Imdex : UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation

PAUL EVANS - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY
IMDEX at a Glance
A leading global Mining-Tech company
Outperforming market growth
Exciting pipeline of new technologies
Compelling opportunities for sustainable revenue and earnings growth
REVENUE CAGR
19%
EBITDA CAGR
37%
FY17 - FY19
STRONG MARKET PRESENCE ON
70%
OF MINERAL DRILLING PROJECTS GLOBALLY
SALES IN 102
COUNTRIES
FY19 EBITDA MARGIN
21%
STRONG COMPETITIVE POSITION
MARKET CAP
$543.3m
AS AT 30 SEPT 2019
INSTITUTIONAL
INVESTORS
65%
STRONG NET CASH POSITION
$23.2m
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
1Q20 RECORD REVENUE
2
What Our Technologies Do
Enable successful cost-effective operations
We develop cloud-connected sensors and drilling optimisation products to improve the process of identifying and extracting mineral resources globally.
Drilling faster & smarter
• Drilling productivity and rig alignment technologies
Automated and remote drilling fluid testing technologies
Data collection and paperless reporting software
1.33
.........
Accurate subsurface data
Downhole survey sensors
Core orientation and gamma logging technologies
In-fieldsampling and analysis technologies
Receiving real-time Information
Secure cloud-based services
Real-timesubsurface visualization
Interpretive software - geological data
3
IMDEX Technologies
Applicable across the whole mining value chain
1.
Drilling
33
Accurate
faster & smarter
subsurface data
.........
Receiving real-time information
EXPLORATION
DISCOVERY
DEFINITION
PLANNING
FRAGMENTATION
EXTRACTION
"It's about drilling faster and smarter and knowing your rocks in real-time."
DR MICHELLE CAREY
GENERAL MANAGER
IMDEX PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT
4
GRAPHIC SOURCE: CRC ORE
MINING & PRODUCTION
IMDEX Integrated Solutions
Strong competitive position
ASSAY
GEOCHEMISTRY
GEOPHYSICS
SURVEY
01
36
DATA
07
SATELLITE
IMAGERY
SPATIAL
DATA
COMPREHENSIVE RANGE OF END-TO-END CONNECTED SOLUTIONS
STRONG IP
PROTECTION
HIGH BARRIERS TO ENTRY
STRUCTURAL
+
DRILLING
GEOLOGY
OPTIMISATION
BLAST HOLE
SENSOR DATA
5
Record Quarterly Revenue Improving quality of rental offering
Revenue
1Q20 up on 1Q19
Maintained gross margins
Steady growth globally
Increasing recurring rental revenue
New technologies provide additional value to clients and generate higher rental rates
Increasing revenue from mining and production phase
FY19 REVENUE
AMERICAS
20%
24%
EXPLORATION &
SALES
DEVELOPMENT
ASIA PACIFIC
45%
79%
47%
RENTAL
53%
MINING
EUROPE & AFRICA
31%
80%
6
Compelling Opportunities
7
Strategy
Compelling opportunities for sustainable growth
Growing our core business by enhancing technical leadership, technical integration and increasing share of client spend
Further extension into larger adjacent mining market to build non-cyclical revenue
NEW
PRODUCTS / TECHNOLOGIES
EXISTING
DRILLING
PRODUCTIVITY
IMDEX MINING
TECHNOLOGIES
TECHNOLOGIES
(INC COREVIBE™,
(INC BLAST DOG™)
XTRACTA™ &
MAGHAMMER™)
ONGOING R&D
CORE BUSINESS
MARKET EXTENSION
(INC SOFTWARE,CORE BUSINESS IMDEXHUB-IQ™ &
AMC MUD CALC™)
EXPLORATION
MINING
& DEVELOPMENT
MARKETS
8
Ongoing R&D Core Business
Connecting and enhancing our traditional technologies
TECHNOLOGIES
NEW
PRODUCTS /
EXISTING
DRILLING
IMDEX
PRODUCTIVITY
MINING
TECHNOLOGIES
TECHNOLOGIES
ONGOING R&D
MARKET
EXTENSION
CORE
CORE
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
EXPLORATION MINING
DEVELOPMENT MARKETS
"If I can get instantaneous information as I'm drilling the ground to understand what to put into our mine plans and into how we work with our trucks, diggers and logistics plans, that is the real unlock for us as a business.
What we see as the macro opportunity is the ability to actually link decisions across the value chain."
RAG UDD
BHP'S GLOBAL HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMATION
49%
OF TOP 100 CLIENTS ARE CONNECTED TO IMDEXHUB-IQ™
CONNECTED CLIENTS GENERATE
60%
MORE REVENUE FOR IMDEX THAN NON-CONNECTED CLIENTS
9
Drilling Productivity Technologies
Product Extension
TECHNOLOGIES
NEW
PRODUCTS /
EXISTING
DRILLING
IMDEX
PRODUCTIVITY
MINING
TECHNOLOGIES
TECHNOLOGIES
ONGOING R&D
MARKET
ONGOING R&D
CORE
EXTENSION
COREBUSINESS
CORE
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
EXPLORATION MINING
DEVELOPMENT MARKETS
COREVIBE™
XTRACTA™
MAGHAMMER™
Client Benefits
Progress Update
• High frequency energy pulse
• Units on rent 1Q20
assisted drilling for wireline coring
• Trial pipeline in Australia
• >30% increase in productivity
and North America full
• Up to 90% increase in
• Pilot production on track
penetration rates
• Allows drillers to change the bit when
•
Commencing client
core is retrieved - no need to pull rods
trials 2Q20
• The hole is always cased, maintaining
• Pilot production on track
hole integrity
• Significant productivity and
safety benefits
• Combines rotary diamond drilling
•
Development at IMDEX
with fluid driven percussive drilling
test site in NZ
• Achieves high penetration rates
•
Commercial trials 3Q20
compared to conventional coring
• Significant safety, cost and environmental benefits
largest provider of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems. Together we are optimising blasting outcomes based on high-resolution 3D material models and material tracking in the pit.
