IMI plc

IMI PLC

(IMI)
  Report
06/10 06:54:06 am
943 GBX   -0.74%
06:18aIMI : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/20IMI PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
05/07IMI : Interim Management Statement & Coronavirus update
PU
IMI : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/10/2020 | 06:18am EDT

10 June 2020

IMI plc
(the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated with them

This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details below:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Massimo Grassi

2. Jun Hu

3. Daniel Shook

4. Roy Twite

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1. Divisional Managing Director

2. Divisional Managing Director

3. Chief Financial Officer

4. Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IMI plc

b)

LEI

2138002W9Q21PF751R30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share


GB00BGLP8L22

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares purchased pursuant to participation in the IMI Employee Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. £9.50

2. £9.50

3. £9.50

4. £9.50

16

16

13

13

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9 June 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John O'Shea
Group Legal Director and Company Secretary
Telephone: 0121 717 3700

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:17:01 UTC
