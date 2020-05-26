Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IMedia Brands, Inc.    IMBI

IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.

(IMBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Premiere on ShopHQ in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) launched DKNY on ShopHQ on May 21st and ShopHQ will launch Karl Lagerfeld Paris on May 28th.  

Donna Karan of DKNY is a world-renowned designer of women’s apparel and accessories, and all her collections and brands demonstrate the definition of the modern woman—forward-thinking, confident, succeeding in the world while pulling off the balancing act of life with style. DKNY launched in 1989 and has become a lifestyle brand celebrating New York, featuring sportswear, handbags and accessories.

Karl Lagerfeld is a fashion icon and one of the most celebrated designers of our time. His styles combine a Parisian inspiration with an effortless, rock-chic ease. Karl Lagerfeld Paris is a lifestyle collection of sportswear, outerwear, dresses, footwear and handbags.

“We feel fortunate to offer these iconic designer brands to our customers,” said iMedia Brands CEO Tim Peterman. “When we combine these amazing products with our expertise in interactive video storytelling to the customer in their own home, we believe it creates a truly unique shopping experience.”

Customers can shop the collections on www.shophq.com and watch these events on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media services in North America. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive, J.W. Hulme and iMedia 3PL Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com 
(949) 574-3860

Media:
press@imediabrands.com  
(800) 938-9707

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
04:06pDKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Premiere on ShopHQ in May
GL
05/11IMEDIA BRANDS SETS FIRST QUARTER 202 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
04/30IMEDIA BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04/15IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Ope..
AQ
04/15IMEDIA BRANDS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/15iMedia Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
04/15iMedia Announces $4 Million Equity Financing
GL
03/30IMEDIA BRANDS RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUA : 30 a.m. ET
GL
03/27IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. : annual earnings release
03/11IMEDIA BRANDS SETS FOURTH QUARTER AN : 30 a.m. ET
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 394 M
EBIT 2021 -25,5 M
Net income 2021 -29,3 M
Debt 2021 55,3 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,82x
P/E ratio 2022 -1,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
EV / Sales2022 0,26x
Capitalization 22,3 M
Chart IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
iMedia Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,67 $
Last Close Price 2,48 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy A. Peterman Director & Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Landel C. Hobbs Chairman
Hong MyLinh Senior Vice President-Operations
Lisa A. Letizio Independent Director
Eyal Lalo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.-37.84%22
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY19.70%12 933
NEXT-34.70%7 128
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.31.08%5 458
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-18.00%4 338
JUMBO S.A.-15.69%2 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group