EXPLORATION MINING
DEVELOPMENT MARKETS
BLASTDOG™
Client Benefits
Maximises revenue by increasing mine to mill efficiency
Predictable fragmentation of blasted ground
Greater throughput at the processing plant
Less dilution
Controlled vibration, dust, fumes and heave
Enhances safety
Progress Update
Conducting trials with global resource companies in Australia and the US
Trials include precious and base metals and bulk commodities
Revenue generation 4Q20
12
Mining Technologies - Blast DOG™
Optimised blasting and material tracking
Drilling
Domaining
Optimised
Post-Blast
Productivity &
Analytics
Blasting
Metrics
Processing Metrics
SOFT
IMDEX BHS
IMDEX Blast DOG
HARD
MEDIUM
HARD
Holes are logged
Analytics are
using IMDEX multi-sensor,
applied to identify
which measures
material boundaries -
physical properties
i.e. how hard or soft the
ground is
PREDICTABLE FRAGMENTATION
OF BLASTED GROUND
CONTROLLED VIBRATION, DUST,
FUMES AND HEAVE
INCREASED PROCESSING INTENSITY (GREATER THROUGHPUT AT
THE PROCESSING PLANT)
ENHANCED PRODUCTIVITY
FOR RESOURCE COMPANIES
Information from these analytics
The blasting process is
forms the input for blast design.
optimised - i.e. varying
Data is transferred via
energy in blast holes depending
IMDEXHUB-IQ™
on ground type
13
Mining Technologies
Market extension investment rationale
Substantial
Strong demand
Leverages
Potential
addressable
for productivity
existing
to provide
market,
increases
technology and
substantial
~700 operating
engineering
additional
mines
expertise
sustainable
rental revenue
Ability to
Strong support
leverage
from industry
existing
partners -
infrastructure
Orica, Anglo
globally
American and
Teck Resources
14
Orebody Intelligence
IMDEX provides high-resolution geoscientific data
"We're excited to be working in collaboration with IMDEX, our customers Anglo, Teck and the broader industry on this project, bringing together world- leading experience and expertise to revolutionise drill and blast operations across the global mining industry."
ANGUS MELBOURNE
ORICA'S CHIEF COMMERCIAL
AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER
Source: Orica 2019 Investor Day Presentation
15
Outlook & Summary
16
Positive Growth Outlook A strong start to FY20
Record 1Q20 revenue
increasing activity reflected in IMDEX's growing rental fleet
Major and intermediate resource companies - increasing expenditure to replace reserves
New discoveries under cover and at depth - more drilling and longer development times
Resource companies - embracing innovation and new technologies to lower cost, increase safety and achieve greater productivity
Stronger gold price and uplift in capital raisings globally
Four new IMDEX technologies
additional revenue in FY20, recurring commercial revenue from FY21
17
Summary
Positioned to deliver attractive returns
Strong financial platform - improving recurring revenue and cash flow from operations, ability to increase shareholder returns
Outperforming market growth - market leading patent protected technologies that act as a barrier to entry
Expanding market share and margins, driven by an unrivalled range of technologies and the benefits of being the first mover to cloud-enabled instruments
Compelling opportunities for sustainable revenue and earnings growth - core business and market extension
Established global company - ability to leverage extensive client network and achieve economies of scale
Strong leadership team - successful track record of developing and commercialising technologies in all market conditions
18
Thank you
THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN PREPARED BY IMDEX LIMITED ("THE COMPANY"). IT CONTAINS GENERAL BACKGROUND INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES CURRENT AS AT THE DATE OF THE PRESENTATION. IT IS INFORMATION GIVEN IN SUMMARY FORM AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE COMPLETE. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESENTATION IN JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND YOU SHOULD OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT (AND NOTHING IN IT SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS) AN OFFER, INVITATION, SOLICITATION OR RECOMMENDATION WITH RESPECT TO THE SUBSCRIPTION FOR, PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY SECURITY IN ANY JURISDICTION, AND NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT NOR ANYTHING IN IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT. THE PRESENTATION IS NOT INTENDED TO BE RELIED UPON AS ADVICE TO INVESTORS OR POTENTIAL INVESTORS AND DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION OR NEEDS OF ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. THESE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED, WITH OR WITHOUT PROFESSIONAL ADVICE, WHEN DECIDING IF AN INVESTMENT IS APPROPRIATE.THE COMPANY HAS PREPARED THIS PRESENTATION BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO IT, INCLUDING INFORMATION DERIVED FROM PUBLICLY AVAILABLE SOURCES THAT HAVE NOT BEEN INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE FAIRNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, CORRECTNESS OR RELIABILITY OF THE INFORMATION, OPINIONS AND CONCLUSIONS EXPRESSED.ANY STATEMENTS OR ASSUMPTIONS
IN THIS PRESENTATION AS TO FUTURE MATTERS MAY PROVE TO BE INCORRECT AND DIFFERENCES MAY BE MATERIAL. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, NONE OF THE COMPANY, ITS DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS, NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ACCEPTS ANY LIABILITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY LIABILITY ARISING FROM FAULT OR NEGLIGENCE ON THE PART OF ANY OF THEM OR ANY OTHER PERSON, FOR ANY LOSS ARISING FROM THE USE OF THIS PRESENTATION OR ITS CONTENTS OR OTHERWISE ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH IT.
Imdex Limited published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 09:04:09 UTC