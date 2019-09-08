Log in
09/06
IMF Bentham : Investor Presentation

09/08/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Investor Presentation

September 2019

This presentation is for the use of IMF Bentham's public shareholders and is not an offering of any IMF Bentham private fund.

FY 2019 SUMMARY

WHAT WORKED:

Progressed Funds Management:

  • RoW Funds 2 & 3 upsized from $150m to $180m
  • Fund 4 with USD500m of commitments to US investments, with an option to upsize to US$1 billion closed in November 2018
  • Concluded Commitment Period in Fund 1 and commenced investing in Fund 4
  • Fund 5 with USD500m of commitments to RoW investments, with an option to upsize to US$1 billion launched in June 2019.

Material Growth in Portfolio:

  • Material, positive growth in the number of investments, EPV and intangible asset balance, and the continuation of risk diversification strategy.

Continued execution of diversification strategy:

  • Increased headcount, number of investments, geographic mix, size and type of cases in portfolio.

Post 30-June Completions

  • Number of pre-balance date completions by way of settlements requiring Court approval, recognition of which is deferred in accordance with IFRS requirements
  • Number of post-balance date completions subject to various conditions
  • In aggregate, estimated to generate in excess of $110 million in revenue in FY20 across balance sheet and funds.

WHAT DIDN'T:

  • Deferred completion of a number of significant investments
  • Modest returns on some case completions
  • The loss of two US-funded investments and one in Canada
  • The recognition of an impairment provisions on three investments in Fund 1, one in the RoW Fund and one on
    IMF's balance sheet, which may be written off or written back depending on developments in the matters.

FY2020 INCOME ON INVESTMENTS TO 31 AUGUST 2019

Balance sheet

Fund 1

Funds 2&3

Fund 4

TOTAL

direct

(USA)

(RoW)

(USA)

(Global)

$ million

$ million

$ million

$ million

$ million

Income yet to be recognised

Completed investments

9.3

32.15

-

29.55

71.00

Binding conditional settlements

27.10

-

15.90

-

43.00

Agreed in-principle settlements

-

7.00

-

-

7.00

36.40

39.15

15.90

29.55

121.00

  • Of the seven investments referred to in the end of financial year presentation, four have now completed, and there has been an additional agreed in-principle settlement.
  • Commercial agreement has been reached between the parties - finalisation dependent on court approval or settlement documentation.

AGENDA

  1. Background to IMF
  2. Financial Results FY19
  3. Portfolio
  4. Funds Management
  5. Future Plans
  6. Risks and Disclaimers

OVERVIEW OF IMF BENTHAM LIMITED AT 30 JUNE 2019

1. Includes investments approved by the Investment Committee, funded and conditionally funded.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF Bentham Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
