IMF Bentham : Investor Presentation

FY 2019 SUMMARY
WHAT WORKED:
Progressed Funds Management:
RoW Funds 2 & 3 upsized from $150m to $180m
Fund 4 with USD500m of commitments to US investments, with an option to upsize to US$1 billion closed in November 2018
Concluded Commitment Period in Fund 1 and commenced investing in Fund 4
Fund 5 with USD500m of commitments to RoW investments, with an option to upsize to US$1 billion launched in June 2019.
Material Growth in Portfolio:
Material, positive growth in the number of investments, EPV and intangible asset balance, and the continuation of risk diversification strategy.
Continued execution of diversification strategy:
Increased headcount, number of investments, geographic mix, size and type of cases in portfolio.
Post 30-June Completions
Number of pre-balance date completions by way of settlements requiring Court approval, recognition of which is deferred in accordance with IFRS requirements
Number of post-balance date completions subject to various conditions
In aggregate, estimated to generate in excess of $110 million in revenue in FY20 across balance sheet and funds.
WHAT DIDN'T:
Deferred completion of a number of significant investments
Modest returns on some case completions
The loss of two US-funded investments and one in Canada
The recognition of an impairment provisions on three investments in Fund 1, one in the RoW Fund and one on
IMF's balance sheet, which may be written off or written back depending on developments in the matters.
FY2020 INCOME ON INVESTMENTS TO 31 AUGUST 2019
Balance sheet
Fund 1
Funds 2&3
Fund 4
TOTAL
direct
(USA)
(RoW)
(USA)
(Global)
$ million
$ million
$ million
$ million
$ million
Income yet to be recognised
Completed investments
9.3
32.15
-
29.55
71.00
Binding conditional settlements
27.10
-
15.90
-
43.00
Agreed in-principle settlements
-
7.00
-
-
7.00
36.40
39.15
15.90
29.55
121.00
Of the seven investments referred to in the end of financial year presentation, four have now completed, and there has been an additional agreed in-principle settlement.
Commercial agreement has been reached between the parties - finalisation dependent on court approval or settlement documentation.
AGENDA
Background to IMF
Financial Results FY19
Portfolio
Funds Management
Future Plans
Risks and Disclaimers
OVERVIEW OF IMF BENTHAM LIMITED AT 30 JUNE 2019
1. Includes investments approved by the Investment Committee, funded and conditionally funded.
