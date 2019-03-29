Log in
IMI PLC

(IMI)
03/29 06:11:27 am
939.25 GBp   -0.34%
IMI : Value Engineering delivering competitive advantage

03/29/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Location:Global

Division:IMI Critical Engineering

Date:29 March 2019

Value Engineering is a core component of the division's New Product Development activities and, over the last two years, our enhanced skills and capability in this area have significantly improved our competitiveness. Despite challenging market conditions, since 2016 IMI Critical Engineering has won nearly half a billion pounds of new contracts through the application of Value Engineering tools and processes. On average, a 15% cost reduction for our customers has been delivered.

Included in the division's 2018 contract wins was an order for IMI Remosa to provide a package of products for installation in a Spanish oil refinery which was being refurbished. The product package included control systems, actuators and slide valves, which operate together in extreme temperatures of up to 980°C. These products control and shut down the flow of liquids and gases during the critical 'crude oil to liquid fuels' conversion process. Using Value Engineering, IMI Remosa was able to re-develop its products which significantly reduced welding and other manufacturing costs and created a compelling solution for the customer at a competitive price.

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:36:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 903 M
EBIT 2019 268 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Debt 2019 358 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
P/E ratio 2020 13,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 2 565 M
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Wayne Selway Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Roy M. Twite Executive Director & MD-Severe Service Division
Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMI PLC-0.16%3 354
FANUC CORP16.42%35 140
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES27.61%34 768
ATLAS COPCO16.70%31 852
INGERSOLL-RAND17.75%25 636
PARKER HANNIFIN13.69%21 552
