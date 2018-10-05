PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, OCTOBER 5, 2018

Imerys wins Industrial Minerals Association award for ImergardTM WP, its malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation

On October 4, 2018, and for the third time in a row, Imerys received the Industrial Minerals Association award for Innovation. This year, the awarded product is ImergardTM WP, a malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation. It comes in the form of a wettable powder that is spray applied on walls, so as to kill the mosquitos that make contact with it. Its advantage over similar products is that insects are unlikely to become immune to its mode of action.

Annually, almost 450,000 people die from malaria, including 290,000 children under the age of 5. While traditional chemical insecticides have helped reduce this figure in recent years, mosquitos are becoming resistant to these treatments. With this in mind, Imerys' Innovation team developed an award-winning product that could help the Group break into a tightly controlled sector, and bring a new performing solution to a major public health issue in sub Saharan Africa.

Imerys already received the Industrial Minerals Association award in 2016 for its product ImerCare P-Scrub, an environmentally friendly perlite-based alternative to plastic microbeads; and in 2014 for ImerPlast, a mineral based solution which enhances the recycling rates for polymers.

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry. with €4.6 billion revenue and 18,000 employees in 2017, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to a great number of sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver resources based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.