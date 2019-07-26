IMI : Interim Results

IMI plc 2019 Interim Results
IMI plc
2019 Interim Results
Roy Twite - Chief Executive Daniel Shook - Finance Director
Key messages
-
First half results in line with expectations
-
Good cash delivery
-
Precision Engineering continues to be impacted by Industrial Automation weakness
-
Full year rationalisation charges to be c.£35m with c.£30m annualised savings
-
Strong order growth and robust margins in Critical Engineering
-
Good progress on margin improvement in Hydronic Engineering
-
Customer at the centre of immediate improvement actions
-
Strategic review well underway
Business review
Daniel Shook - Finance Director
Organic revenue and operating profit
|
£m
|
|
6 months to 30 June 2019
|
|
|
6 months to June 2018
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Organic
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign
|
Acquisitions/
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
post IFRS 16
|
pre IFRS 16
|
Growth (%)*
|
Growth (%)**
|
|
Exchange
|
Disposals
|
|
|
|
and notional
|
and notional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rent
|
rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Precision Engineering
|
463
|
463
|
3%
|
-1%
|
449
|
10
|
9
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Critical Engineering
|
294
|
294
|
-8%
|
-9%
|
319
|
4
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Hydronic Engineering
|
153
|
153
|
4%
|
4%
|
147
|
(1)
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
910
|
910
|
-1%
|
-3%
|
915
|
13
|
9
|
937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Precision Engineering
|
74.8
|
73.9
|
0%
|
-4%
|
75.0
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
76.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Critical Engineering
|
33.2
|
32.6
|
-8%
|
-11%
|
36.0
|
0.7
|
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Hydronic Engineering
|
25.5
|
25.0
|
15%
|
11%
|
22.2
|
0.3
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Costs
|
(15.5)
|
(14.3)
|
|
|
(13.5)
|
|
|
(13.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
118.0
|
117.2
|
-1%
|
-4%
|
119.7
|
2.5
|
0.3
|
122.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
13.0%
|
12.9%
|
|
|
13.1%
|
|
|
13.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Adjusted growth includes the impact of lease accounting changes.
|
|
** Organic growth after adjusting for exchange rates and excluding the impact of acquisition and disposals and the impact of lease accounting changes.
|
Lease Accounting Changes (IFRS 16)
- from 1 January 2019
|
£m
|
H1 2019
|
Impact from
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2018
|
|
(post IFRS 16)
|
IFRS 16
|
Notional
|
(pre IFRS 16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent
|
|
|
Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Precision Engineering
|
74.8
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
73.9
|
75.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Critical Engineering
|
33.2
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
32.6
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMI Hydronic Engineering
|
25.5
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
25.0
|
22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate costs
|
(15.5)
|
0.1
|
(1.3)
|
(14.3)
|
(13.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
118.0
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
117.2
|
119.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
164.0
|
16.9
|
|
147.1
|
145.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory net financial expense
|
(8.1)
|
(1.1)
|
|
(7.0)
|
(8.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory profit before tax
|
92.6
|
(0.3)
|
|
92.9
|
92.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of use asset
|
90.5
|
90.5
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
(515.8)
|
(90.8)
|
|
(425.0)
|
(459.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt / EBITDA
|
1.5
|
0.2
|
|
1.3
|
1.5
-
Adjusted operating profit increases by £0.8m, offset by higher finance expense
-
Minimal impact to profit before tax
-
Internal rent recharges also removed as no longer required
-
Minimal impact to financial ratios
