IMI : Preliminary Results

03/01/2019 | 04:54am EST

2018 Preliminary Results

IMI plc

Agenda

Highlights

Lord Smith of Kelvin - Chairman

Financial review

Daniel Shook - Finance Director

Operational review

Mark Selway - Chief Executive

Q&A

IMI Executive Team

Highlights

Revenue

Segmental operating profit

Segmental operating margin

£1,907m Up 5%1

£266.3m Up 9%1

14.0% Up 20bps

Operating cash flow2

Adjusted earnings per share

Dividend per share

£222m Up 2%

73.2p Up 12%

40.6p Up 3%

Results ahead of expectations

Continued progress on strategic initiatives

Good operating cash flow and further pensions de-risking Integration of Bimba on track

  • 1. On an organic constant currency basis (OCC)

  • 2. Excluding adjusting items

Daniel Shook - Finance Director

Financial review

Organic revenue and operating profit

Year to 31 December 2018

Revenue

IMI Critical Engineering IMI Precision Engineering IMI Hydronic Engineering Total

Segmental operating profit IMI Critical Engineering

IMI Precision Engineering IMI Hydronic Engineering Corporate costs

682 916 309 1,907

- (88)

- (88)

682 828 309 1,819

5% 16% -1% 9% 5% 15% 5%

7% 6% 0%

  • 5% 1,751

    153.2

    52.0

    88.3

    - (6.7)

    -88.3 146.5 52.0 (27.2)

    6% 11% 6%

    (27.2)

    Total

    266.3

    (6.7)

    11%

    Segmental operating profit margin (%)

    14.0%

    259.6 14.3%

  • 9% 240.9 13.8%

Year to 31 December 2017

648 791 312

(6) (10) (3)

(3) 639

  • - 781

  • - 309

(19)

(3) 1,729

84.0 133.5 49.7

(1.3) 0.6 83.3

(1.5) (0.5)

  • - 132.0

  • - 49.2

(26.3) (26.3)

(3.3)

0.6

238.2 13.8%

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:53:02 UTC
