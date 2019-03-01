IMI : Preliminary Results

Agenda
Highlights
Lord Smith of Kelvin - Chairman
Financial review
Daniel Shook - Finance Director
Operational review
|
Mark Selway - Chief Executive
Q&A
IMI Executive Team
Highlights
Revenue
Segmental operating profit
Segmental operating margin
£1,907m Up 5%1
£266.3m Up 9%1
14.0% Up 20bps
Operating cash flow2
Adjusted earnings per share
Dividend per share
£222m Up 2%
73.2p Up 12%
40.6p Up 3%
Results ahead of expectations
Continued progress on strategic initiatives
Good operating cash flow and further pensions de-risking Integration of Bimba on track
Daniel Shook - Finance Director
Financial review
Organic revenue and operating profit
Year to 31 December 2018
IMI Critical Engineering IMI Precision Engineering IMI Hydronic Engineering Total
Segmental operating profit IMI Critical Engineering
IMI Precision Engineering IMI Hydronic Engineering Corporate costs
682 916 309 1,907
- (88)
- (88)
682 828 309 1,819
5% 16% -1% 9% 5% 15% 5%
7% 6% 0%
Year to 31 December 2017
648 791 312
(6) (10) (3)
(3) 639
(19)
(3) 1,729
84.0 133.5 49.7
(1.3) 0.6 83.3
(1.5) (0.5)
(26.3) (26.3)
(3.3)
0.6
238.2 13.8%
