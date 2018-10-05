Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Imerys    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS (NK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Imerys : wins Industrial Minerals Association award for ImergardTM WP, its malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, OCTOBER 5, 2018

Imerys wins Industrial Minerals Association award for ImergardTM WP, its malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation

On October 4, 2018, and for the third time in a row, Imerys received the Industrial Minerals Association award for Innovation. This year, the awarded product is ImergardTM WP, a malaria-fighting perlite-based innovation. It comes in the form of a wettable powder that is spray applied on walls, so as to kill the mosquitos that make contact with it. Its advantage over similar products is that insects are unlikely to become immune to its mode of action.

Annually, almost 450,000 people die from malaria, including 290,000 children under the age of 5. While traditional chemical insecticides have helped reduce this figure in recent years, mosquitos are becoming resistant to these treatments. With this in mind, Imerys' Innovation team developed an award-winning product that could help the Group break into a tightly controlled sector, and bring a new performing solution to a major public health issue in sub Saharan Africa.

Imerys already received the Industrial Minerals Association award in 2016 for its product ImerCare P-Scrub, an environmentally friendly perlite-based alternative to plastic microbeads; and in 2014 for ImerPlast, a mineral based solution which enhances the recycling rates for polymers.

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry. with €4.6 billion revenue and 18,000 employees in 2017, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to a great number of sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver resources based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.

Analysts/Investor Relations:

Vincent Gouley - + 33 (0)1 4955 6469 finance@imerys.com

Press Contacts:

Claire Garnier - + 33 (0)1 4955 6427 Philémon Tassel - + 33 (0)6 3010 9611

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMERYS
12:33pIMERYS : wins Industrial Minerals Association award for ImergardTM WP, its malar..
PU
10/04IMERYS : Sen. Tester Introduces Bill to Hold French Company Accountable for Lock..
AQ
10/03IMERYS : Senator's Legislation Eliminates Corporate Tax Breaks During Labor Lock..
AQ
09/30IMERYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/13IMERYS : Talc, locked-out workers fail to reach contract; negotiations to contin..
AQ
09/13IMERYS : Talc mill, workers can’t reach agreement
AQ
09/12IMERYS : Mill, union remain at standstill
AQ
09/04IMERYS : Taking a stand
AQ
08/31IMERYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/29IMERYS : Workers and management agree to mediated negotiations during lockout in..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Graphite Miners News For The Month Of September 2018 
08/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
07/30IMERYS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
06/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 814 M
EBIT 2018 638 M
Net income 2018 367 M
Debt 2018 1 584 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 12,54
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 5 023 M
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 78,5 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Conrad Keijzer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Michel Chairman
Olivier Pirotte Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMERYS-19.66%5 777
CRH PLC-5.01%27 066
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-24.79%15 333
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-13.14%14 926
ULTRATECH CEMENT-8.86%14 379
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-15.85%11 679
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.