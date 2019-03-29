IMI : New facility – Japan

Location:Global Division:IMI Critical Engineering Date:29 March 2019

Over the last four years IMI Critical Engineering has successfully repositioned its business. In particular, its global footprint has been realigned and today the division has world-class manufacturing facilities in the heart of the industry's fastest growing markets. Building on the success of its new facilities in China, India and South Korea, in 2018 the division committed to relocating its existing factory in West Kobe, Japan to a new purpose-built facility near Kobe Airport.

Aside from offering a much more efficient layout, the new plant will focus on the design and manufacture of large valves and hydraulic actuating systems - products that the existing facility is not equipped to manufacture. This investment will enhance IMI Critical Engineering's offering in the attractive Petrochemical market in Japan.