILLING CLIENTS

AUSTRALIAN

SHAFT DRILLING

28

IMDEXHUB-IQ™

Enabling instantaneous information

01 36 07

Sophisticated driller operable geo-sensors

TRADITIONAL PROCESS

E-MAIL

DBA / DBMS

Survey data

On-site computer

Transfered

Input to

to DBA

database

  • Built-invalidation at the time of data collection
  • Secure chain of custody for your data
  • Real-timeaccess to data anywhere, anytime
  • Data agnostic

SQL

Stored and managed

1.33

29

New Discoveries

Deeper and under ground cover

INDUSTRY IS PROGRESSIVELY LOOKING

UNDER DEEPER COVER OVER TIME

1900

1920

1940

1960

1980

2000

2020

0

500

Note: Size of the

bubble refers to

Moderate, Major and

1000

Giant discoveries

Excludes satellite

1500

deposits within

existing camps.

Analysis excludes

Nickel laterites and

2000

under-sea deposits

Base Metals

Source: MinEx Consulting

Gold

© March 2017

2500

Gold - South Africa

3000

N = 2926

DEPTH (METRES)

30

Deeper Drilling

Denver Gold Forum - September 2019

1. Looking Deeper in outcrop areas

2. Exporing under cover

"One of our aspirations is to grow our asset base, ideally "through the drill bit" by focussing on brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities globally."

NEWCREST 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Newcrest's unique mining capabilities opens up all search spaces

NEWCREST BRIEFING PACK

SANDEEP BISWAS, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

31

COREVIBE™

Significant productivity gains for clients

HIGH FREQUENCY PULSE ASSISTED DRILLING FOR WIRELINE CORING OPERATIONS

TRADITIONAL DRILLING

67 SHIFTS

500m

1000m

1500m

2000m

COREVIBE™

47 SHIFTS

UP TO 33%

PRODUCTIVITY

IMPROVEMENT

Minimises hole deviation with high penetration rates

Reduces tripping of inner tube for blockages

Improves penetration rates

Extends bit life

32

XTRACTA™

Significant benefits for clients

ALLOWS DRILLERS TO INSPECT OR CHANGE THE BIT EACH TIME THE CORE IS RETRIEVED

No need to pull the rods to change bits

- the hole is always cased, maintaining hole integrity

Increase

Reduce Risk

Reduce Hole

Drill

Productivity

of Injury

Deterioration

Aggressively

33

MAGHAMMER™

Significant productivity & safety benefits for clients

FLUID DRIVEN

PERCUSSIVE

DRILLING ON A DIAMOND DRILL RIG

TRADITIONAL RC DRILLING

MAGHAMMER™ ON DIAMOND DRILL RIG

AIR POWERED

WATER POWERED

Significantly safer and zero dust generated

Entire drill hole can be

completed with one rig where

RC & Diamond Drilling required

Drilling fluid can be

recycled with AMC SRU™

250m

Reduces costs for rig (mobilisation

and demobilisation) and fuel

500m

Penetration rates are not

affected by water intrusion

750m

Allows rapid drill case setting

1000m

Operates with any

normal drilling fluid

Only limited in depth by

34

1250m

pull back capacity of drill rig

Drill & Blast Industry Challenges

Fragmentation

UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS

ABOVEGROUND OPERATIONS

35

Drill & Blast Industry Challenges

Structure

36

Drill & Blast Industry Challenges

Fume

37

Drill & Blast Industry Challenges Manual, inefficient processes

38

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 09:04:09 UTC
