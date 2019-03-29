IMI : Better operational performance enhances customer offering

Location:Global Division:IMI Critical Engineering Date:29 March 2019

Across the Group we have continued to optimise the use of Obeya, the visual tool which facilitates project management by bringing together multiple work streams and encouraging collaborative working practices. The IMI Remosa team in Italy is now using Obeya to manage its aftermarket business more effectively. In particular, current and future field service workload, together with field engineering capability and availability, is now clearly mapped to ensure that the appropriate engineering service is available when required. As a result, the time taken to identify and match the appropriate service engineer to each job has reduced by 62% and service engineers, spares and tools are more effectively utilised.