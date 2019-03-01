Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMI plc    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/01 03:51:27 am
978.5 GBp   +3.44%
03:34aIMI : Engineering firm IMI's full-year profit rises 9 percent
RE
02:24aIMI : Press Release
PU
02:21aIMI : CEO succession
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMI : Engineering firm IMI's full-year profit rises 9 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:34am EST

(Reuters) - UK-based specialised engineering company IMI Plc reported higher full-year profit and revenue on Friday, driven by strong demand for services in the petrochemical industry and the European construction market.

The company's shares were up 4.6 percent at 9.90 pounds.

IMI hiked its full-year dividend by 3 percent and said Roy Twite would succeed Mark Selway as the company's chief executive officer.

The company also forecast lower organic revenue in the first half of 2019, hit by slowing demand in the industrial automation sector.

On an adjusted basis, IMI's pretax profit rose 12 percent to 251 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, while revenue was up 9 percent at 1.91 billion pounds.

The company, whose operations in UK account for less than 5 percent of its total sales, expects full-year results to improve in the second half of the year as it benefits from restructuring certain divisions.

IMI, which provides services for the energy and infrastructure sector, said it was increasing inventory levels in anticipation of any border controls or delays ahead of Brexit.

The FTSE 250 company had flagged in November about difficulties in managing its business due to tariff-related uncertainties.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMI PLC
03:34aIMI : Engineering firm IMI's full-year profit rises 9 percent
RE
02:24aIMI : Press Release
PU
02:21aIMI : CEO succession
PU
02:21aIMI : Preliminary results, year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/26IMI PLC : annual earnings release
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil helps FTSE 100 end turbulent week firmer, but Brexit..
RE
2018IMI : Interim Management Statement
PU
2018IMI : Interim Management Statement
PU
2018IMI PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2018IMI PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 873 M
EBIT 2018 265 M
Net income 2018 161 M
Debt 2018 380 M
Yield 2018 4,31%
P/E ratio 2018 15,59
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 2 574 M
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Wayne Selway Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Roy M. Twite Executive Director & MD-Severe Service Division
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMI PLC0.21%3 412
FANUC CORP14.71%34 682
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES21.40%33 523
ATLAS COPCO20.12%32 789
INGERSOLL-RAND17.24%25 902
PARKER HANNIFIN18.12%22 968
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.