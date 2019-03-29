IMI : Value Engineering delivering competitive advantage

Location:Global Division:IMI Critical Engineering Date:29 March 2019

Value Engineering is a core component of the division's New Product Development activities and, over the last two years, our enhanced skills and capability in this area have significantly improved our competitiveness. Despite challenging market conditions, since 2016 IMI Critical Engineering has won nearly half a billion pounds of new contracts through the application of Value Engineering tools and processes. On average, a 15% cost reduction for our customers has been delivered.

Included in the division's 2018 contract wins was an order for IMI Remosa to provide a package of products for installation in a Spanish oil refinery which was being refurbished. The product package included control systems, actuators and slide valves, which operate together in extreme temperatures of up to 980°C. These products control and shut down the flow of liquids and gases during the critical 'crude oil to liquid fuels' conversion process. Using Value Engineering, IMI Remosa was able to re-develop its products which significantly reduced welding and other manufacturing costs and created a compelling solution for the customer at a competitive price.