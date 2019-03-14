Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Imerys    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Imerys : California jury awards $29 million to woman with cancer who used J&J talc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York

(Reuters) - A California jury on Wednesday awarded $29 million to a woman who said that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talcum-powder-based products caused her cancer.

The verdict, in California Superior Court in Oakland, marks the latest defeat for the healthcare conglomerate facing more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide.

J&J said it would appeal, citing "serious procedural and evidentiary errors" in the course of the trial, saying lawyers for the woman had fundamentally failed to show its baby powder contains asbestos. The company did not provide further details of the alleged errors during the trial.

"We respect the legal process and reiterate that jury verdicts are not medical, scientific or regulatory conclusions about a product," J&J said in a statement on Wednesday.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company denies that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.

The lawsuit was brought by Terry Leavitt, who said she used Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower - another powder containing talc sold by J&J in the past - in the 1960s and 1970s and was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2017. It was the first of more than a dozen J&J talc cases scheduled for trial in 2019. The nine-week trial began on Jan. 7 and included testimony from nearly a dozen experts on both sides.

The jury deliberated for two days before delivering its verdict, which was broadcast online by Courtroom View Network.

Jurors found that J&J's talc-based products used by Leavitt were defective and that the company had failed to warn consumers of the health risks, awarding $29.4 million in damages to Leavitt and her husband. The jury declined to award punitive damages.

"Yet another jury has rejected J&J’s misleading claims that its talc was free of asbestos," said Moshe Maimon, a lawyer for Leavitt, in a statement on Wednesday. "The internal J&J documents that the jury saw, once more laid bare the shocking truth of decades of cover- up, deception and concealment by J&J." 

Leavitt's was the first talc case to go to trial since Reuters on Dec. 14 published a report detailing that J&J knew that the talc in its raw and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos from the 1970s into the early 2000s - test results it did not disclose to regulators or consumers.

Leavitt's trial originally included J&J's talc supplier, Imerys Talc America, a unit of Imerys SE, as a co-defendant. California Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman, who oversaw the trial, told jurors in February that the company was no longer part of the case after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the weight of the talc litigation, which stayed lawsuits against it.

While earlier talc lawsuits alleged talc itself causes ovarian cancer, plaintiffs' lawyers have more recently focused on arguing asbestos contamination in talc caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

In 11 cases so far alleging asbestos contamination in talc, three have resulted in wins for plaintiffs, awarding damages as high as $4.69 billion in a July 2018 multi-plaintiff ovarian cancer verdict. J&J won three other cases and another five ended in hung juries.

J&J has appealed all of the plaintiff verdicts, and the company said it is confident the verdicts would be overturned on appeal.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon and additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Tina Bellon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMERYS 0.65% 49.2 Real-time Quote.17.20%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.17% 139.41 Delayed Quote.8.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMERYS
12:02aIMERYS : California jury awards $29 million to woman with cancer who used J&J ta..
RE
02/14IMERYS : announces solid performance for full year 2018
AQ
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/13JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Talc Supplier Files for Bankruptcy--Update
DJ
02/13JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Talc Supplier Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
01/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Latest trial in J&J talc litigations gets under way in Calif..
RE
01/07JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Latest trial in Johnson & Johnson talc litigations gets unde..
RE
2018Thyssenkrupp to propose Merz as chairwoman as year of turmoil ends
RE
2018Incoming Thyssenkrupp board member Merz favourite for chairwoman - sources
RE
2018INCOMING THYSSENKRUPP BOARD MEMBER M : sources
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 790 M
EBIT 2019 598 M
Net income 2019 367 M
Debt 2019 1 119 M
Yield 2019 4,85%
P/E ratio 2019 10,28
P/E ratio 2020 9,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 3 885 M
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,7 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Michel Chairman
Olivier Pirotte Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMERYS17.20%4 384
DOWDUPONT INC.3.91%125 297
BASF SE10.60%69 237
ROYAL DSM33.59%19 472
SASOL LIMITED0.80%18 499
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT11.96%15 510
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.