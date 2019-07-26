Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMI plc    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/26 05:45:47 am
1037 GBp   +0.53%
05:15aIMI : Interim Results
PU
02:31aIMI : Interim Results, six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
04/04IMI PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMI : Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:15am EDT

IMI plc 2019 Interim Results

IMI plc

2019 Interim Results

Roy Twite - Chief Executive Daniel Shook - Finance Director

IMI plc 2019 Interim Results

Key messages

  • First half results in line with expectations
  • Good cash delivery
  • Precision Engineering continues to be impacted by Industrial Automation weakness
  • Full year rationalisation charges to be c.£35m with c.£30m annualised savings
  • Strong order growth and robust margins in Critical Engineering
  • Good progress on margin improvement in Hydronic Engineering
  • Customer at the centre of immediate improvement actions
  • Strategic review well underway

2

IMI plc 2019 Interim Results

Business review

Daniel Shook - Finance Director

IMI plc 2019 Interim Results

Organic revenue and operating profit

£m

6 months to 30 June 2019

6 months to June 2018

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Organic

Adjusted

Foreign

Acquisitions/

Organic

post IFRS 16

pre IFRS 16

Growth (%)*

Growth (%)**

Exchange

Disposals

and notional

and notional

rent

rent

Revenue

IMI Precision Engineering

463

463

3%

-1%

449

10

9

468

IMI Critical Engineering

294

294

-8%

-9%

319

4

323

IMI Hydronic Engineering

153

153

4%

4%

147

(1)

146

Total

910

910

-1%

-3%

915

13

9

937

Operating Profit

IMI Precision Engineering

74.8

73.9

0%

-4%

75.0

1.5

0.3

76.8

IMI Critical Engineering

33.2

32.6

-8%

-11%

36.0

0.7

36.7

IMI Hydronic Engineering

25.5

25.0

15%

11%

22.2

0.3

22.5

Corporate Costs

(15.5)

(14.3)

(13.5)

(13.5)

Total

118.0

117.2

-1%

-4%

119.7

2.5

0.3

122.5

Operating Profit Margin (%)

13.0%

12.9%

13.1%

13.1%

* Adjusted growth includes the impact of lease accounting changes.

** Organic growth after adjusting for exchange rates and excluding the impact of acquisition and disposals and the impact of lease accounting changes.

4

IMI plc 2019 Interim Results

Lease Accounting Changes (IFRS 16)

- from 1 January 2019

£m

H1 2019

Impact from

H1 2019

H1 2018

(post IFRS 16)

IFRS 16

Notional

(pre IFRS 16)

Rent

Income Statement

IMI Precision Engineering

74.8

0.3

0.6

73.9

75.0

IMI Critical Engineering

33.2

0.3

0.3

32.6

36.0

IMI Hydronic Engineering

25.5

0.1

0.4

25.0

22.2

Corporate costs

(15.5)

0.1

(1.3)

(14.3)

(13.5)

Operating profit

118.0

0.8

0.0

117.2

119.7

Adjusted EBITDA

164.0

16.9

147.1

145.9

Statutory net financial expense

(8.1)

(1.1)

(7.0)

(8.1)

Statutory profit before tax

92.6

(0.3)

92.9

92.9

Balance Sheet

Right of use asset

90.5

90.5

-

-

Net debt

(515.8)

(90.8)

(425.0)

(459.0)

Ratios

Net debt / EBITDA

1.5

0.2

1.3

1.5

  • Adjusted operating profit increases by £0.8m, offset by higher finance expense
  • Minimal impact to profit before tax
  • Internal rent recharges also removed as no longer required
  • Minimal impact to financial ratios

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 09:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMI PLC
05:15aIMI : Interim Results
PU
02:31aIMI : Interim Results, six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
04/04IMI PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29IMI : New facility – Japan
PU
03/29IMI : Value Engineering delivering competitive advantage
PU
03/29IMI : Better operational performance enhances customer offering
PU
03/26Ball Valves Market Growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2025 | Top Key Play..
AQ
03/07IMI : Critical Engineering division - MD appointment
PU
03/04IMI : Application for Block Listing
PU
03/01UK main index bounces back on WPP strength; Relx tumbles
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 899 M
EBIT 2019 262 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 2 793 M
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 080,28  GBp
Last Close Price 1 031,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Wayne Selway Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Roy M. Twite Executive Director & MD-Severe Service Division
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMI PLC9.27%3 486
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.57%38 524
ATLAS COPCO40.52%36 758
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 758
FANUC CORP23.79%35 327
INGERSOLL-RAND34.19%29 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group